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Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Three And Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 04:31:45

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $308.7 million, or $5.22 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $373.0 million, or $5.86 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2025. Net revenues increased by 5.3% to $4.733 billion during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $4.495 billion during the third quarter of 2025.

Included in our operating results during the third quarter of 2026, was an aggregate net favorable pre-tax impact of approximately $21 million recorded in connection with the following items which were not included in our 2026 operating results forecast, as previously disclosed on July 27, 2026: (i) a favorable net pre-tax impact of $47 million (net of related provider taxes) recorded in connection with increases in amounts received from Medicaid supplemental payment programs in various states (consisting primarily of Washington, D.C. and California), partially offset by; (ii) an unfavorable pre-tax impact of $26 million resulting from an increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims due primarily to the tentative settlement agreement reached during the third quarter of 2026 in the matter discussed below in Legal Proceedings Update.

Included in our operating results during the third quarter of 2025, was an aggregate net favorable pre-tax impact of approximately $55 million recorded in connection with the following: (i) $90 million of pre-tax reimbursements (net of related provider taxes), covering the period of October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025, in connection with a Medicaid state directed payment program in Washington, D.C., and; (ii) a $35 million pre-tax charge incurred to increase our reserves for self-insured professional and general liabilities resulting from unfavorable claims' trends.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information (“Supplemental Schedule”), there were no adjustments applicable to our operating results during the third quarter of 2026.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2025 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $10.0 million, or $.16 per diluted share ($13.1 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2025 (included in“Other (income) expense, net”), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $0.6 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with“ASU 2016-09”, Compensation – Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m). After giving effect to these items, our adjusted net income during the third quarter of 2025 was $362.3 million, or $5.69 per diluted share.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (“EBITDA net of NCI”, NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $640.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $684.2 million during the third quarter of 2025. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI”), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $624.6 million during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $670.6 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $1.016 billion, or $16.86 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $1.043 billion, or $16.07 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2025. Net revenues increased by 7.7% to $13.867 billion during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $12.879 billion during the comparable period of 2025.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income during the first nine months of 2026 was $1.014 billion, or $16.83 per diluted share, as compared to $1.030 billion, or $15.87 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2025.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first nine months of 2026 was a favorable net after-tax impact of $2.2 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09. Included in our reported results during the first nine months of 2025 were the following: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $11.3 million, or $.17 per diluted share ($14.7 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2025, and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $1.9 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.972 billion during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $1.939 billion during the comparable period of 2025. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.951 billion during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $1.912 billion during the comparable period of 2025.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

During the third quarter of 2026, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods (“same facility basis”), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) and adjusted patient days each increased by 4.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2026, net revenue per adjusted admission and net revenue per adjusted patient day each decreased by 1.7%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 4.7% during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

During the first nine months of 2026, on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.6% and adjusted patient days increased by 2.9%, as compared to the comparable period of 2025. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2026, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 2.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 2.1%, as compared to the comparable period of 2025. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.0% during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to the comparable period of 2025.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

During the third quarter of 2026, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.5% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2026, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 1.7% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 2.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 4.0% during the third quarter of 2026, as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

During the first nine months of 2026, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 1.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2025. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2026, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.9% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 4.7%, as compared to the comparable period of 2025. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 6.2% during the first nine months of 2026, as compared to the comparable period of 2025.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Capital Resources:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, our net cash provided by operating activities increased by 14.9% to $1.481 billion as compared to $1.290 billion during the first nine months of 2025.

The $192 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) an unfavorable change of $179 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of accrued expenses and accounts payable disbursements; (ii) a favorable change of $178 million in accounts receivable; (iii) a favorable change of $90 million in accrued insurance expense, net of payments made in settlement of self-insured claims; (iv) a favorable change of $77 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (v) $26 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Capital Resources:

As of September 30, 2026, pursuant to the terms of our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, we had $1.187 billion of available borrowing capacity, net of outstanding borrowings ($310 million) and letters of credit ($3 million).

Stock Repurchase Program:

In connection with our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

Pursuant to this program, during the third quarter of 2026, we have repurchased 1.35 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $242.1 million (average price of approximately $179 per share). During the first nine months of 2026, we have repurchased 3.915 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $689.6 million (average price of approximately $176 per share).

