Swiss Water Conference Call Notification For 2026 Third Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company"), a leading specialty coffee company and premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, on

The call can be accessed by dialling approximately five minutes before the call:



1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or

1-973-528-0011 (international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 914421. If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.



A replay will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at:



1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 54629

The financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after the market closes.

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium chemical-free coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email:...

Website: investor.swisswater.com