Neo Construction CEO Angelo Cerracchio Expands 3D Laser Scanning And Reality Capture Education Across South Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo Cerracchio, civil engineer, Florida Certified General Contractor and CEO of Neo, is expanding his efforts to promote awareness, education and professional understanding of 3D Laser Scanning and Reality Capture technologies among construction professionals throughout Miami-Dade County and South Florida.

Through Neo Construction, Cerracchio is working to create additional opportunities for engineers, architects, designers, contractors and other industry professionals to explore how advanced reality-capture technologies can support the documentation, evaluation and understanding of physical spaces, existing structures and construction projects.

For Cerracchio, however, the initiative extends beyond introducing new technologies to the construction industry.

“Technology does not transform an industry simply because it exists,” Cerracchio said.“Transformation occurs when knowledge reaches people, professionals develop the ability to use it, and that capability begins to multiply.”

His approach reflects a professional background that combines civil engineering, construction, entrepreneurship and ongoing professional development. Cerracchio is a civil engineer and holds a Certified General Contractor license in Florida, CGC 1525106.

He currently serves as CEO of Neo, an entrepreneurial ecosystem comprising Neo Construction, Neo Realty and Neo Consulting. Each company operates with its own specialized leadership and teams, while Cerracchio oversees strategic direction, business growth, innovation, professional relationships and the development of new opportunities across the organization.

Within Neo Construction, 3D Laser Scanning and Reality Capture technologies have become an area of focus in Cerracchio's broader strategy to encourage innovation and professional education in the construction sector.

A central component of that strategy involves connecting industry professionals with information, demonstrations and practical discussions about emerging technologies and their potential applications.

Cerracchio has participated in and developed masterclasses, professional presentations, technology demonstrations and networking activities intended to introduce construction professionals to these tools while encouraging greater collaboration and knowledge sharing.

These efforts have also extended into business and institutional settings. Neo participated in an event hosted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce that included representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation. The gathering provided an opportunity for discussions surrounding infrastructure development and the potential applications of new technologies within South Florida's construction environment.

According to Cerracchio, increasing the adoption of emerging technologies requires more than access to advanced equipment or software. It also depends on providing professionals with the knowledge and understanding necessary to evaluate how those tools may fit into their work.

“The real challenge is not simply introducing a tool,” Cerracchio said.“It is contributing to a professional community that is prepared to understand it and use it effectively.”

The initiative is initially focused on Miami and Miami-Dade County, with plans to progressively reach a broader professional audience throughout South Florida.

Cerracchio describes his leadership philosophy through five guiding principles: Learn, Build, Innovate, Lead and Impact.

These principles reflect an emphasis on continuous learning, applying knowledge in real-world settings, exploring improved methodologies, fostering professional collaboration and sharing expertise with others in the industry.

Looking ahead, Cerracchio intends to continue developing masterclasses, technology demonstrations, industry presentations and networking opportunities while strengthening relationships with organizations, businesses and other construction-sector stakeholders.

The longer-term objective is to help narrow the gap between the availability of advanced construction technologies and the ability of professionals to understand, evaluate and potentially incorporate them into their projects and operations.

“My purpose is not simply to be a professional who uses technology,” Cerracchio said.“I want to be part of the process that helps 3D Laser Scanning become known, understood and put into practice by more construction professionals.”

Through Neo Construction, Cerracchio plans to continue supporting technological education, professional collaboration and the exchange of practical knowledge, beginning in Miami and extending across the South Florida construction community.

Ashley Walker

NOW Strategies

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