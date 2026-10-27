Azerbaijan Championships In Acrobatic And Aerobic Gymnastics Kick Off In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 31st Azerbaijan Championships in acrobatic gymnastics and the 10th Azerbaijan Championships in aerobic gymnastics kicked off on October 27 at the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The two-day competitions bring together gymnasts representing various sports clubs across the country, who are competing for top honors in different age categories and disciplines.

On the first day, in the balance exercise program of the acrobatic gymnastics competition, women's pairs, women's groups, and mixed pairs demonstrated their skills in the pre-youth, children's, and junior age categories.

In aerobic gymnastics, male and female gymnasts competed in individual routines in the pre-youth, children's, junior, and youth age categories.

At the end of the day, the winners of the individual women's competition in the youth age category of aerobic gymnastics were determined. Members of Azerbaijan's national team delivered strong performances, claiming all three places on the podium.

Ayan Agayeva won the gold medal, Amina Mustafayeva took silver, and Aydan Malikova secured bronze.

The Azerbaijan Championships will continue on October 28.