15 Kilowatts Next To A Credit Card: Nucular Electronics Wins The 2026 E-Mobility Award For Best New Technology

Pick it up, and it weighs just 227 grams (8 ounces)

- Dmitry BogdanchikovNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a decade of ground-up circuit design and relentless testing, Nucular's ultra-compact X6F motor controller earns top international honors for redefining light EV power density.Place the new Nucular X6F next to a standard credit card, and their footprints are nearly identical. Pick it up, and it weighs just 227 grams (8 ounces). Yet this miniature block of CNC-machined aluminum and custom silicon is capable of unleashing 15 kilowatts of peak power-enough to launch a high-performance electric dirt bike up a steep mountain trail or drive a heavy-duty commercial fleet.Today, that achievement in high-density circuit design and modern component engineering officially earned global recognition. Nucular Electronics Inc. has been named a Winner of the 2026 E-Mobility Awards in the category Best New E-Mobility Technology.For the team at Nucular, winning specifically in a core technology category carries special meaning. In an industry often flooded with loud marketing and rebadged off-the-shelf hardware, Nucular has spent more than ten years doing things the hard way: developing its own power electronics from scratch, including motor controllers, battery management systems (BMS), on-board computers, and proprietary software."Behind every product we release are years of intense engineering, dozens of prototypes, grueling tests, mistakes we had to learn from, and endless revisions of circuit boards and firmware," said Dmitry Bogdanchikov, Founder of Nucular Electronics Inc. "Just as important is the constant feedback from thousands of riders, builders, and partners around the world who push our hardware to the limit every day and help us make it better. Having our work recognized internationally in a pure technology category is a massive milestone for our entire team."Achieving 15 kW of Field-Oriented Control (FOC) output in a credit-card-sized footprint required rethinking how power electronics handle heat, current, and signal integrity:· Flipping the Physics of Heat: Instead of trapping heat inside the circuit board under extreme loads, the X6F utilizes advanced top-side cooled (TOLT) MOSFETs that transfer thermal energy directly from the top of the transistors into the aluminum enclosure, sustaining peak power nearly twice as long.· A Separated Dual-Board Architecture: A Separated Dual-Board Architecture: An 8-layer heavy-copper power board with ultra-low-ESR polymer capacitors handles massive current spikes, while a physically separate logic board greatly reduces electrical noise exposure for the sensitive MCU.· Ground-Up Software & Open Ecosystem: Rather than relying on glitch-prone universal platforms, Nucular engineered its own bare-metal firmware with over 200 tuning parameters and connected its hardware ecosystem via the open LEVCAN bus protocol.· Built to Last: Featuring recessed IP67 waterproof connectors, a field failure rate below 1%, and a 3-year warranty, the X6F is built to outlast the vehicles it powers.With the official winner's trophy now on its way to the company's R&D workshop, Nucular Electronics is already focused on its next wave of power electronics innovations.About Nucular Electronics Inc.Nucular Electronics Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance power electronics, motor controllers, BMS units, on-board computers, and open communication protocols for light electric vehicles. Learn more at nucular.

Dmitry Bogdanchikov

Nucular Electronics Inc.

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15 Kilowatts Next to a Credit Card: Nucular Electronics Wins the 2026 E-Mobility Award for Best New Technology News Provided By Nucular Electronics Inc. October 27, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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