Power Queen Introduces Group 24 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery With 15% Smart Starting Reserve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery combines 900 CCA starting capability, 1,280Wh deep-cycle power and cold-weather protection in a compact design.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiFePO4 battery brand Power Queen has introduced its first 12V 100Ah Group 24 Dual Purpose Marine LiFePO4 Battery, designed to handle both outboard engine starting and deep-cycle power for trolling motors and onboard electronics. The new battery also features a 15% smart emergency power reserve intended to preserve energy for restarting the engine after extended use on the water.

The launch addresses a practical challenge for anglers and recreational boat owners: balancing the high current required to start an outboard with the continuous power demands of fishing equipment. Traditionally handled by separate starting and deep-cycle batteries, these functions can now be combined in a single Group 24 battery, offering a potential upgrade path for compatible lead-acid systems.

Combining Marine Starting and Deep-Cycle Power



The new group 24 dual-purpose marine battery delivers a manufacturer-rated 900 cold cranking amps (CCA) and supports compatible gasoline outboards, including select engines rated up to 250 hp, subject to starting-current and charging-system requirements.









Unlike a conventional marine starting battery designed primarily for engine cranking, the Power Queen model also provides 100Ah of capacity and 1,280Wh of nominal energy for compatible 12V trolling motors, fish finders and other onboard electronics.



With a compact Group 24 footprint and a weight of approximately 22.7 pounds, the battery offers an alternative to separate starting and deep-cycle AGM battery arrangements in compatible installations, potentially reducing battery count, wiring and occupied space.

A 15% Power Reserve Designed for Engine Restarting



One of the battery's key features is its 15% smart emergency power reserve, which helps retain a portion of the battery's remaining energy for a subsequent engine start.



This is particularly relevant when a single battery supports both engine starting and extended deep-cycle use. As trolling motors and electronics draw power throughout the day, the reserve feature helps manage the amount available for restarting the outboard.



Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity adds real-time monitoring through the Power Queen App, allowing users to check state of charge, operating conditions, estimated remaining runtime and fault alerts. Together, these features give boat owners greater visibility into battery use and help support more informed decisions before returning to shore.









Self-Heating Extends Charging Support Into Colder Conditions



Power Queen has also equipped the new 12V marine battery with intelligent self-heating and low-temperature protection for cold-weather boating and ice-fishing applications.



Under specified heating conditions, the battery requires approximately 30–60 minutes to warm from 14°F (-10°C), or 70–100 minutes from -4°F (-20°C), to a suitable charging temperature. Low-temperature protection suspends charging below 32°F (0°C) and permits charging to resume at approximately 41°F (5°C), helping protect the cells from charging at unsuitable temperatures.



An IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, salt-spray resistance and multiple battery management system protections further support use in marine environments. The battery carries a five-year warranty.



The release also expands Power Queen's marine battery offerings, which include trolling motor lithium batteries for different onboard power requirements.









Power What Matters: Greater Confidence on Every Journey

For Power Queen, reliable marine power is about more than starting an engine or keeping electronics running. It is about giving boat owners the confidence to focus on what matters most: their time on the water.

This reflects the brand's guiding principle, “Power What Matters.” With “Always Ready.” as its brand mission, Power Queen aims to make dependable power part of every departure and bring greater peace of mind to every return.

Delivering More Than Power. Delivering Peace of Mind.

Power Queen. Power What Matters.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a trusted LiFePO4 battery brand with more than a decade of industry experience. Its products are designed for home backup, RVs, marine applications, and off-grid living, serving more than 1 million users across over 150 countries and regions with reliable energy solutions that support the people and moments that matter most.

Centered on its primary slogan,“Power What Matters.”, and guided by its brand mission,“Always Ready.”, Power Queen is committed to“Delivering More Than Power. Delivering Peace of Mind.” Through safe, stable, and dependable lithium battery solutions, the brand helps users stay prepared at home and on every journey.

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Company: Power Queen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: Power Queen® Official Store | Top-Rated LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries – Power Queen US

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Contact Person: Mia Ma

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