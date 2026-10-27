Oceanfirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the“Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the“Bank”), reported net income available for common stockholders of $16.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share1, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $17.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $33.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to $54.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to“Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized):

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Return (loss) on average assets 0.28 % (0.07 )% 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.54 % Return (loss) on average stockholders' equity 2.70 (0.63 ) 4.15 2.26 4.29 Return (loss) on average tangible stockholders' equity (a) 3.63 (0.88 ) 6.13 3.14 6.28 Return (loss) on average tangible common equity (a) 3.63 (0.88 ) 6.13 3.14 6.28 Efficiency ratio 81.76 98.88 74.13 84.51 70.64 Net interest margin 3.18 3.05 2.91 3.07 2.91

(a) Return (loss) on average tangible stockholders' equity and return (loss) on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and tables included in this release for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Core earnings2 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $46.9 million and $101.8 million, respectively, or $0.48 and $1.35 per diluted share, an increase from $20.3 million and $58.4 million, respectively, or $0.36 and $1.01 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $30.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP2 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $70.8 million and $149.7 million, respectively, or $0.72 and $1.99 per diluted share, an increase from $30.5 million and $89.3 million, respectively, or $0.54 and $1.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $44.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Core Ratios 2 (Annualized): 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.74 % 0.58 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 10.35 8.92 7.19 9.43 6.79 Return on average tangible common equity 10.35 8.92 7.19 9.43 6.79 Efficiency ratio 61.75 66.20 70.30 64.38 69.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.01 PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.72 0.63 0.54 1.99 1.55

Key developments for the quarter, compared to the linked quarter, are described below:



Loan Growth: Total loans increased $215.7 million, representing a 5% annualized growth rate, driven by $325.0 million of commercial loan growth. Commercial loan originations increased 15% to $734.8 million, from $641.5 million in the linked quarter.

Deposit Growth: Total deposits increased $319.3 million to $18.1 billion from $17.8 billion.

Completion of Core Conversion: The Company successfully completed its core system conversion and integration activities in September, positioning the Company to realize anticipated cost savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. Capital Outlook: With the completion of the core conversion and substantially all major integration activities, the Company expects to resume excess capital accretion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company's results,“We are pleased with the increases in margin and profitability and the timely and successful completion of the Flushing integration. The integration of Flushing clients into OceanFirst was executed smoothly, allowing us to deliver a unified operating platform under the OceanFirst Bank brand. This achievement has allowed us to eliminate redundant back-office operating expenses, improve operational efficiencies, and launch our first advertising campaigns in the New York market.” Mr. Maher added,“With the integration complete, we are focused on leveraging the scale and capabilities of the combined company to enhance the customer service experience and support long-term, profitable growth.”

The Company's Board of Directors declared its 119th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 20, 2026, to common stockholders and NVCE stockholders of record on November 9, 2026.

1 The number of shares outstanding and all common share-related calculations, including earnings per share, book value per share, and tangible book value per share, are calculated using both common stock and non-voting common equivalent (“NVCE”) stock, which are participating securities. All NVCE shares presented in this document are reported on an as-converted common stock equivalent basis.

2 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or“Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain non-core items. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Results of Operations

On June 1, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary Flushing Bank (collectively,“Flushing”), and its results of operations from June 1, 2026 through September 30, 2026 are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods. The current quarter included $37.1 million of non-recurring merger-related expenses for the Flushing acquisition, representing $29.4 million net of tax, or $0.30 per share. Additionally, the current quarter included $5.5 million of non-recurring interest income related to payoffs of a non-performing investment and loan acquired from Flushing, including $4.0 million and $1.5 million of interest recoveries, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Net interest income increased to $172.1 million, from $90.7 million, reflecting the net impact of the acquisition of Flushing and the interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 3.18%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.16% and 0.02%, respectively, and the impact of purchase accounting on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $9.13 billion, which was impacted by assets acquired from Flushing combined with increases in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.57%, from 5.21%, primarily due to the net impact of the Flushing acquisition, including purchase accounting and recovery of interest income, as well as repricing of assets and new originations.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.92%, from 2.85%, primarily due to the full quarter impact of higher-cost deposits acquired from Flushing, partially offset by the repricing of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits increased 11 basis points to 2.17%, from 2.06%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $7.62 billion, driven by liabilities assumed from Flushing, growth in deposits and increases in FHLB advances.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Net interest income increased to $389.3 million, from $264.9 million, reflecting the acquisition of Flushing and the net impact of the interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 3.07%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.09% and 0.03%, respectively.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $4.76 billion, driven by assets acquired from Flushing and increases in commercial loans and, to a lesser extent, securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.36%, from 5.16%, primarily due to the repricing of assets and new originations, and the addition of loans acquired from Flushing at higher yields.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 2.80% for both periods, primarily due to the full quarter impact of deposits acquired from Flushing at higher rates, offset by the net impact of repricing of deposits and FHLB advances. The total cost of deposits increased two basis points to 2.08%, from 2.06%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $4.04 billion, driven by the acquisition of Flushing, with the remaining increases reflecting deposit growth and increased FHLB advances.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2026

