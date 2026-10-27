New Survey: How Canada Can Accelerate The Northern Expansion Of U.S. Climate, Disaster & Resilience Tech Companies

2026 U.S. Climate & Resilience Tech Companies Survey Now Live

First independent survey to ask U.S. climate, disaster, and resilience tech companies what would make them more likely to pilot, test, and expand in Canada.

- Reva Seth, Founde,r Resilience Tech North, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resilience Tech North (RTN), and MobSquad, have launched the inaugural 2026 U.S. Climate, Disaster & Resilience Tech Companies Survey.as part of the 2026 Canada Safety & Security Trade Mission for California companies currently exploring how to enter and grow their presence in Canada.GO-Biz, the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, the state's lead agency for job growth, economic development, and business assistance, convened the delegation, with support from Channel Architect.The survey is the first national independent research initiative to ask U.S. climate, disaster, and resilience technology companies what would make them more likely to pilot, test, and expand in Canada.“The mission at Resilience Tech North is to establish Canada as the global hub for climate, catastrophic, and resilience technology companies. We are starting by focusing on what U.S. companies in this sector would need to accelerate their Canadian expansion and growth. And the best way to do that is to directly ask the leadership of these companies what we can do that would be most helpful to them,” shares Reva Seth, Founder, Resilience Tech North."Access to expertise and talent is often a key deciding factor in where a company grows. MobSquad helps North American companies build in Canada quickly by providing them with the technical expertise and skills they need. This research will show us exactly what companies need to do more in Canada,” adds Arif Khimani, President & COO, MobSquad"Some of the most effective commercial diplomacy happens below the national level. When a state like California and a country like Canada connect their companies directly, deals move faster, and partnerships last longer,” shared Tom Hanson, Founder & Principal, Channel Architect.Canada is in a generational nation-building moment. Under Prime Minister Mark Carney's Build Canada Strong agenda, the federal government is investing billions in climate and resilience infrastructure, detection and mitigation solutions, energy, and emergency preparedness.Additionally, the Canadian government is committed to historical levels of defense spending that climate, resilience, and disaster companies can access under Canada's dual-use investment strategy. This directs federal defense modernization and industrial funds into technologies that serve both civilian/climate applications and military or national security needs.The first phase of the Build Canada mission launched major national projects. The next phase focuses on activation: turning that investment into real deployment by actively attracting more companies and teams to Canada.A Natural Expansion Corridor For U.S. CompaniesEven today, amid political tensions, climate, disaster, and resilience technology remain a natural fit for deep, ongoing Canada-U.S. collaboration. Wildfires, floods, and grid disruptions don't stop at the border, and many technologies built to address them already work or are part of cross-border efforts.Climate and resilience technology is where that approach pays off. These are shared problems with shared solutions. Canada offers a welcoming, well-funded, high-talent, and cost-effective ecosystem for U.S. companies to expand their operations and impact.2026 U.S. Climate, Disaster & Resilience Tech Companies SurveyThe survey will engage investors, accelerators, and company teams to understand their familiarity with and interest in entering or expanding into the Canadian market, the biggest barriers they face, and which key motivators would best support their decision to test or expand into Canada.Companies in the following sectors will be participating:Arctic security & resilienceAgriculture & land managementClean energy, energy resilience, & grid technologyClimate adaptation & resilienceDecarbonization & carbon managementDual-use / defense-adjacent security technologyEmergency management & responseInsurance & risk technologyWater & flood resilienceWildfire detection, prevention, & mitigationRTN and MobSquad will reach over 500 U.S.-based companies in these sectors, and 1:1 interviews will further back the survey insights.The research will produce directional data on what would help more U.S. resilience, disaster, and climate companies expand into Canada sooner and at greater scale. Findings will become available in early 2027.Take Part:U.S. climate and resilience technology companies, investors, and public agencies are invited to complete the Survey:About:Resilience Tech North (RTN) is dedicated to establishing Canada as a global hub for climate and resilience technology companies.MobSquad ensures companies ensures companies can receive support from technology professionals facing U.S. work visa challenges.

Reva Seth

Resilience Tech North

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New Survey: How Canada Can Accelerate The Northern Expansion of U.S. Climate, Disaster & Resilience Tech Companies News Provided By Resilience Tech North October 27, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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