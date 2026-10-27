Justin Timberlake Set To Walk The Runway With Niece Zaya Biel At Upcoming Global Down Syndrome Foundation Fashion Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grammy and Emmy Award-winning global superstar joins the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world

DENVER, CO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced today that Grammy and Emmy Award-winning superstar Justin Timberlake will walk the runway with his niece and alumni GLOBAL Ambassador, Zaya Biel, at the 19th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Denver.

“Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn't be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world,” said Timberlake. Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that's why GLOBAL's work means so much to our family.”

“Zaya's parents, Rose and Justin Biel, are extraordinary advocates for their daughter. Rose serves on our Sie Center for Down Syndrome Development Board, and together they are dedicated to learning everything they can to ensure Zaya lives a long, healthy and fulfilling life-exactly what GLOBAL is delivering on for everyone with Down syndrome,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.“We are so fortunate to have Zaya as a GLOBAL Ambassador alum, and her remarkable family in our corner. We've been humbled and honored to have 'Auntie Jessica' Biel join us at our fashion show for the past two years, and were blown away when we learned that, despite her filming schedule, her husband Justin Timberlake would be coming in her place! What a testament to this family's incredible bond, love and unwavering support for one another.”

WHAT

Now in its 19th year, the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, welcoming more than 1,400 guests. Models with Down syndrome take center stage alongside celebrity escorts in a spectacular fashion show. The evening also features a sumptuous dinner, live and silent auctions, two Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees, and a GLOBAL Ambassador.

Proceeds support GLOBAL's life-saving and transformative research, medical care, education and advocacy, including support for more than 400 scientists, 30 clinicians, and over 2,800 patients from 41 states and 11 countries. GLOBAL is the education, advocacy, outreach and fundraising arm for its four Affiliates: the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Alzheimer's & Cognition Center, Anna & John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome, GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic.

WHEN

Saturday, November 7, 2026

5:00 PM cocktail reception and silent auction

6:30 PM dinner, live auction, program and fashion show

WHERE

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver, CO 80202

WHO

Justin Timberlake – Grammy and Emmy Award-winning entertainer

Zaya Biel – 2024 GLOBAL Ambassador

Geena Davis – Academy Award-winning actor and disability inclusion advocate

Christian Slate r – Golden Globe-winning actor and producer

Maria Menounos and Kennedy Garcia – 2026 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees

Letizia Napoleone – 2026 GLOBAL Ambassador

Additional celebrity supporters include John C. McGinley, Caterina Scorsone, Terrell Davis, Elana Meyers Taylor, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Anthony Hill, E.R. Fightmaster, Beverley Mitchell, Max Carver, Shelley Hennig, and Amanda Booth. Event Co-Chairs are Edit and Tamas Viski-Hanka and Alexandra and Sean Swierczewski; Co-emcees are 9NEWS anchors Kim Christiansen and Phil Lipof.

WHY

GLOBAL and its Affiliates have advanced groundbreaking research, established specialized medical care for thousands of patients, and developed the first evidence-based GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome. Scientific discoveries include breakthroughs identifying Down syndrome as an immune disorder, advancing our understanding of hypoxia, liver function, obesity and other serious health conditions.

GLOBAL's consistent leadership and unwavering dedication to research, medical care and advocacy have contributed to a remarkable ten-year increase in life expectancy for people with Down syndrome.

Despite being the most common chromosomal condition, Down syndrome was one of the least-funded genetic conditions by the U.S. federal government for decades. GLOBAL's bipartisan advocacy with Congress and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) resulted in the establishment of the first NIH-wide Down syndrome program, the INCLUDE Project. The INCLUDE Project has seen annual Down syndrome research funding increase from $18 million in 2009 to $143 million in 2026, with a total investment of $523 million over the past eight years.

Funds raised at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show will help GLOBAL expand access to specialized medical care, update and broaden its adult medical care guidelines, accelerate research into immune system dysregulation and inflammation, Alzheimer's disease and other conditions disproportionately affecting people with Down syndrome. Proceeds also support bipartisan efforts to enact the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named in memory of beloved GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's youngest sister. This landmark legislation would help secure the sustained research investment needed to achieve our next great milestone: another ten years of life for people with Down syndrome, with better health and quality of life at every age.

HOW TO SUPPORT / MEDIA CONTACT

Supporters can sponsor a model, purchase tickets or tables, or donate at

To cover the event or receive photos, videos, or additional information, contact:

Trisha Davis -..., 818-640-9259

Alex Lee -..., 720-548-5631

For More information visit

Attachments



Justin Timberlake to Join Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show Rose Biel, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Justin Biel and Zaya Biel

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631... Trisha Davis (818) 640-9259...