Net interest income increased by $51.4 million, to $172.1 million from $120.7 million, and net interest margin increased to 3.18%, from 3.05%. Net interest margin included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.16% and 0.05%, respectively.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $5.62 billion, and the yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.57%, from 5.29%. As discussed above, the current quarter was impacted by the drivers noted in the year-over-year discussion.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.92%, from 2.74%. The total cost of deposits increased to 2.17%, from 2.06%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $4.60 billion, driven by the inclusion of Flushing balances for the full quarter, and an increase in FHLB advances.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $4.3 million and $11.0 million, as compared to $4.1 million and $12.5 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $4.0 million in the linked quarter. The current quarter provision reflected continuing stable asset quality.

Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million and $3.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $617,000 and $3.5 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $1.5 million for the linked quarter. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans were 0.04% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 0.02% and 0.05% for the corresponding prior year periods and 0.05% for the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Other income increased to $13.0 million, as compared to $12.3 million. The increase in other income of $715,000 was driven by an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $2.5 million, partly offset by decreases in commercial loan swap income of $796,000. Additionally, net gain on sale of loans decreased by $683,000 due to the discontinuation of residential loan originations, including the disposition of the title business at the beginning of the fourth quarter last year.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Other income decreased to $30.4 million, as compared to $35.3 million. Other income included $711,000 of net losses on equity investments in the current period. The prior period other income included $686,000 of net gains on equity investments. Excluding the impact of these non-core operations, other income decreased by $3.5 million.

The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $3.4 million and net gain on sale of loans of $2.7 million, both due to the same discontinuation drivers noted above, partly offset by an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $3.2 million. In addition, the prior period included non-recurring other income of $1.9 million.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2026

Other income in the linked quarter was $10.6 million and included non-core operations of $347,000 related to net losses on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $2.1 million. The primary drivers were increases in income from bank owned life insurance of $2.0 million and fees and service charges of $1.9 million, primarily due to a full quarter of Flushing activity. This was partly offset by decreases in net gain on other real estate operations of $1.5 million and commercial loan swap income of $747,000.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Operating expenses increased to $151.4 million, as compared to $76.3 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were impacted by non-core operations of $37.0 million, primarily due to merger-related expenses. Operating expenses in the prior year were impacted by non-core operations of $3.9 million, related to restructuring charges partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $41.9 million.

The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $19.9 million, amortization of intangibles of $5.2 million, data processing of $5.1 million, occupancy expense of $4.9 million and other operating expenses of $3.8 million, which all increased primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025

Operating expenses increased to $354.6 million, as compared to $212.1 million. Operating expenses in the current year were impacted by non-core operations of $84.0 million, primarily due to merger-related expenses. Operating expenses in the prior year were impacted by non-core operations of $3.9 million, related to restructuring charges partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $62.5 million.

The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $32.6 million, occupancy expense of $7.1 million, amortization of intangibles of $6.8 million, data processing of $6.4 million and other operating expenses of $4.9 million, which all increased primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2026

Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $129.9 million and included non-core operations of $42.7 million, primarily related to merger-related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $27.2 million, which was primarily due to a full quarter of Flushing activity. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $11.1 million, data processing of $4.6 million, occupancy expense of $3.6 million, amortization of intangibles of $3.5 million, and other operating expense of $3.0 million.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $13.0 million and $20.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $5.2 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods and $496,000 for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 44.2% and 37.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 22.9% and 23.4% for the same prior year periods and (19.6)% for the linked quarter.

The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was adversely impacted by non-deductible merger-related expenses, and the effective tax rate for the nine month period was partially offset by the revaluation of deferred taxes as a result of the Flushing acquisition. Excluding the tax impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses, the effective tax rate would have been 26.6% and 29.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

Financial Condition 3

September 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2026

Total assets increased by $100.4 million to $23.37 billion, primarily due to increases in total loans of $215.7 million, debt securities held-to-maturity of $134.3 million and other assets of $60.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in debt securities available-for-sale of $296.7 million.

Total liabilities increased by $115.6 million to $20.97 billion, primarily due to increases in deposits of $319.3 million and FHLB advances of $42.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in other liabilities of $197.5 million, mainly reflecting the settlement of security purchases that were outstanding at the end of the prior quarter.

Total stockholders' equity decreased by $15.1 million, primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.4 million, net of tax, driven by decreases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities of $25.4 million partially offset by increases in the market value of derivative hedges of $10.5 million.

September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

Total assets increased by $8.81 billion to $23.37 billion, due to the acquisition of Flushing which added $8.69 billion to total assets. Total loans increased by $5.46 billion to $16.49 billion, from $11.03 billion, primarily due to Flushing totaling $6.20 billion partly offset by $1.31 billion of multifamily loans sold in the prior quarter for a price of $1.20 billion, net of costs to sell. Debt securities held-to-maturity and available-for-sale increased by $2.65 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing totaling $1.56 billion and the reinvestment of proceeds from loan sales into securities. Bank owned life insurance increased by $237.1 million to $507.4 million, from $270.3 million driven by the acquisition of Flushing. As part of the acquisition of Flushing, the Company's goodwill balance increased to $530.8 million, from $517.5 million and intangibles increased to $84.5 million, from $9.0 million.

