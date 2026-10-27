Pinelands Recovery Center Incorporates Recovery Coaching Into Residential Treatment

Pinelands Recovery Center Logo

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinelands Recovery Center is strengthening its commitment to personalized addiction treatment by incorporating recovery coaching into its residential treatment program in New Jersey. Through individualized guidance and peer support, Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS) help patients navigate the recovery process and explore pathways to lasting sobriety.At Pinelands, recovery is recognized as a deeply personal journey. Each patient is assigned a certified recovery coach who works alongside the clinical treatment team to develop an individualized recovery plan that complements the patient's formal treatment plan. This integrated approach helps patients establish meaningful recovery goals, build healthy habits, and develop the skills needed to sustain progress beyond residential care.Recovery coaches bring a unique perspective to treatment. As individuals with lived experience in recovery who have received specialized peer-support training, they can offer understanding, encouragement, and practical guidance grounded in firsthand experience. They also help educate patients about the different pathways to sobriety, empowering each individual to identify approaches that align with their needs, circumstances, and long-term goals.Recovery coaches help reinforce the skills and strategies introduced through treatment, encourage accountability, and provide guidance as patients navigate the challenges of early recovery. This consistent presence can help patients feel connected, supported, and better equipped to address obstacles as they arise.The program also emphasizes structure and collaboration. Patients work with their recovery coaches to establish recovery goals that encourage positive routines, strengthen coping skills, and support personal growth. Through this ongoing partnership, patients have an additional resource to help them stay engaged in treatment and prepare for the next stages of their recovery journey.By integrating recovery coaching into residential care, Pinelands Recovery Center continues to emphasize a comprehensive approach that recognizes the importance of clinical treatment, peer connection, and individualized support.About Pinelands Recovery CenterPinelands Recovery Center of Medford is an addiction rehab in New Jersey, offering residential treatment and medically assisted detox. Pinelands combines clinical care with individualized support to help patients work toward recovery and build a foundation for lasting change.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pinelands Recovery Center Incorporates Recovery Coaching into Residential Treatment News Provided By MGMT Digital October 27, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.