Houdini Returns To Hollywood On Halloween For Centennial Auction Of 100 Rare Artifacts

Houdini's own "spirit" rising from his body lying prone on a fancy leather and carved wooden sofa. This image was taken at Houdini's Harlem home

Owned by Houdini, and the only such example of handcuffs from his home bearing this name hallmark, indicating that the set was most likely of special importance to the great escape artist.

Beatrice Houdini staged a séance on the anniversary of Houdini's death - October 31, 1926 - every year for ten years. The final séance conducted by Mrs. Houdini and Edward Saint was held on the roof of the Los Angeles Knickerbocker Hotel.

A century after the legendary escape artist's death, a collection of personal items and memorabilia reveals the man behind the magic. Online bidding open to all

- Gabe Fajuri, President, Potter & Potter Auctions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exactly 100 years after Harry Houdini's death on Halloween 1926, 100 rare artifacts from the legendary magician's life will go up for auction at the Magic Castle in Hollywood on Saturday, October 31. Presented by Chicago-based Potter & Potter Auctions, the centennial sale brings together objects that reveal not only Houdini's extraordinary career as an escape artist, but also his early struggles, carefully cultivated celebrity, personal relationships and efforts to expose fraudulent spiritualists.

Assembled over decades by Houdini historian and collector Kevin Connolly, the collection includes photographs, correspondence, personal possessions, books, handcuffs and other memorabilia, including pieces rarely or never before seen publicly.

The Man Behind the Escapes

Long before Houdini became an international sensation, he was a struggling performer trying to make a living. Among the earliest objects in the collection is an 1898 booklet titled Magic Made Easy, which Houdini sold following performances in dime museums, circuses and vaudeville venues to supplement his income.

Other objects capture the extraordinary fame he eventually achieved.

An enormous theatrical lobby photograph shows Houdini wearing an overcoat and hat, with his name prominently displayed beneath the image. Created at considerable expense, the photograph contains no depiction of an escape, handcuffs or magic trick. By that stage in his career, Houdini's face and name alone were enough to attract an audience, illustrating his remarkable understanding of celebrity and self-promotion.

Even seemingly ordinary objects reveal the meticulous thinking behind his performances. A set of handcuffs bears a tiny mark Houdini used to identify his own equipment, an inconspicuous detail that offers insight into the preparation behind his seemingly impossible escapes.

A Magician Who Challenged the Supernatural

Houdini's fascination with spiritualism and his efforts to expose fraudulent mediums became an important part of his later life.

Among the collection's most intriguing photographs is an image depicting Houdini's ghost rising from his own body. Rather than evidence of the supernatural, the photograph was deliberately staged by Houdini to demonstrate how supposedly authentic spirit photography could be manufactured.

Another photograph captures Houdini in disguise, a tactic he employed while attending séances to investigate mediums who claimed to communicate with the dead.

The collection also includes a poignant reminder of the enduring fascination with Houdini after his death: an invitation to the final séance held by his wife, Bess, in Los Angeles on Halloween 1936. Ten years after losing her husband, and following years of attempts to contact him through the spirit world, Bess ended her annual efforts to reach him.

Other personal objects offer a more intimate perspective, including a pocket watch presented to Houdini by Bess following his historic flight in Australia, bearing an inscription with a private code.

A Hollywood Auction Open to Bidders Around the World

The collection was exhibited throughout October at Potter & Potter Auctions' Chicago gallery before traveling to Los Angeles for the centennial sale.

An invitation-only preview will take place on Friday, October 30, ahead of the auction at the Magic Castle on Saturday, October 31.

Although in-person attendance at the auction is restricted to Magic Castle members, bidding is open to the public online, allowing collectors, magic enthusiasts and Houdini admirers anywhere in the world to participate. Interested bidders can explore the collection and register to bid through the auction's online catalog.

Potter and Potter Auctions

Kelsey Moorhouse

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Houdini Returns to Hollywood on Halloween for Centennial Auction of 100 Rare Artifacts News Provided By Cathy Taylor Public Relations, Inc. October 27, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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