Other assets increased by $278.5 million to $427.8 million, from $149.3 million, primarily due to deferred tax assets acquired from the Flushing acquisition and an increase in market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps.

Total liabilities increased by $8.07 billion to $20.97 billion, from $12.90 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing, which added $8.16 billion. Deposits increased by $7.11 billion to $18.08 billion, from $10.96 billion, primarily due to acquired deposits from Flushing. At the date of acquisition, the estimated fair value of Flushing deposits was $7.44 billion. Time deposits increased by $1.88 billion to $4.35 billion, from $2.47 billion, representing 24.1% and 22.5% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in retail time deposits of $1.44 billion and brokered time deposits of $439.6 million. FHLB advances increased by $377.8 million to $1.77 billion, from $1.40 billion, partly due to Flushing and additional borrowing needs. Other borrowings increased by $241.3 million to $496.6 million, from $255.2 million, driven by the addition of subordinated debt and trust preferred securities from the acquisition of Flushing. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.2%, as compared to 100.6%.

Other liabilities increased by $292.3 million to $501.6 million, from $209.3 million, mostly related to increases in market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of“well-capitalized” regulatory levels at September 30, 2026, including the Company's estimated common equity tier one capital ratio of 10.6%.

Total stockholders' equity increased to $2.40 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing, which added $535.6 million to stockholders' equity. The current period also included a $225 million capital raise consisting of approximately 9.6 million shares of common stock, 1.8 million shares of NVCE stock, and warrants to purchase 11.4 million shares of NVCE stock. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $15.6 million, net of tax, primarily due to decreases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities of $26.2 million partially offset by increases in the market value of derivative hedges of $9.9 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 415,348 shares of common stock related to exercised options and vesting of employee awards outside of the authorized share repurchase program, at a weighted average cost of $18.76. The repurchases, including applicable excise tax, reduced stockholders' equity by $7.9 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 3,226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase programs.

The Company's tangible common equity4 increased by $644.6 million to $1.78 billion. The Company's stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 10.25% at September 30, 2026, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased by 26 basis points during the year to 7.83%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share decreased to $24.32, as compared to $28.97. Tangible book value per common share4 decreased to $18.08, as compared to $19.79.

3Flushing amounts refer to estimated fair values as of the June 1, 2026 acquisition date, unless otherwise noted.

4Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders' equity and total assets. Tangible book value per common share is based on common shares outstanding at period end. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the“Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

The Company's allowance for loan credit losses was 1.29% of total loans, as compared to 0.76%. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was largely driven by incremental allowance for loan credit losses of $121 million added for the Flushing portfolio on June 1 and the reserve build. Refer to“Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

Non-performing loans increased to $140.7 million, from $27.8 million, primarily due to $84.6 million of non-performing loans acquired from Flushing. Non-performing loans represented 0.85% and 0.25% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 150.84%, as compared to 301.27%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $43.1 million, from $47.8 million, which was partially offset by $13.2 million of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans acquired from Flushing. Criticized and classified loans, and other real estate owned, increased to $529.6 million, from $122.1 million, largely due to Flushing loans that were re-risked at acquisition.

At September 30, 2026, the Company had $727.1 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, excluding the related allowance, from the Flushing acquisition, which largely consisted of criticized and classified loans and loans with any rent-regulated exposure. Non-performing loans in the current period included $79.3 million of PCD loans acquired from Flushing, and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans in the current period included $7.1 million of PCD loans acquired from Flushing.

The Company's asset quality measures, excluding PCD loans, were as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $60.9 million, from $22.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 348.74%, as compared to 374.46%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $26.2 million, from $44.7 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 461-5787, using the meeting ID 545140997. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available at the following URL: . The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $23.4 billion regional bank serving business and retail customers throughout New Jersey, New York, Long Island, and the major metropolitan areas from Massachusetts through Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as“ estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“could,”“target,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions and many are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, the shape of the yield curve, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company's lending area, real estate market values in the Company's lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting the Company's borrowers and the broader economy, the effects of a potential future federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company's deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, our ability to enter into new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities, the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, availability of capital, competition, our ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, changes in accounting principles, risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in the Company's operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from the Company's dependence on third-party service providers and vendors, the Company's ability to achieve the estimated cost savings and efficiencies from the Flushing acquisition, the failure to maintain current technologies and the operational risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of OceanFirst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents filed by OceanFirst from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp .

