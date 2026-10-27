Marcus T. Brooks Addresses Unverified HIV Claims And Possible Misattribution Of Email Account

MtB Entertainment's Marcus Christ

The Brooks Brief Company Logo

MtB Entertainment Company Logo Blue and White

Marcus T. Brooks Calls for an End to Unsubstantiated HIV Claims, Citing Possible Misuse of a Longstanding Email Account

- Marcus Todd BrooksHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --HOLLYWOOD, CA | October 27, 2026 - Marcus T. Brooks, an independent political analyst, writer and entrepreneur, has issued a public statement concerning unverified claims circulating online that associate his name with an HIV diagnosis. Brooks disputes the claims and states that he has never received a positive HIV diagnosis. He also identified a longstanding email account as a possible source of confusion involving information belonging to another individual.According to Brooks, more than a decade ago a family member assisted with resetting the password for an AOL email account that remained in use under Brooks's name. Brooks did not subsequently change the password. He later became aware of an instance in which the email address appeared to have been used on a dating website while the profile displayed this other person's photograph.Brooks said the circumstances raised the possibility that communications or account information belonging to another person could have been associated with his email address. He does not presently have evidence establishing that any particular medical record, HIV test result, or sexually transmitted infection test result was sent to the account. He also does not identify any particular individual as responsible for the alleged misuse of the email address.The distinction between an email address and the identity of an account holder is central to Brooks's statement. An email address can be entered into online accounts, dating profiles, registration forms and other services by someone other than the person who owns or controls the address. Consequently, information associated with an email address does not necessarily establish the identity or medical history of the person to whom the information relates.Brooks states that he has maintained abstinence since 2017 and that medical testing conducted in January 2026 did not identify a sexually transmitted infection. He also maintains records from previous medical testing, including testing conducted in 2021 which shows a non-reactive HIV status. Brooks has stated that relevant documentation may be available to qualified parties when appropriate, while recognizing that medical records contain private and sensitive information.The statement also addresses broader speculation concerning Brooks's past relationships. Brooks has been single since 2017 and states that he cannot establish or control the conduct of individuals with whom he previously had relationships after those relationships ended. The statement therefore distinguishes between documented information concerning Brooks and speculation about the subsequent activities of other individuals.Brooks's position is that an allegation concerning a person's medical status should not be treated as established fact solely because an email address, social-media account, dating profile, screenshot, or third-party statement appears to connect a person's name with the allegation. Establishing the identity of the person to whom medical information actually belongs is a separate factual question.“This is not about hiding from legitimate questions,” Brooks said.“It is about making sure that the right person's information is attributed to the right person. If someone used my email address, that does not make their dating history, medical records, or test results mine. I have never tested positive for HIV, and I am asking people to stop turning an unverified association into an allegation about me.”Brooks has also stated that no allegation is being made concerning the medical condition of the family member who may have previously had access to the email account. No evidence has been presented by Brooks establishing that the individual has HIV or any other particular medical condition.The statement comes amid Brooks's broader efforts to document issues involving online identity, attribution and the circulation of information concerning his professional and personal identity. Brooks said records relevant to the matter include account information, dates, electronic communications and other documentation that could potentially help establish the origin of information associated with the email address.Brooks has reserved his legal rights concerning statements about his identity and reputation. Any potential legal claim would depend on the specific statements involved, their publication, their factual accuracy, the circumstances under which they were communicated, and applicable law.The statement is intended to clarify Brooks's position and distinguish documented information from unverified claims. It does not purport to establish the identity of any person who may have used the email address or to determine the origin of every claim circulating about Brooks.About Marcus T. BrooksMarcus T. Brooks is an independent political analyst, writer, entrepreneur and publisher. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Brooks Brief, an independently operated publication covering domestic and international politics, public policy, political theory, conflict, international affairs and emerging global issues. The Brooks Brief operates as a division of MtB Entertainment.Media ContactMarcus T. BrooksMtB Entertainment / The Brooks Brief...Hollywood, California

Marcus Todd Brooks

MTB Entertainment

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Marcus Christ- Address Sexual Abuse When Young

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marcus T. Brooks Addresses Unverified HIV Claims and Possible Misattribution of Email Account News Provided By MTB Entertainment October 27, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.