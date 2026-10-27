GCC Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the third quarter of 2026. Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales decreased 1.2% year-on-year to US$433.1 million

U.S. sales decreased 4.7% as concrete volumes declined 18.6%

Mexico sales grew 11.5% as cement volumes increased 4.7%

Mexico cement and concrete prices increased 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively

EBITDA decreased 5.8% to US$148.4 million, with a 34.3% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$887.7 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.51x as of September 2026

Earnings per share totaled US$0.1811

Free cash flow totaled US$121.1 million with an 81.6% free cash flow conversion rate

GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$5.7 million GCC completed the acquisition of concrete operations in the Midland-Odessa region

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q3 26 Q3 25 Q3 26 vs. Q3 25 9M 26 9M 25 9M 26 vs. 9M 25 Net sales 433.1 438.5 -1.2% 1,147.0 1,048.9 9.3% Operating income before other expenses, net 112.3 129.0 -12.9% 273.2 267.8 2.0% EBITDA* 148.4 157.6 -5.8% 368.5 349.3 5.5% EBITDA margin 34.3% 35.9% 32.1% 33.3% Free cash flow** 121.1 132.6 -8.7% 171.9 193.2 -11.0% Net income 59.0 101.1 -41.6% 181.5 214.9 -15.5% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1811 0.3082 -41.2% 0.5563 0.6557 -15.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented:“GCC's third-quarter performance reflected short-term weather disruption, while underlying demand across our key markets remained healthy and year-to-date cement volumes continued to grow.”

Enrique continued:“The quarter also marked an important milestone with the first sales from the new Odessa production line. As we look ahead, our focus remains on operational execution and customer service, while positioning the business for 2027 through a more efficient network, disciplined capital allocation, and continued growth across our core markets.”

To access the earnings release: click here

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on October 28, 2026.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13757650

Dial in: U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Replay (through November 4, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Listen-only webcast and replay: click here



ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 7.1 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

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