As of September 30, 2026, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $735.4 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on October 28, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. Supplemental financial disclosures related to our financial results are available on our website.

Legal Proceedings Update:

The disclosure below provides an update for recent developments related to the matter referenced which has been previously disclosed in various Forms 10-Q and 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, most recently our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026.

K.E.E., et al., Plaintiffs v. Cumberland Hospital, LLC d/b/a Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, et al. (and related lawsuits)

Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents (“Cumberland”), an indirect subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (the“Company”) and UHS of Delaware, Inc. (“UHS Delaware”), our administrative services company, are defendants in multi-plaintiff lawsuits filed in the Circuit Court for Richmond, Virginia (the“Cumberland Litigation”). The lawsuits relate to allegations of, among other things, inappropriate sexual contact during medical examinations by Dr. Daniel Davidow, an independent contractor and the former medical director for Cumberland.

The claims asserted by three of the plaintiffs in the Cumberland Litigation were consolidated for trial in September 2024. There are approximately 53 additional claimants making similar allegations with claims pending in the Cumberland Litigation. The Company and UHS Delaware were dismissed from the September 2024 trial on the first three plaintiffs' claims. In late September 2024, a jury entered a verdict finding Dr. Davidow and Cumberland liable and awarded these three plaintiffs combined compensatory damages of $60 million for all liability theories, an additional combined $180 million in trebled damages for violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, and an additional combined $120 million in punitive damages. Based upon Virginia law, the Court reduced the punitive damage amount to a combined maximum of $1.05 million ($350,000 per plaintiff).

In August 2026, we reached a tentative settlement agreement, which is subject to execution of final release agreements and certain court approvals (as necessary), to resolve all of the outstanding claims related to the current claimants in the Cumberland Litigation. Pursuant to the tentative settlement agreement, the terms of the aggregate settlement are confidential. We believe a substantial portion of the tentative aggregate settlement amount, and related expenses, is covered by our commercial excess insurance and the remainder is covered by our reserves recorded in connection with the Cumberland Litigation.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS is one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, with annual revenues of approximately $17.4 billion during 2025. Through its subsidiaries, UHS employs more than 102,000 employees and, as of September 30, 2026, operated 30 inpatient acute care facilities, 388 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 169 outpatient and other facilities, nationwide virtual behavioral health services, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services with physical locations in 40 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Since our founding in 1979, UHS has grown steadily into a premier Fortune 500® corporation perennially recognized by multiple esteemed national rating entities. Our strategy includes investing in talented staff, facilities, technology and innovation across broad care continuums to deliver favorable patient outcomes and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of the patients we are privileged to serve. A wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS also acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE: UHT). For additional information, please visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations. In addition, we receive substantial reimbursement from multiple states in connection with various supplemental Medicaid payment programs. Failure to renew these programs beyond their scheduled termination dates, failure of the public hospitals to provide the necessary Inter-Governmental Transfers for the states' share of the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital programs, and the failure of our hospitals that currently receive supplemental Medicaid revenues to qualify for future funds under these programs could cause our actual results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2026 to differ materially from our 2026 operating results forecast.
  • Legislation adopted on July 4, 2025, attaches work and community service requirements to eligibility for Medicaid benefits that will have the effect of limiting Medicaid enrollment and expenditures. That legislation also places limits on provider fees used to increase federal Medicaid funding to states and eliminated certain exchange premium tax credits beyond 2025. As these provisions become effective over the next several years, they may be expected to reduce our revenues and likely increase the level of uncompensated care provided by our facilities.
  • The increase in interest rates during the past few years has increased our interest expense significantly thereby reducing our free cash flow. As such, the effects of increased borrowing rates have adversely impacted our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. We cannot predict future changes to interest rates, however, significant increases in our borrowing rates could have a material unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms.
  • Changes in laws or policies governing the terms of foreign trade, and in particular, increased trade restrictions, tariffs or taxes on imports from where our products or materials are made (either directly or through our suppliers) could have an impact on our competitive position, business operations and financial results.
  • The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries.
  • The ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Talkspace, Inc. which was completed in August 2026.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures (“GAAP” is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it may neutralize the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the value of certain non-marketable securities (in connection with our minority ownership in a healthcare generative artificial intelligence company), the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Since the items that may be included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

CONTACT: Darren Lehrich
Vice President-Investor Relations
610-382-3310
...


