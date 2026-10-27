O-I Glass Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), an S&P Smallcap 600 member, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Please follow the links below to view our third quarter 2026 earnings documents.

O-I Glass Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release with Financial Tables

O-I Glass Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation

O-I CEO Gordon Hardie and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company's latest results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website,



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. O-I is an S&P Smallcap 600 member and a component of more than 100 Exchange Traded Funds from iShares, Vanguard, Schwab, Invesco and other firms. Learn more about us:

CONTACT:

CHRIS MANUEL

VP, Investor Relations

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567.336.2600

SASHA SEKPEH

Sr. Finance Coordinator

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567.336.5128

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O-I Glass Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation O-I Glass Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Financial Tables