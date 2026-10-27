Global Human Identification Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Rapid DNA And NGS Advances Fuel 10.6% CAGR And A USD 1.87 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads the human identification market, driven by forensic investigations, DNA profiling, paternity testing and molecular technology advances.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Human Identification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human identification market was valued at USD 845.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 927.8 million in 2026 to USD 1.87 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for forensic investigations, DNA profiling, paternity testing, and missing-person identification.

Advancements in molecular identification technologies are strengthening the accuracy, speed, and scalability of human identification procedures. Growing adoption across forensic laboratories, research centers, academic institutions, and government organizations is also contributing to global market expansion. In 2025, North America led the human identification market with a revenue share of 38.0%, reflecting the region's established forensic infrastructure, technology adoption, and continued investment in DNA analysis capabilities.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report analyzes revenue growth and emerging human identification market trends across key segments from 2021 to 2033. The research covers products, technologies, applications, end users, and major geographic markets, providing a structured assessment of current opportunities and future growth potential.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Consumables

Instruments Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarrays Rapid DNA Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Forensics

Paternity Testing Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive human identification market intelligence for companies, investors, laboratories, research organizations, and other stakeholders evaluating expansion opportunities. It examines regional performance, segment-level revenue potential, competitive positioning, technology developments, and the market forces influencing long-term demand.



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess performance across principal product, technology, application, end-user, and regional segments.

Competitive landscape: Review the presence and strategic positioning of key human identification market participants.

Future trends: Identify technological developments and demand drivers expected to shape market growth through 2033. Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to support investment planning, portfolio development, geographic expansion, and revenue generation.

The research also provides market estimates, forecasts, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, segment and regional revenue projections, competition strategies, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. These findings can support evidence-based decision-making while helping organizations respond to evolving requirements in forensic identification, DNA analysis, and molecular testing.

With forensic case volumes increasing and identification technologies becoming more advanced, the global human identification market is positioned for sustained growth. Continued investment in laboratory capabilities, rapid DNA analysis, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and supporting software is expected to create opportunities for technology providers, testing organizations, and public-sector institutions through 2033.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product Segment

1.1.1.2. Technology Segment

1.1.1.3. Application Segment

1.1.1.4. End User Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of DNA Profiling

3.2.1.2. Rising Crime and Forensic Investigations

3.2.1.3. Expansion of Forensic Databases

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Complexity of DNA Sample Processing and Analysis

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Advanced Forensic Identification Systems

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Human Identification Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Software

4.5.1. Software Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Human Identification Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.3.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

5.4.1. Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.5.1. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Microarrays

5.6.1. Microarrays Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Rapid DNA Analysis

5.7.1. Rapid DNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. Human Identification Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Forensics

6.3.1. Forensics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Paternity Testing

6.4.1. Paternity Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Other Applications

6.5.1. Other Applications Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. End User Business Analysis

7.1. End User Segment Dashboard

7.2. Human Identification Market: End User Movement Analysis

7.3. Forensic Laboratories

7.3.1. Forensic Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

7.4.1. Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Other End Users

7.5.1. Other End Users Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Human Identification Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional and country analyses cover key market dynamics, competitive scenarios, regulatory frameworks, and market estimates.

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. U.S.

8.3.2.1. U.S. Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Canada

8.3.3.1. Canada Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.4. Mexico

8.3.4.1. Mexico Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. UK

8.4.2.1. UK Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.3.1. Germany Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. France

8.4.4.1. France Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Italy

8.4.5.1. Italy Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.6. Spain

8.4.6.1. Spain Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.7. Denmark

8.4.7.1. Denmark Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.8. Sweden

8.4.8.1. Sweden Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.9. Norway

8.4.9.1. Norway Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.2.1. Japan Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. China

8.5.3.1. China Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. India

8.5.4.1. India Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Australia

8.5.5.1. Australia Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.6. Thailand

8.5.6.1. Thailand Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.7. South Korea

8.5.7.1. South Korea Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Brazil

8.6.2.1. Brazil Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Argentina

8.6.3.1. Argentina Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. MEA Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. South Africa

8.7.2.1. South Africa Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. Saudi Arabia

8.7.3.1. Saudi Arabia Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.4. UAE

8.7.4.1. UAE Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.5. Kuwait

8.7.5.1. Kuwait Human Identification Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Company profiles cover overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives.

9.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.4.3. QIAGEN

9.4.4. Promega Corporation

9.4.5. Hamilton Company

9.4.6. ANDE Corporation

9.4.7. AutoGen, Inc.

9.4.8. INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

9.4.9. FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation)

9.4.10. MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

9.4.11. BIOTYPE GmbH

List of Tables [124]

List of Figures [65]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Promega Corporation

Hamilton Company

ANDE Corporation

AutoGen, Inc.

INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation)

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG BIOTYPE GmbH

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