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months Nine months
ended September 30, ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net revenues $ 4,733,352 $ 4,495,245 $ 13,866,546 $ 12,878,781
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits 2,210,461 2,071,898 6,438,999 6,037,953
Other operating expenses 1,425,781 1,294,721 4,061,667 3,563,039
Supplies expense 426,500 414,583 1,276,300 1,236,249
Depreciation and amortization 174,845 155,060 497,609 455,409
Lease and rental expense 41,316 37,295 117,987 109,348
4,278,903 3,973,557 12,392,562 11,401,998
Income from operations 454,449 521,688 1,473,984 1,476,783
Interest expense, net 56,277 38,431 133,322 113,851
Other (income) expense, net (15,738 ) (13,629 ) (21,490 ) (27,767 )
Income before income taxes 413,910 496,886 1,362,152 1,390,699
Provision for income taxes 100,577 117,781 325,551 327,354
Net income 313,333 379,105 1,036,601 1,063,345
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 4,649 6,148 20,788 20,490
Net income attributable to UHS $ 308,684 $ 372,957 $ 1,015,813 $ 1,042,855
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $ 5.25 $ 5.92 $ 16.98 $ 16.27
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $ 5.22 $ 5.86 $ 16.86 $ 16.07


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months Nine months
(a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30, ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Basic and diluted:
Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $ 308,684 $ 372,957 $ 1,015,813 $ 1,042,855
Weighted average number of common shares - basic 58,795 62,974 59,841 64,100
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $ 5.25 $ 5.92 $ 16.98 $ 16.27
Weighted average number of common shares 58,795 62,974 59,841 64,100
Add: Other share equivalents 350 689 400 797
Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 59,145 63,663 60,241 64,897
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $ 5.22 $ 5.86 $ 16.86 $ 16.07


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")
Three months ended % Net Three months ended % Net
September 30, 2026 revenues September 30, 2025 revenues
Net income attributable to UHS $ 308,684 $ 372,957
Depreciation and amortization 174,845 155,060
Interest expense, net 56,277 38,431
Provision for income taxes 100,577 117,781
EBITDA net of NCI $ 640,383 13.5 % $ 684,229 15.2 %
Other (income) expense, net (15,738 ) (13,629 )
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $ 624,645 13.2 % $ 670,600 14.9 %
Net revenues $ 4,733,352 $ 4,495,245
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Three months ended Three months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Per Per
Amount Diluted Share Amount Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS $ 308,684 $ 5.22 $ 372,957 $ 5.86
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized gain on equity securities - - (10,043 ) (0.16 )
Impact of ASU 2016-09, net - - (623 ) (0.01 )
Subtotal adjustments - - (10,666 ) (0.17 )
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $ 308,684 $ 5.22 $ 362,291 $ 5.69


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")
Nine months ended % Net Nine months ended % Net
September 30, 2026 revenues September 30, 2025 revenues
Net income attributable to UHS $ 1,015,813 $ 1,042,855
Depreciation and amortization 497,609 455,409
Interest expense, net 133,322 113,851
Provision for income taxes 325,551 327,354
EBITDA net of NCI $ 1,972,295 14.2 % $ 1,939,469 15.1 %
Other (income) expense, net (21,490 ) (27,767 )
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $ 1,950,805 14.1 % $ 1,911,702 14.8 %
Net revenues $ 13,866,546 $ 12,878,781
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Per Per
Amount Diluted Share Amount Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS $ 1,015,813 $ 16.86 $ 1,042,855 $ 16.07
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized gain on equity securities - - (11,292 ) (0.17 )
Impact of ASU 2016-09, net (2,164 ) (0.03 ) (1,880 ) (0.03 )
Subtotal adjustments (2,164 ) (0.03 ) (13,172 ) (0.20 )
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $ 1,013,649 $ 16.83 $ 1,029,683 $ 15.87


