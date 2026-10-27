GM Stock Jumps 6% On Hybrid SUV Plans And Nasdaq Switch



GM confirmed in a statement that it is preparing the Lansing plant for future hybrid production but did not share details about nameplates or timing.

Until now, the only hybrid GM has sold in the U.S. market is a version of the Chevrolet Corvette. The automaker also said it will transfer its common stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the second half of November.

Shares of General Motors (GM) climbed roughly 6% on Tuesday after a report that the automaker intends to add hybrid versions of its best-selling three-row SUVs in the U.S. and the company said it will switch over its listing to Nasdaq.

The move marks a clear strategic adjustment for a company that has poured resources into battery-electric vehicles while largely sitting out the hybrid segment in the United States.

Target Models And Production Site

According to a report from Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, GM will develop hybrid variants of the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia. These mechanically related crossovers rank among the company's strongest U.S. sellers and are scheduled for assembly at its Lansing, Michigan, plant.

Following the Reuters report, GM confirmed it intends to prepare its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant-currently home to the Traverse, Enclave, and Acadia-for future hybrid-electric vehicle production. The company said details on specific nameplates and timing will be shared closer to launch.

Hybrid models combine a gasoline engine with a lithium-ion battery and electric motor, delivering better fuel economy and stronger performance than conventional powertrains alone. Until now, the only hybrid GM has sold in the U.S. market is a version of the Chevrolet Corvette.

GM CEO Signals Broader Hybrid Return

The SUV plans align with comments made last week by CEO Mary Barra. On the company's third-quarter earnings call, Barra said,“From a hybrid perspective, we will have hybrids in our portfolio in multiple segments, the key segments that we participate.”

“If you look at right now, a lot of where the hybrid activity is, it is in compact car, midsize car, and minivans, which are three segments we are not a part of right now,” she said, while adding that adding hybrids is not going to require additional CapEx and engineering. In prior years, GM executives argued that hybrids added cost and complexity and preferred to focus investment on pure electric vehicles.

U.S. hybrid sales have surged this year as buyers seek relief from elevated gasoline prices. At the same time, GM's domestic market share slipped to 16.6% in the first nine months of 2026 from 17.4% a year earlier, while hybrid-heavy rivals such as Toyota gained ground.

GM's Listing Shift To Nasdaq

Separately, GM said it will transfer its common stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Shares are expected to remain listed under the“GM” ticker on the NYSE through the close of trading on November 16, 2026, with Nasdaq trading to begin the next day.

CFO Paul Jacobson said the move reflects“GM's customer-focused, technology-driven strategy” and makes Nasdaq“a natural home for our listing as we grow.” The change also creates eligibility for potential inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index, the company said.

How Did GM Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM stock fell from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter fell from 'high' to 'normal' levels.

GM stock has slipped about 1% year-to-date.

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