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2025

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 269,825 $ 274,057 $ 135,130 $ 274,125 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,770,923 2,067,668 1,231,827 1,261,580 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $601 at September 30, 2026, $663 at June 30, 2026, $811 at December 31, 2025, and $968 at September 30, 2025 (estimated fair value of $2,822,226 at September 30, 2026, $2,803,466 at June 30, 2026, $825,790 at December 31, 2025, and $856,550 at September 30, 2025) 2,996,502 2,862,196 881,568 919,734 Equity investments 65,845 75,965 91,882 90,731 Restricted equity investments, at cost 184,051 180,711 129,329 142,398 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $212,288 at September 30, 2026, $209,716 at June 30, 2026, $83,726 at December 31, 2025, and $81,236 at September 30, 2025 16,297,353 16,086,532 10,970,666 10,489,852 Loans held-for-sale - - 5,768 17,766 Interest and dividends receivable 95,449 91,497 49,010 47,606 Other real estate owned 13,575 13,453 10,266 7,498 Premises and equipment, net 126,414 126,609 112,743 112,449 Bank owned life insurance 507,363 503,910 270,301 269,136 Goodwill 530,846 529,836 517,481 523,308 Intangibles 84,491 90,613 9,046 9,934 Other assets 427,819 366,963 149,300 158,547 Total assets $ 23,370,456 $ 23,270,010 $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 18,079,389 $ 17,760,073 $ 10,964,405 $ 10,435,994 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774,967 1,732,373 1,397,179 1,705,585 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 32,852 61,329 54,434 64,869 Other borrowings 496,565 493,216 255,233 198,138 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 89,126 112,876 21,245 23,708 Other liabilities 501,586 699,063 209,271 242,943 Total liabilities 20,974,485 20,858,930 12,901,767 12,671,237 Stockholders' equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 2,395,971 2,411,080 1,662,550 1,652,537 Non-controlling interest - - - 890 Total stockholders' equity 2,395,971 2,411,080 1,662,550 1,653,427 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,370,456 $ 23,270,010 $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 237,051 $ 178,982 $ 141,847 $ 561,357 $ 410,344 Debt securities 59,974 26,633 17,156 106,417 50,376 Equity investments and other 4,674 3,989 3,191 11,820 10,002 Total interest income 301,699 209,604 162,194 679,594 470,722 Interest expense: Deposits 96,997 68,308 53,246 219,000 156,565 Borrowed funds 32,586 20,566 18,291 71,301 49,212 Total interest expense 129,583 88,874 71,537 290,301 205,777 Net interest income 172,116 120,730 90,657 389,293 264,945 Provision for credit losses 4,268 4,002 4,092 11,008 12,471 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,848 116,728 86,565 378,285 252,474 Other income (loss): Bankcard services revenue 1,895 1,772 1,663 5,296 4,745 Trust and asset management revenue 509 384 384 1,326 1,164 Fees and service charges 5,273 3,389 5,190 11,475 14,871 Net gain on sales of loans 217 38 900 227 2,935 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (10 ) (347 ) (7 ) (711 ) 686 Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (247 ) 1,203 1 792 (275 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 4,518 2,471 1,988 8,863 5,626 Commercial loan swap income 907 1,654 1,703 2,906 2,530 Other (43 ) 34 482 191 3,008 Total other income 13,019 10,598 12,304 30,365 35,290 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 61,310 50,202 41,387 150,996 118,369 Occupancy 10,975 7,333 6,098 24,140 17,049 Equipment 1,452 1,111 931 3,484 2,721 Marketing 2,087 1,894 1,538 4,944 4,187 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 4,617 4,130 2,616 11,962 8,497 Data processing 12,291 7,655 7,164 26,998 20,619 Check card processing 1,179 1,097 1,170 3,374 3,496 Professional fees 3,596 3,405 3,467 10,223 10,228 Amortization of intangibles 6,121 2,586 900 9,555 2,746 Merger-related expenses 37,088 42,765 - 84,003 - Restructuring (release) charges (49 ) (71 ) 4,147 8 4,147 Other operating expenses 10,707 7,752 6,909 24,949 20,036 Total operating expenses 151,374 129,859 76,327 354,636 212,095 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 29,493 (2,533 ) 22,542 54,014 75,669 Provision for income taxes 13,031 496 5,156 20,075 17,735 Net income (loss) 16,462 (3,029 ) 17,386 33,939 57,934 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - - 56 - 49 Net income (loss) attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 16,462 (3,029 ) 17,330 33,939 57,885 Dividends on preferred shares - - - - 2,008 Loss on redemption of preferred stock - - - - 1,842 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 16,462 $ (3,029 ) $ 17,330 $ 33,939 $ 54,035 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.45 $ 0.94 Average basic shares outstanding 98,051 70,239 57,031 75,205 57,599 Average diluted shares outstanding 98,101 70,239 57,036 75,232 57,602