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,749 $ 137,797
Accounts receivable, net 2,813,703 2,602,434
Supplies 235,557 232,110
Other current assets 462,155 435,574
Total current assets 3,680,164 3,407,915
Property and equipment 14,051,199 13,489,811
Less: accumulated depreciation (6,833,095 ) (6,481,714 )
7,218,104 7,008,097
Other assets:
Goodwill 4,736,949 3,990,213
Deferred income taxes 95,986 70,517
Right of use assets-operating leases 421,597 374,239
Deferred charges 9,220 9,272
Other 1,023,746 667,340
Total Assets $ 17,185,766 $ 15,527,593
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt $ 79,813 $ 748,158
Accounts payable and other liabilities 2,521,448 2,416,276
Operating lease liabilities 79,824 73,237
Federal and state taxes 6,271 1,930
Total current liabilities 2,687,356 3,239,601
Other noncurrent liabilities 736,430 527,827
Operating lease liabilities noncurrent 389,154 340,715
Deferred income taxes 3,232 5,649
Long-term debt 5,627,528 4,004,393
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 74,213 70,620
UHS common stockholders' equity 7,596,849 7,275,792
Noncontrolling interest 71,004 62,996
Total equity 7,667,853 7,338,788
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,185,766 $ 15,527,593


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine months
ended September 30,
2026 2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income $ 1,036,601 $ 1,063,345
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation & amortization 497,609 455,409
Stock-based compensation expense 71,777 70,586
(Gain) loss on sales of assets and businesses (6,315 ) 2,833
Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable (116,437 ) (294,210 )
Accrued interest 18,841 7,052
Accrued and deferred income taxes 37,744 (39,287 )
Other working capital accounts (158,676 ) 20,415
Other assets and deferred charges (11,309 ) (29,629 )
Other, net 7,792 19,114
Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 256,664 177,054
Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims, net of commercial insurance reimbursements (152,804 ) (162,978 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,481,487 1,289,704
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions (659,732 ) (733,932 )
Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 17,884 2,980
Acquisition of businesses and property (1,002,852 ) (47,772 )
Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange hedge contracts 16,217 (49,351 )
Costs incurred for purchase and development of enterprise resource planning application (15,535 ) (18,676 )
Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 85 100
Net cash used in investing activities (1,643,933 ) (846,651 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of long-term debt (828,487 ) (27,791 )
Additional borrowings 1,800,040 208,986
Financing costs (15,261 ) (382 )
Repurchase of common shares (729,863 ) (615,941 )
Dividends paid (36,552 ) (38,902 )
Issuance of common stock 12,936 12,119
Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (13,333 ) (10,409 )
Purchase of ownership interests by minority members, net 4,865 18,728
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 194,345 (453,592 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (639 ) 2,390
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,260 (8,149 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 271,322 224,752
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 302,582 $ 216,603
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid $ 110,379 $ 103,050
Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 290,239 $ 355,968
Noncash purchases of property and equipment $ 78,068 $ 146,650


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Supplemental Statistical Information
(unaudited)
% Change % Change
3 Months ended 9 Months ended
Same Facility: 9/30/2026 9/30/2026
Acute Care Hospitals (1)
Revenues 4.7 % 7.0 %
Adjusted Admissions 4.9 % 2.6 %
Adjusted Patient Days 4.9 % 2.9 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission -1.7 % 2.4 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day -1.7 % 2.1 %
Behavioral Health Hospitals (1)
Revenues 4.0 % 6.2 %
Adjusted Admissions 2.5 % 1.4 %
Adjusted Patient Days 2.1 % 1.7 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission 1.7 % 4.9 %
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day 2.1 % 4.7 %
UHS Consolidated Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
9/30/2026 9/30/2025 9/30/2026 9/30/2025
Revenues $ 4,733,352 $ 4,495,245 $ 13,866,546 $ 12,878,781
EBITDA net of NCI $ 640,383 $ 684,229 $ 1,972,295 $ 1,939,469
EBITDA Margin net of NCI 13.5 % 15.2 % 14.2 % 15.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $ 624,645 $ 670,600 $ 1,950,805 $ 1,911,702
Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI 13.2 % 14.9 % 14.1 % 14.8 %
Cash Flow From Operations $ 636,556 $ 380,678 $ 1,481,487 $ 1,289,704
Capital Expenditures $ 214,942 $ 228,892 $ 659,732 $ 733,932
Days Sales Outstanding 55 55
Debt $ 5,707,341 $ 4,691,120
UHS' Shareholders Equity $ 7,596,849 $ 7,169,693
Debt / Total Capitalization 42.9 % 39.6 %
Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (2) 2.07 1.83
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (2) 2.17 1.86
Debt / Cash From Operations (2) 2.78 2.41
(1) Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of January 1, 2025 to conform with current year presentation.
(2) Latest 4 quarters.


