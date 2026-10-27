Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market In China Forecast, 2025-2031 Automotive, Infrastructure, And Precision Tube Demand Unlock New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, precision manufacturing, sustainable production and supply-chain integration, targeting automotive, machinery, infrastructure and export demand.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. China is also forecast to record strong growth during the period, supported by rising demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and increasing requirements for seamless, defect-free tubes. Market size is assessed in value terms ($B).

The outlook for China's drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market remains promising, with opportunities across automobile, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic system applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, carbon grades are expected to achieve higher growth over the forecast period. By application, automobile is projected to record the highest growth.

Emerging Trends



Digital transformation: Smart factories, IoT-enabled monitoring, and automation are improving quality control, predictive maintenance, production efficiency, and responsiveness to customer requirements.

Sustainable manufacturing: Manufacturers are adopting recycled materials, energy-efficient processes, and waste-reduction measures to comply with environmental regulations and support long-term growth.

Advanced materials: High-performance alloys and other material innovations are enhancing strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability, expanding opportunities in demanding industrial applications.

Customization and precision: Advanced machining and finishing technologies are enabling tighter tolerances and application-specific performance for automotive, machinery, and hydraulic systems. Global supply chain integration: International partnerships and stronger import-export networks are improving access to raw materials and technology while supporting shorter lead times and broader market reach.

These trends are strengthening manufacturing efficiency, product quality, sustainability, and application diversity, reinforcing China's position in the global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube industry.

Recent Developments



Automotive production is increasing demand for high-strength, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant tubes used in structural and mechanical components.

Infrastructure and urban development projects are supporting demand for reliable, precision-engineered tubes in construction and utility applications.

Automated drawing, advanced heat treatment, and improved surface finishing are increasing product consistency while reducing production costs.

Machinery and equipment manufacturers are expanding their use of durable tubes in hydraulic, pneumatic, agricultural, mining, and industrial systems. Stricter environmental policies are accelerating investment in energy-efficient production, waste reduction, and cleaner manufacturing practices.

Collectively, these developments are improving product quality, broadening applications, and strengthening the competitiveness of Chinese manufacturers in domestic and international markets.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Manufacturing and infrastructure expansion: Continued investment in industrial facilities, transportation networks, urban development, and construction creates opportunities for capacity expansion and product diversification.

Production technology investment: Automation, precision controls, real-time monitoring, and advanced material processing can improve quality, lower costs, and shorten lead times.

Automotive and machinery demand: Growth in vehicle production, electric vehicles, industrial automation, and equipment manufacturing supports demand for application-specific mechanical tubes.

Sustainable production: Energy-efficient processes, responsible material use, and waste reduction can support regulatory compliance and strengthen supplier positioning. Export market development: Compliance with international standards, competitive pricing, and strategic partnerships can help Chinese manufacturers expand into overseas infrastructure and manufacturing markets.

Companies prioritizing product quality, efficiency, customization, sustainability, and international standards are expected to be best positioned to capture these opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Technological advancement: Precision manufacturing and automation are improving tube performance, consistency, and production efficiency.

Industrial growth: Expansion in automotive, machinery, hydraulic systems, and construction is increasing demand for durable, high-strength tubes.

Infrastructure investment: Urbanization and major infrastructure projects are supporting demand for reliable structural and mechanical components. Export opportunities: Improved quality standards and production capacity are helping Chinese suppliers increase their presence in global markets.

Key market challenges include:



Regulatory compliance: Evolving safety, quality, and environmental requirements can increase manufacturing costs and operational complexity.

Raw material price volatility: Fluctuations in steel and alloy prices can affect margins, pricing strategies, and market stability. Environmental pressure: Emissions, energy use, and production waste require continued investment in cleaner technologies and sustainable processes.

Market participants will need to balance cost control, regulatory compliance, technology investment, and environmental performance to sustain competitiveness.

Country Wise Outlook

China: China's drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is forecast to grow strongly through 2031. Automotive production, machinery manufacturing, hydraulic systems, infrastructure development, and industrial modernization will remain central demand drivers. Carbon grades are expected to lead type-based growth, while automobile applications are projected to advance at the fastest pace. Continued automation, quality improvements, sustainable manufacturing, and export expansion are expected to strengthen China's role as a major global producer and supplier.

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