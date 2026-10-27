Jewish Federation Of South Palm Beach County Pilots Creators Program With First Campus Session

Hope Virginia Margolis, Rosette Goldstein

Esther Schiffman, Julia Pratt

Creators, Powered By Jewish Boca

Jewish Boca's new Creators program brings together 14 local voices to experience and share the people, places, and stories that shape the community.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For nearly 50 years, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has been building, protecting and investing in Jewish Boca. This month, Federation piloted Creators, a program for content creators with an audience and a meaningful connection to Jewish life in Boca Raton, Delray, and Highland Beach.The inaugural 14-person cohort brings together creators across Jewish communal, cultural and local life, including a Boca real estate professional, a rabbi, a Jewish journalist, a Hillel Springboard Fellow, a Moroccan Jewish food creator and an author-illustrator, alongside voices focused on lifestyle, wellness and family support.The program's first session brought creators to the Federation's 100-acre campus, which welcomes approximately 8,000 visitors each day. They toured the campus, played bingo with friends at JARC Florida, and ended the day listening to survivor Rosette Goldstein share her testimony.“The goal of Creators is to build authentic connections between influencers and up and coming content creators and the people, organizations and experiences that make up Jewish Boca,” said Andria Aylyarov, Federation's senior vice president of strategy and innovation, who is leading the program.“By experiencing these stories firsthand, creators can share them in their own voices and help more people understand the depth and vibrancy of Jewish life in our community.”“My grandmother lives at Sinai Residences, right here on Federation's campus, so this community already means a lot to me,” said Esther Schiffman.“Getting to spend the day learning more about the people and stories that make Jewish Boca so special made me feel even more connected. I'm grateful I got to experience it firsthand and share it with my audience.”“Hearing Rosette Goldstein share her testimony was a profound reminder that Jewish history lives in the memories of those who experience it,” said Hope Virginia Margolis.“As part of the next generation of Jewish storytellers, I felt truly honored to hear her words beside so many other young Jews who will ensure the world never forgets.”Hope's reflection captures the heart of Creators: connecting people with Jewish Boca's stories through the voices of those who care deeply about the community. Throughout the year, the inaugural cohort will continue creating and sharing content inspired by the people, places and experiences that shape Jewish life here.Content creators with an active, engaged audience who live, work or are involved in Jewish life in Boca Raton, Delray Beach or Highland Beach are invited to apply for the program at JewishBoca/creators.###About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach CountyThe Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County serves as the central address for Jewish philanthropy, advocacy, and community engagement in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Highland Beach. Through strategic partnerships and community investment, Federation supports vulnerable populations, strengthens Jewish life, confronts antisemitism, and helps ensure a vibrant Jewish future locally, in Israel, and around the world.

Melanie Margolese

Jewish Federation South Palm Beach County

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Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Pilots Creators Program with First Campus Session News Provided By Jewish Federation South Palm Beach County October 27, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, Social Media



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