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Acute Care Hospital Services
For the Three and Nine Months ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues
Net revenues $ 2,610,702 100.0 % $ 2,492,536 100.0 % $ 7,588,636 100.0 % $ 7,093,193 100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits 1,044,653 40.0 % 973,522 39.1 % 2,989,221 39.4 % 2,825,945 39.8 %
Other operating expenses 776,378 29.7 % 722,724 29.0 % 2,283,559 30.1 % 2,033,495 28.7 %
Supplies expense 363,780 13.9 % 354,698 14.2 % 1,091,408 14.4 % 1,064,615 15.0 %
Depreciation and amortization 103,340 4.0 % 97,388 3.9 % 302,133 4.0 % 288,747 4.1 %
Lease and rental expense 28,533 1.1 % 25,543 1.0 % 81,230 1.1 % 75,127 1.1 %
Subtotal-operating expenses 2,316,684 88.7 % 2,173,875 87.2 % 6,747,551 88.9 % 6,287,929 88.6 %
Income from operations 294,018 11.3 % 318,661 12.8 % 841,085 11.1 % 805,264 11.4 %
Interest expense, net 1,302 0.0 % 528 0.0 % 3,589 0.0 % 1,177 0.0 %
Other (income) expense, net (9,338 ) (0.4 )% (678 ) (0.0 )% (13,082 ) (0.2 )% (10,261 ) (0.1 )%
Income before income taxes $ 302,054 11.6 % $ 318,811 12.8 % $ 850,578 11.2 % $ 814,348 11.5 %
All Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues
Net revenues $ 2,764,072 100.0 % $ 2,630,065 100.0 % $ 7,984,207 100.0 % $ 7,391,716 100.0 %
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits 1,054,866 38.2 % 973,680 37.0 % 3,027,576 37.9 % 2,827,912 38.3 %
Other operating expenses 930,909 33.7 % 878,746 33.4 % 2,676,638 33.5 % 2,352,957 31.8 %
Supplies expense 365,597 13.2 % 354,697 13.5 % 1,097,029 13.7 % 1,064,486 14.4 %
Depreciation and amortization 108,924 3.9 % 97,389 3.7 % 311,865 3.9 % 288,751 3.9 %
Lease and rental expense 28,675 1.0 % 25,543 1.0 % 81,417 1.0 % 75,127 1.0 %
Subtotal-operating expenses 2,488,971 90.0 % 2,330,055 88.6 % 7,194,525 90.1 % 6,609,233 89.4 %
Income from operations 275,101 10.0 % 300,010 11.4 % 789,682 9.9 % 782,483 10.6 %
Interest expense, net 1,302 0.0 % 528 0.0 % 3,589 0.0 % 1,177 0.0 %
Other (income) expense, net (9,329 ) (0.3 )% (623 ) (0.0 )% (12,446 ) (0.2 )% (9,806 ) (0.1 )%
Income before income taxes $ 283,128 10.2 % $ 300,105 11.4 % $ 798,539 10.0 % $ 791,112 10.7 %
We believe that providing our results on a“Same Facility” basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of January 1, 2025 to conform with current year presentation.
The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Behavioral Health Care Services
For the Three and Nine Months ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Same Facility Basis - Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues
Net revenues $1,857,445 100.0% $1,786,231 100.0% $5,605,292 100.0% $5,276,686 100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits 1,032,001 55.6% 975,934 54.6% 3,044,335 54.3% 2,854,754 54.1%
Other operating expenses 361,742 19.5% 342,491 19.2% 1,051,744 18.8% 987,686 18.7%
Supplies expense 60,459 3.3% 58,016 3.2% 176,804 3.2% 169,968 3.2%
Depreciation and amortization 58,984 3.2% 53,787 3.0% 170,904 3.0% 156,539 3.0%
Lease and rental expense 12,271 0.7% 11,167 0.6% 35,630 0.6% 32,457 0.6%
Subtotal-operating expenses 1,525,457 82.1% 1,441,395 80.7% 4,479,417 79.9% 4,201,404 79.6%
Income from operations 331,988 17.9% 344,836 19.3% 1,125,875 20.1% 1,075,282 20.4%
Interest expense, net 1,009 0.1% 1,244 0.1% 3,369 0.1% 3,423 0.1%
Other (income) expense, net (5,909) (0.3)% 733 0.0% (7,775) (0.1)% (929) (0.0)%
Income before income taxes $336,888 18.1% $342,859 19.2% $1,130,281 20.2% $1,072,788 20.3%
All Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues Amount % of Net Revenues
Net revenues $1,966,427 100.0% $1,860,259 100.0% $5,873,644 100.0% $5,476,596 100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits 1,057,054 53.8% 995,570 53.5% 3,098,752 52.8% 2,894,489 52.9%
Other operating expenses 460,853 23.4% 390,783 21.0% 1,296,503 22.1% 1,136,457 20.8%
Supplies expense 61,022 3.1% 59,696 3.2% 178,284 3.0% 173,133 3.2%
Depreciation and amortization 63,522 3.2% 55,294 3.0% 179,051 3.0% 159,616 2.9%
Lease and rental expense 12,568 0.6% 11,652 0.6% 36,295 0.6% 33,979 0.6%
Subtotal-operating expenses 1,655,019 84.2% 1,512,995 81.3% 4,788,885 81.5% 4,397,674 80.3%
Income from operations 311,408 15.8% 347,264 18.7% 1,084,759 18.5% 1,078,922 19.7%
Interest expense, net 1,214 0.1% 1,265 0.1% 3,759 0.1% 3,444 0.1%
Other (income) expense, net (5,909) (0.3)% 733 0.0% (7,775) (0.1)% (929) (0.0)%
Income before income taxes $316,103 16.1% $345,266 18.6% $1,088,775 18.5% $1,076,407 19.7%
We believe that providing our results on a“Same Facility” basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of January 1, 2025 to conform with current year presentation.
The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired/divested or opened/closed or had changes in governmental certifications/licensure status during the last twelve months.


