INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Millrose Properties, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines MRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Millrose Properties, Inc. (“Millrose” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MRP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Millrose and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 8 , 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On October 2, 2025, Hunterbrook Media issued a report allegedly revealing that Millrose purchased $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, an entity that controls Millrose, with the intent of leasing those properties on the rental market. The Hunterbrook Media report further revealed that Millrose is making a loss on those rental properties.

On this news, Millrose's stock price fell nearly 9%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980