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 9,327,705 $ 9,125,313 $ 5,478,832 $ 5,420,989 $ 5,211,220 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial - real estate 1,833,051 1,800,501 1,016,912 986,431 997,122 Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 1,997,819 1,907,719 1,302,128 1,227,556 998,860 Total commercial and industrial 3,830,870 3,708,220 2,319,040 2,213,987 1,995,982 Total commercial 13,158,575 12,833,533 7,797,872 7,634,976 7,207,202 Consumer: Residential real estate 3,144,328 3,245,311 3,128,023 3,194,264 3,135,200 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer") 188,516 196,908 198,048 202,763 215,581 Total consumer 3,332,844 3,442,219 3,326,071 3,397,027 3,350,781 Total loans 16,491,419 16,275,752 11,123,943 11,032,003 10,557,983 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 18,222 20,496 21,442 22,389 13,105 Allowance for loan credit losses (212,288 ) (209,716 ) (86,110 ) (83,726 ) (81,236 ) Loans receivable, net $ 16,297,353 $ 16,086,532 $ 11,059,275 $ 10,970,666 $ 10,489,852 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 322,573 $ 333,605 $ 344,316 $ 365,431 $ 340,740 At September 30, 2026 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 7.00 % $ 541,234 $ 409,448 $ 417,356 $ 464,602 $ 710,933 Residential real estate (2) - - - 461 9,457 136,797 Other consumer (2) - - - - - 16,184 Total 7.00 % $ 541,234 $ 409,448 $ 417,817 $ 474,059 $ 863,914





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 7.10 % $ 734,830 $ 641,505 $ 422,907 $ 786,186 $ 739,154 Residential real estate (2) - - 406 5,824 249,540 250,066 Other consumer (2) - - - - 14,859 18,087 Total 7.10 % $ 734,830 $ 641,911 $ 428,731 $ 1,050,585 $ 1,007,307





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) As of December 31, 2025, the Company has discontinued its residential and consumer originations.





DEPOSITS At

September 30,

June 30

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,875,003 $ 2,836,711 $ 1,757,097 $ 1,741,958 $ 1,731,760 Interest-bearing checking 6,333,822 6,276,653 4,536,726 4,354,485 4,090,930 Money market 3,470,934 3,375,564 1,488,653 1,412,917 1,397,434 Savings 1,047,597 1,060,481 986,208 986,195 1,000,488 Time deposits (1) 4,352,033 4,210,664 2,387,232 2,468,850 2,215,382 Total deposits $ 18,079,389 $ 17,760,073 $ 11,155,916 $ 10,964,405 $ 10,435,994





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $1.05 billion, $885.7 million, $487.9 million, $609.8 million, and $405.1 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1) (2)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 103,225 $ 76,721 $ 18,970 $ 13,636 $ 23,570 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial - real estate 20,058 16,980 5,541 4,813 7,469 Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 3,635 5,045 228 640 394 Total commercial and industrial 23,693 22,025 5,769 5,453 7,863 Residential real estate 11,232 7,043 7,011 6,200 7,334 Other consumer 2,586 2,452 2,888 2,502 2,496 Total non-performing loans (2) (3) $ 140,736 $ 108,241 $ 34,638 $ 27,791 $ 41,263 Other real estate owned 13,575 13,453 10,393 10,266 7,498 Non-performing investment (4) - 20,729 - - - Total non-performing assets $ 154,311 $ 142,423 $ 45,031 $ 38,057 $ 48,761 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (3) $ 43,142 $ 47,097 $ 55,876 $ 47,808 $ 19,817 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,078 $ 7,151 $ 5,460 $ 956 $ 7,693 Performing 16,683 15,072 15,083 23,898 23,952 Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 24,761 $ 22,223 $ 20,543 $ 24,854 $ 31,645 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 212,288 $ 209,716 $ 86,110 $ 83,726 $ 81,236 Allowance for unfunded commitments 4,345 4,194 3,738 4,028 4,636 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 1.29 % 1.29 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 150.84 193.75 248.60 301.27 196.87 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.85 0.67 0.31 0.25 0.39 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.66 0.61 0.31 0.26 0.34 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses (3) $ 674,201 $ 696,763 $ 14,604 $ 14,968 $ 19,003 Non-performing PCD loans (3) 79,864 54,190 5,900 5,432 5,677 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days (3) 16,919 10,221 8,794 3,103 2,987 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 1,709 1,710 16 18 20 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans Non-performing loans (2) 60,872 54,051 28,738 22,359 35,586 Non-performing assets 74,447 88,233 39,131 32,625 43,084 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 26,223 36,876 47,082 44,705 16,830 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 23,052 20,513 20,527 24,836 31,625 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 348.74 % 388.00 % 299.64 % 374.46 % 228.28 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.37 0.33 0.26 0.20 0.34 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.32 0.38 0.27 0.22 0.30





(1) Asset quality metrics exclude loans held for sale. (2) The quarter ended September 30, 2026 included the sale of non-performing commercial real estate - investor loans of $1.4 million. The quarters ended June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.0 million and $2.5 million, respectively. (3) The quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 included loans acquired from the Flushing acquisition. Non-performing, delinquent 30 to 89 days, and PCD loans as of September 30, 2026 included $84.6 million, $13.2 million, and $727.1 million, respectively, of acquired loans from Flushing. Non-performing PCD and delinquent 30 to 89 days PCD loans as of September 30, 2026 included $79.3 million and $7.1 million, respectively, from Flushing. (4) Non-performing investment acquired from Flushing, which was subsequently sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.





NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net loan charge-offs: Loan charge-offs $ (2,599 ) $ (1,776 ) $ (956 ) $ (2,190 ) $ (850 ) Recoveries on loans 1,143 262 255 216 233 Net loan charge-offs $ (1,456 ) $ (1,514 ) $ (701 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (617 ) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.02 % Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail: Commercial $ (1,500 ) $ (1,074 ) $ (736 ) $ (1,676 ) $ (522 ) Residential real estate (1) (10 ) (352 ) (7 ) (268 ) (24 ) Other consumer (1) 54 (88 ) 42 (30 ) (71 ) Net loan charge-offs $ (1,456 ) $ (1,514 ) $ (701 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (617 )





(1) The three months ended December 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $342,000, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 174,345 $ 1,459 3.32 % $ 158,816 $ 1,375 3.47 % $ 94,470 $ 1,115 4.68 % Securities (2) 5,145,177 63,189 4.87 2,789,029 29,247 4.21 1,990,917 19,232 3.83 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 13,006,563 200,603 6.12 9,701,371 142,903 5.91 6,975,780 105,587 6.01 Residential real estate 3,172,827 33,521 4.23 3,145,110 33,135 4.21 3,151,177 32,685 4.15 Other consumer 185,142 2,927 6.27 188,131 2,944 6.28 218,465 3,575 6.49 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (191,171 ) - - (104,773 ) - - (66,812 ) - - Loans receivable, net 16,173,361 237,051 5.82 12,929,839 178,982 5.55 10,278,610 141,847 5.49 Total interest-earning assets 21,492,883 301,699 5.57 15,877,684 209,604 5.29 12,363,997 162,194 5.21 Non-interest-earning assets 1,814,874 1,399,341 1,187,197 Total assets $ 23,307,757 $ 17,277,025 $ 13,551,194 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 6,506,421 40,366 2.46 % $ 5,107,262 28,186 2.21 % $ 4,000,804 21,253 2.11 % Money market 3,506,127 25,777 2.92 2,120,250 14,128 2.67 1,426,586 10,507 2.92 Savings 1,055,990 1,386 0.52 1,003,045 1,284 0.51 1,009,742 1,674 0.66 Time deposits 3,798,395 29,468 3.08 2,990,624 24,710 3.31 2,105,734 19,812 3.73 Total 14,866,933 96,997 2.59 11,221,181 68,308 2.44 8,542,866 53,246 2.47 FHLB Advances 2,090,088 21,183 4.02 1,312,502 13,169 4.02 1,123,946 12,793 4.52 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 45,998 263 2.27 60,009 399 2.67 59,017 438 2.94 Other borrowings 591,751 11,140 7.47 397,793 6,998 7.06 249,233 5,060 8.05 Total borrowings 2,727,837 32,586 4.74 1,770,304 20,566 4.66 1,432,196 18,291 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,594,770 129,583 2.92 12,991,485 88,874 2.74 9,975,062 71,537 2.85 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,891,503 2,107,561 1,720,657 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 403,944 247,077 199,582 Total liabilities 20,890,217 15,346,123 11,895,301 Stockholders' equity 2,417,540 1,930,902 1,655,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,307,757 $ 17,277,025 $ 13,551,194 Net interest income $ 172,116 $ 120,730 $ 90,657 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.65 % 2.55 % 2.36 % Net interest margin (5) 3.18 % 3.05 % 2.91 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.17 % 2.06 % 2.06 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 139,067 $ 3,497 3.36 % $ 102,267 $ 3,188 4.17 % Securities (2) 3,416,108 114,740 4.49 1,970,368 57,190 3.88 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 10,151,282 452,604 5.96 6,848,512 303,852 5.93 Residential real estate 3,161,753 99,797 4.21 3,103,008 95,816 4.12 Other consumer 190,812 8,956 6.28 224,073 10,676 6.37 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (119,748 ) - - (65,028 ) - - Loans receivable, net 13,384,099 561,357 5.60 10,110,565 410,344 5.42 Total interest-earning assets 16,939,274 679,594 5.36 12,183,200 470,722 5.16 Non-interest-earning assets 1,471,296 1,188,063 Total assets $ 18,410,570 $ 13,371,263 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 5,381,821 91,372 2.27 % $ 4,041,710 63,292 2.09 % Money market 2,373,903 48,713 2.74 1,363,977 29,577 2.90 Savings 1,016,245 3,975 0.52 1,032,239 5,138 0.67 Time deposits 3,059,169 74,940 3.28 2,066,745 58,558 3.79 Total 11,831,138 219,000 2.47 8,504,671 156,565 2.46 FHLB Advances 1,557,891 47,236 4.05 1,000,796 34,086 4.55 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,220 1,046 2.53 61,250 1,284 2.80 Other borrowings 430,890 23,019 7.14 264,222 13,842 7.00 Total borrowings 2,044,001 71,301 4.66 1,326,268 49,212 4.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,875,139 290,301 2.80 9,830,939 205,777 2.80 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,247,866 1,653,007 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 275,884 202,976 Total liabilities 16,398,889 11,686,922 Stockholders' equity 2,011,681 1,684,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,410,570 $ 13,371,263 Net interest income $ 389,293 $ 264,945 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.56 % 2.36 % Net interest margin (5) 3.07 % 2.91 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.08 % 2.06 %