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Three Months ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(unaudited)
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/26 9/30/25 % change 9/30/26 9/30/25 % change
Hospitals owned and leased 30 29 3.4 % 388 345 12.5 %
Average licensed beds 7,519 7,161 5.0 % 24,715 24,398 1.3 %
Average available beds 7,347 6,989 5.1 % 24,615 24,298 1.3 %
Patient days 429,842 412,353 4.2 % 1,654,546 1,639,882 0.9 %
Average daily census 4,672.2 4,482.1 4.2 % 17,984.2 17,824.8 0.9 %
Occupancy-licensed beds 62.1 % 62.6 % -0.7 % 72.8 % 73.1 % -0.4 %
Occupancy-available beds 63.6 % 64.1 % -0.8 % 73.1 % 73.4 % -0.4 %
Admissions 90,722 86,984 4.3 % 121,428 120,655 0.6 %
Length of stay 4.7 4.7 -0.1 % 13.6 13.6 0.3 %
Inpatient revenue $ 15,763,396 $ 13,935,095 13.1 % $ 3,356,016 $ 3,063,186 9.6 %
Outpatient revenue 11,370,036 9,827,354 15.7 % 344,838 282,966 21.9 %
Total patient revenue 27,133,432 23,762,449 14.2 % 3,700,854 3,346,152 10.6 %
Other revenue 378,328 315,779 19.8 % 105,977 99,370 6.6 %
Gross revenue 27,511,760 24,078,228 14.3 % 3,806,831 3,445,522 10.5 %
Total deductions 24,747,688 21,448,163 15.4 % 1,840,404 1,585,263 16.1 %
Net revenue $ 2,764,072 $ 2,630,065 5.1 % $ 1,966,427 $ 1,860,259 5.7 %
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/26 9/30/25 % change 9/30/26 9/30/25 % change
Hospitals owned and leased 29 29 0.0 % 341 341 0.0 %
Average licensed beds 7,363 7,161 2.8 % 23,706 23,635 0.3 %
Average available beds 7,191 6,989 2.9 % 23,606 23,535 0.3 %
Patient days 428,858 412,353 4.0 % 1,623,726 1,589,558 2.1 %
Average daily census 4,661.5 4,482.1 4.0 % 17,649.2 17,277.8 2.1 %
Occupancy-licensed beds 63.3 % 62.6 % 1.1 % 74.5 % 73.1 % 1.8 %
Occupancy-available beds 64.8 % 64.1 % 1.1 % 74.8 % 73.4 % 1.8 %
Admissions 90,414 86,984 3.9 % 120,168 117,107 2.6 %
Length of stay 4.7 4.7 0.1 % 13.5 13.6 -0.5 %
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of January 1, 2025 to conform with current year presentation.


Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Nine Months ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(unaudited)
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/26 9/30/25 % change 9/30/26 9/30/25 % change
Hospitals owned and leased 30 29 3.4 % 388 345 12.5 %
Average licensed beds 7,373 7,105 3.8 % 24,624 24,246 1.6 %
Average available beds 7,201 6,933 3.9 % 24,524 24,146 1.6 %
Patient days 1,280,916 1,254,271 2.1 % 4,905,510 4,849,272 1.2 %
Average daily census 4,692.0 4,594.4 2.1 % 17,968.9 17,762.9 1.2 %
Occupancy-licensed beds 63.6 % 64.7 % -1.6 % 73.0 % 73.3 % -0.4 %
Occupancy-available beds 65.2 % 66.3 % -1.7 % 73.3 % 73.6 % -0.4 %
Admissions 267,260 262,352 1.9 % 355,776 355,524 0.1 %
Length of stay 4.8 4.8 0.2 % 13.8 13.6 1.1 %
Inpatient revenue $ 47,313,330 $ 42,140,253 12.3 % $ 9,924,833 $ 8,901,308 11.5 %
Outpatient revenue 33,377,475 28,793,716 15.9 % 983,819 851,989 15.5 %
Total patient revenue 80,690,805 70,933,969 13.8 % 10,908,652 9,753,297 11.8 %
Other revenue 1,069,466 881,912 21.3 % 298,188 281,291 6.0 %
Gross revenue 81,760,271 71,815,881 13.8 % 11,206,840 10,034,588 11.7 %
Total deductions 73,776,064 64,424,165 14.5 % 5,333,196 4,557,992 17.0 %
Net revenue $ 7,984,207 $ 7,391,716 8.0 % $ 5,873,644 $ 5,476,596 7.2 %
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/26 9/30/25 % change 9/30/26 9/30/25 % change
Hospitals owned and leased 29 29 0.0 % 341 341 0.0 %
Average licensed beds 7,239 7,105 1.9 % 23,809 23,714 0.4 %
Average available beds 7,067 6,933 1.9 % 23,709 23,614 0.4 %
Patient days 1,274,419 1,254,271 1.6 % 4,814,191 4,736,987 1.6 %
Average daily census 4,668.2 4,594.4 1.6 % 17,634.4 17,351.6 1.6 %
Occupancy-licensed beds 64.5 % 64.7 % -0.3 % 74.1 % 73.2 % 1.2 %
Occupancy-available beds 66.1 % 66.3 % -0.3 % 74.4 % 73.5 % 1.2 %
Admissions 265,756 262,352 1.3 % 351,347 346,589 1.4 %
Length of stay 4.8 4.8 0.3 % 13.7 13.7 0.3 %
Prior year amounts related to certain facilities previously included in our Behavioral Health Care Services' results have been reclassified into our Acute Care Hospital Services' results as of January 1, 2025 to conform with current year presentation.

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