INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In The Ensign Group, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines ENSG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ensign and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 07, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled“Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect,” which alleged, among other things, that“Ensign's business model relies on delivering inadequate care to patients while gaming data on quality... Patients are dying.”

On this news, the price of Ensign Group stock fell more than 8%.

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled“Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities.”

On this news, the price of Ensign Group stock fell further.

Finally, on June 18, 2026, Hunterbrook Media issued a follow up report entitled“New: Patients Hungry in Ensign Facilities.” The article stated that Ensign Group caregivers and residents had reached out to Hunterbrook Media to add“new, firsthand evidence of resident hunger, payroll falsification, understaffing, and staff licensing issues.”

On this news, the price of Ensign Group stock fell further.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980