(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 23,370,456 $ 23,270,010 $ 14,556,336 $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,770,923 2,067,668 1,181,087 1,231,827 1,261,580 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 2,996,502 2,862,196 852,917 881,568 919,734 Equity investments 65,845 75,965 88,239 91,882 90,731 Restricted equity investments, at cost 184,051 180,711 119,503 129,329 142,398 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 16,297,353 16,086,532 11,059,275 10,970,666 10,489,852 Deposits 18,079,389 17,760,073 11,155,916 10,964,405 10,435,994 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774,967 1,732,373 1,180,179 1,397,179 1,705,585 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers and other borrowings 529,417 554,545 322,767 309,667 263,007 Total stockholders' equity 2,395,971 2,411,080 1,669,368 1,662,550 1,653,427





For the Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025

2025 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 301,699 $ 209,604 $ 168,291 $ 171,732 $ 162,194 Interest expense 129,583 88,874 71,844 76,454 71,537 Net interest income 172,116 120,730 96,447 95,278 90,657 Provision for credit losses 4,268 4,002 2,738 3,700 4,092 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,848 116,728 93,709 91,578 86,565 Other income (excluding equity investments) 13,029 10,945 7,102 9,181 12,311 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (10 ) (347 ) (354 ) 230 (7 ) Operating expenses (excluding non-core operations) 114,335 87,165 69,125 71,227 72,390 Restructuring (release) charges (49 ) (71 ) 128 7,379 4,147 Credit risk transfer execution expense - - - 1,283 - FDIC special assessment release - - - - (210 ) Merger-related expenses 37,088 42,765 4,150 4,253 - Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 29,493 (2,533 ) 27,054 16,847 22,542 Provision for income taxes 13,031 496 6,548 3,754 5,156 Net income (loss) 16,462 (3,029 ) 20,506 13,093 17,386 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - 56 Net income (loss) attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 16,462 $ (3,029 ) $ 20,506 $ 13,093 $ 17,330 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 16,462 $ (3,029 ) $ 20,506 $ 13,093 $ 17,330 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (6) $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 7,697 $ 1,151 $ 59 $ 222 $ 510





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2) : Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return (loss) on average assets (3) 0.28 % (0.07 )% 0.57 % 0.36 % 0.51 % Return (loss) on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.29 (0.07 ) 0.59 0.38 0.53 Return (loss) on average stockholders' equity (3) 2.70 (0.63 ) 4.95 3.12 4.15 Return (loss) on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 3.63 (0.88 ) 7.22 4.57 6.13 Return (loss) on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 3.63 (0.88 ) 7.22 4.57 6.13 Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.25 10.36 11.47 11.42 11.54 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4) 7.83 7.91 8.15 8.09 8.12 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.83 7.91 8.15 8.09 8.12 Net interest rate spread 2.65 2.55 2.44 2.36 2.36 Net interest margin 3.18 3.05 2.93 2.87 2.91 Operating expenses to average assets 2.58 3.01 2.05 2.33 2.23 Efficiency ratio (5) 81.76 98.88 71.13 80.37 74.13 Loan-to-deposit ratio 91.20 91.60 99.70 100.60 101.20





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.25 % 0.54 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.25 0.56 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 2.26 4.29 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 3.14 6.28 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 3.14 6.28 Net interest rate spread 2.56 2.36 Net interest margin 3.07 2.91 Operating expenses to average assets 2.58 2.12 Efficiency ratio (5) 84.51 70.64





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 158,057 $ 158,650 $ 142,962 $ 142,030 $ 143,708 Nest Egg AUA/M 502,243 503,818 469,586 485,606 463,906 Total AUA/M 660,300 662,468 612,548 627,636 607,614 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share (6) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period (6) 24.32 24.50 28.98 28.97 28.81 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4) (6) 18.08 18.19 19.86 19.79 19.52 Common shares outstanding at end of period (6) 98,507,991 98,416,195 57,600,069 57,390,569 57,388,603 Number of full-service customer facilities: 72 71 41 41 40 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 5,145,177 $ 2,789,029 $ 2,282,663 $ 2,339,646 $ 1,990,917 Loans receivable, net 16,173,361 12,929,839 10,992,163 10,724,240 10,278,610 Total interest-earning assets 21,492,883 15,877,684 13,357,862 13,157,360 12,363,997 Total goodwill and intangibles 618,356 557,717 526,228 529,006 533,835 Total assets 23,307,757 17,277,025 14,550,698 14,337,776 13,551,194 Time deposits 3,798,395 2,990,624 2,372,824 2,270,671 2,105,734 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 17,758,436 13,328,742 11,076,407 11,122,681 10,263,523 Total borrowings 2,727,837 1,770,304 1,621,709 1,350,390 1,432,196 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,594,770 12,991,485 10,966,327 10,717,860 9,975,062 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,891,503 2,107,561 1,731,789 1,755,211 1,720,657 Stockholders' equity 2,417,540 1,930,902 1,678,482 1,665,201 1,655,893 Tangible stockholders' equity (4) 1,799,184 1,373,185 1,152,254 1,136,195 1,122,058 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 4.87 % 4.21 % 3.96 % 4.10 % 3.83 % Loans receivable, net 5.82 5.55 5.34 5.43 5.49 Total interest-earning assets 5.57 5.29 5.10 5.19 5.21 Time deposits 3.08 3.31 3.55 3.68 3.73 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.17 2.06 1.97 2.13 2.06 Total borrowed funds 4.74 4.66 4.54 4.95 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.92 2.74 2.66 2.83 2.85 Net interest spread 2.65 2.55 2.44 2.36 2.36 Net interest margin 3.18 3.05 2.93 2.87 2.91





