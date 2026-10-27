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Finning To Report Q3 2026 Results And Hold Investor Call On November 10


Date: 2026-10-27 05:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q3 2026 results on November 10, 2026 before markets open and hold the investor call on November 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial 1-833-752-3398 (Canada and US toll free) or 1-647-846-2852 (international toll). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

About Finning
Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information
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finning.com/investors


MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111875423


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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