New Working Group To Accelerate Sustainable Investment In Special Economic Zones



The initiative, led by UNCTAD and partners, aims to help special economic zones become greener, more resource-efficient and more attractive for sustainable investment.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

DOHA, Qatar – The Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ ) launched a Green Zone Working Group at the World Investment Forum 2026 on 27 October in Doha, Qatar.

Established under GASEZ, which connects more than 2,000 special economic zones across over 120 jurisdictions through its founding member organisations, the Working Group will provide a platform for zones and partners to exchange experience, develop practical tools and build partnerships in support of green investment and sustainable industrial development.

“Special economic zones can play an important role in advancing sustainable investment and industrial development,” said Nan Li Collins, GASEZ co-chair and director of investment and enterprise at UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The Green Zone Working Group will turn shared ambitions into practical cooperation by enabling zones to exchange solutions, strengthen capacity and build partnerships for green transformation.”

Shared priorities in action

The Working Group responds to priorities identified by GASEZ members, including stronger knowledge sharing, greater access to sustainable finance and investment, as well as practical support for the green transformation of economic zones.

“GASEZ members have emphasised the importance of practical, member-led cooperation,” said Ebba Lund, chief executive officer of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation and GASEZ co-chair.“The Green Zone Working Group will connect experience across regions and help translate it into concrete opportunities for investment and capacity-building.”

The Green Zone Working Group will focus on four areas:



Sharing knowledge and good practices to help zones improve environmental performance and strengthen resilience.

Building capacity to develop green zone strategies and promote sustainable investment.

Promoting green investment and trade opportunities, including in renewable energy, low-carbon infrastructure, circular economy activities and green manufacturing. Supporting project preparation and piloting that can demonstrate successful approaches and be replicated across regions.

Looking ahead

Initial activities will include research and case studies, policy dialogue, training and peer learning, as well as promoting green investment projects.

Matchmaking activities will seek to connect zones with investors, financial institutions, technology providers and industrial partners.

The Working Group will also support the further deployment of the Sustainable Development Goals Model Zone initiative, helping participating zones translate sustainability objectives into practical actions.

The Green Partnership of Industrial Parks in China (GPIPC) and the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) will serve as co-leads of the Working Group, providing leadership and coordinating its work.

Suzhou Industrial Park, a China–Singapore joint special economic zone, will host and sponsor an implementation support unit to facilitate the work programme delivery. The GASEZ Secretariat at UNCTAD will provide overall coordination and guidance.