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to“Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as“tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to“Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income. (6) Shares include NVCE stock of 1,812,000 as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Those shares are participating securities, and are presented on an as-converted common stock equivalent basis.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 16,462 $ (3,029 ) $ 20,506 $ 13,093 $ 17,330 Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items: Net loss (gain) on equity investments 10 347 354 (230 ) 7 Restructuring (release) charges (49 ) (71 ) 128 7,379 4,147 Credit risk transfer execution expense - - - 1,283 - FDIC special assessment release - - - - (210 ) Merger-related expenses 37,088 42,765 4,150 4,253 - Income tax benefit on items (6,586 ) (9,467 ) (806 ) (2,254 ) (926 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 46,925 $ 30,545 $ 24,332 $ 23,524 $ 20,348 Income tax expense $ 13,031 $ 496 $ 6,548 $ 3,754 $ 5,156 Provision for credit losses 4,268 4,002 2,738 3,700 4,092 Less: income tax benefit on non-core items (6,586 ) (9,467 ) (806 ) (2,254 ) (926 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 70,810 $ 44,510 $ 34,424 $ 33,232 $ 30,522 Core earnings diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.54 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.71 % 0.68 % 0.65 % 0.60 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 10.35 8.92 8.56 8.21 7.19 Return on average tangible common equity 10.35 8.92 8.56 8.21 7.19 Efficiency ratio 61.75 66.20 66.76 68.19 70.30





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 33,939 $ 54,035 Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items: Net loss (gain) on equity investments 711 (686 ) Restructuring charges 8 4,147 FDIC special assessment release - (210 ) Merger related expenses 84,003 - Income tax benefit on items (16,859 ) (762 ) Loss on redemption of preferred stock - 1,842 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 101,802 $ 58,366 Income tax expense $ 20,075 $ 17,735 Provision for credit losses 11,008 12,471 Less: income tax benefit on non-core items (16,859 ) (762 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 149,744 $ 89,334 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.01 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 1.55 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.74 % 0.58 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 9.43 6.79 Return on average tangible common equity 9.43 6.79 Efficiency ratio 64.38 69.49





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,395,971 $ 2,411,080 $ 1,669,368 $ 1,662,550 $ 1,653,427 Less: Goodwill 530,846 529,836 517,481 517,481 523,308 Intangibles 84,491 90,613 8,198 9,046 9,934 Tangible stockholders' equity 1,780,634 1,790,631 1,143,689 1,136,023 1,120,185 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Tangible common equity $ 1,780,634 $ 1,790,631 $ 1,143,689 $ 1,136,023 $ 1,120,185 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 23,370,456 $ 23,270,010 $ 14,556,336 $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 Less: Goodwill 530,846 529,836 517,481 517,481 523,308 Intangibles 84,491 90,613 8,198 9,046 9,934 Tangible assets $ 22,755,119 $ 22,649,561 $ 14,030,657 $ 14,037,790 $ 13,791,422 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.83 % 7.91 % 8.15 % 8.09 % 8.12 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.83 % 7.91 % 8.15 % 8.09 % 8.12 %

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the acquisition date of Flushing, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At June 1, 2026

Flushing Book Value

Purchase Accounting Adjustments Estimated Fair Value

Total Purchase Price: 538,351 Assets Acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,470 $ - $ 308,470 Securities 1,560,808 (332 ) 1,560,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 5,221,067 (226,079 ) 4,994,988 Loans held-for-sale 1,309,849 (106,635 ) 1,203,214 Core deposit intangible 647 84,353 85,000 Other assets 457,057 76,557 533,614 Total assets acquired 8,857,898 (172,136 ) 8,685,762 Liabilities assumed: Deposits 7,436,454 7,497 7,443,951 FHLB advances and other borrowings 406,241 (5,894 ) 400,347 Other liabilities 316,879 (401 ) 316,478 Total liabilities assumed 8,159,574 1,202 8,160,776 Net assets acquired $ 698,324 $ (173,338 ) $ 524,986 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 13,365

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.

Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507

Email:...