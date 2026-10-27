Vox Media's Hit Podcast Pivot Launches Newsletter On Beehiiv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Pivot Post Newsletter Debuts Nov. 2 Alongside The Launch of the Pivot National Live Tour, Sponsored by beehiiv









NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vox Media's hit podcast Pivot , hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, is launching a newsletter, Pivot Post, on beehiiv, the newsletter-first publishing platform that helps creators, journalists and brands build, grow and monetize their audiences. The Pivot Post newsletter will debut Nov. 2, the same day Pivot kicks off its national live tour. beehiiv is the title sponsor of the tour.

The Pivot Post newsletter will provide an outlet for deeper coverage of business and tech news, and more personalized interaction with the show's fans. Kara and Scott will tap expert friends of Pivot to help answer audience questions about the impact of major business stories on listeners' lives and communities. The hosts will also respond directly to select advice questions, which regularly flood the show's inbox. The newsletter will be sent weekly on Mondays, and people can sign up here.

“I've been listening to Pivot for years, and what Kara and Scott have built is something most media companies would kill for: a loyal audience that keeps coming back because it wants to hear what they think. The newsletter gives them a way to further own that audience relationship and extend an already incredibly successful brand,” said beehiiv co-founder and CEO Tyler Denk.“That's exactly what we built beehiiv to help people do, and we're beyond pumped that Kara and Scott chose us for this next chapter of Pivot.”

"Pivot audiences are smart and thoughtful and also tolerant to listen to us bicker so much. Since they know more than we do, they will be the source of incredibly substantive questions that will drive this newsletter's topics,” said Pivot co-hosts Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.“We always say we love interacting with fans and the Pivot Post with beehiiv is a place to do it more consistently and up close. But not too close, because that would be wrong."

Pivot joins a growing roster of leading media brands powered by beehiiv, including TIME, TechCrunch, The Washington Post and Newsweek. Some of the industry's most recognized and respected journalists have also built successful independent publications on beehiiv, including Joanna Stern with New Things, David Begnaud with Do Good Crew, and Oliver Darcy with Status. beehiiv also pioneered a first-of-its-kind initiative with the launch of its Media Collective in 2024, providing journalists with the resources and support to build independent media businesses while retaining ownership of their work and audiences. The beehiiv Media Collective now includes more than 30 journalists, reaches more than 1 million active subscribers and has generated more than $5 million in member revenue.

About beehiiv

beehiiv is the platform creators and brands use to build, grow and monetize their audiences, while keeping full ownership of those relationships and 100% of their subscription revenue. What began as a newsletter platform has evolved into an all-in-one platform for building content-led businesses, bringing together newsletter publishing, native podcast and community hosting, websites, digital products, advertising, analytics and audience growth tools. beehiiv's mission is to help the next million creators and brands build direct relationships with their audience and turn those relationships into sustainable revenue. Learn more at beehiiv.com.

About Pivot

Every Tuesday and Friday, journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. They make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no one else. After all, with great power comes great scrutiny. From New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Press Contacts:

Lance Frank

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Vox

Lauren Starke

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at