Range Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R ANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its third quarter 2026 financial results. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $308 million

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $347 million

Capital spending was $170 million, approximately 25% of the annual 2026 budget

Realized price, including hedges, was $3.43 per mcfe – a $0.48 premium versus NYMEX natural gas

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $27.54 per barrel, a premium of $1.54 over the Mont Belvieu equivalent

Production averaged 2.50 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas Record liquids production of 133,173 barrels per day

Dennis Degner, the Company's CEO said,“Our third quarter results showed consistent progress on our multi-year development plan, as key infrastructure was commissioned in Range's liquids-rich area. As a result of strong well performance and expanded infrastructure, Range's liquids production increased to a Company record of over 130,000 barrels per day. Increased liquids production, paired with strategic access to international markets, drove strong cash margins and free cash flow during the quarter, further bolstering Range's financial position. “We have considerable momentum across our business and will be exiting 2026 in the strongest position in Range's history. We believe our pending transaction with EQT Corporation is a natural next step in our journey that will allow us to scale our business, expand our reach to meet demand and accelerate our mission. With EQT, we will have improved market access, best-in-class inventory, enhanced cash flow generation, and fortified resiliency to drive profitable growth and shareholder value creation through commodity cycles. We look forward to completing the transaction and unlocking its compelling benefits for our team, customers, partners and shareholders.” Financial Discussion Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables.“Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Third Quarter 2026 Results GAAP revenues and other income for third quarter 2026 totaled $843 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $308 million, and GAAP net income was $175 million ($0.75 per diluted share). Third quarter earnings results include a $58 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $347 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $191 million ($0.81 per diluted share) in third quarter 2026. The following table details Range's third quarter 2026 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 3Q 2026

(per mcfe) 3Q 2025

(per mcfe) Increase (Decrease) Direct operating(a) $ 0.13 $ 0.11 18 % Transportation, gathering, processing and compression(a) 1.52 1.47 3 % Taxes other than income 0.03 0.04 (25 )% General and administrative(a) 0.16 0.17 (6 )% Interest expense(a) 0.06 0.11 (45 )% Total cash unit costs(b) 1.91 1.91 0 % Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.44 0.46 (4 )% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.35 $ 2.37 (1 )%



(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of debt issuance costs.

(b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range's average production and realized pricing for third quarter 2026(a):

3Q26 Production & Realized Pricing

Natural Gas

(mcf)

Oil (bbl)

NGLs

(bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (mcfe)

Net production per day 1,700,068 6,499 126,674 2,499,104 Average NYMEX price $ 2.95 $ 85.60 $ 26.00 Differential, including basis hedging (0.55) (10.03) 1.54 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 2.40 75.57 27.54 3.23 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.34 (6.24) (0.07) 0.21 Average realized prices after hedges $ 2.74 $ 69.33 $ 27.47 $ 3.43



(a) Totals may not add due to rounding.



Third quarter 2026 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.43 per mcfe.



The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.40 per mcf, or a ($0.55) per mcf differential to NYMEX.

Range's pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $27.54 per barrel, approximately $1.54 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $75.57 per barrel, or $10.03 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate).



Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of September 30, 2026, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $794 million, consisting of $500 million of senior notes and $294 million on the credit facility.

During the quarter, Range did not repurchase shares. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.4 billion of availability under the share repurchase program previously authorized by the Board of Directors.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Third quarter 2026 drilling and completion expenditures were $160 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $5 million was invested in acreage, and $5 million was invested in infrastructure, pneumatic upgrades, and other investments. Third quarter capital spending represented approximately 25% of Range's total capital budget in 2026.

During the quarter, Range drilled ~178,000 lateral feet across 10 wells, while turning to sales ~240,000 feet across 17 wells. The table below summarizes expected 2026 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

2026 YTD Wells TIL

Remaining

2026 Planned Wells TIL in 2026 Liquids Rich 43 7 50 Dry Gas 12 6 18 Total Appalachia 55 13 68



Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company's numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of September 30, 2026, was a net loss of $8.4 million.

Conference Call Information

Due to the pending merger with EQT, Range will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company's earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts' estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as“adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company's performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers' understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company's Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.

We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking and are usually identified by the use of words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“cause,”“continue,”“could,”“depend,”“develop,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“guidance,”“have,”“impact,”“implement,”“increase,”“intends,”“lead,”“maintain,”“may,”“might,”“plans,”“potential,”“possible,”“projected,”“reduce,”“remain,”“result,”“scheduled,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” and other similar words or expressions. The absence of such words or expressions does not necessarily mean the statements are not forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding the proposed transaction (the“proposed transaction”) between EQT Corporation (“EQT”) and Range Resources Corporation (“Range”), the expected closing of the proposed transaction and the timing thereof and the pro forma combined company and its operations, strategies and plans, integration, debt levels and leverage ratio, capital expenditures, cash flows and anticipated uses thereof, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance, expected accretion to earnings and free cash flow and anticipated dividends. Information adjusted for the proposed transaction should not be considered a forecast of future results.

Forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the current views of EQT and Range about future events. Although Range believes its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions, statements made regarding future results are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond EQT's and Range's control. Actual outcomes and results may be materially different from the results stated or implied in the forward-looking statements included in this release due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement related to the proposed transaction (the“Merger Agreement”); the possibility that shareholders of EQT may not approve the issuance of EQT shares required in the proposed transaction; the possibility that the shareholders of Range may not adopt the Merger Agreement; the risk that EQT or Range may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction, or required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the proposed transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management's time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of EQT's or Range's common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of EQT and Range to retain and hire key personnel, on the ability of EQT or Range to attract third-party customers and maintain their relationships with derivatives and joint venture counterparties and on EQT's and Range's operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of EQT and Range, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve synergies or other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies or benefits and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected; the volatility in commodity prices for crude oil and natural gas; the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on EQT and Range or the industry in which they operate, including the risk of new restrictions with respect to oil and natural gas development activities; the risk that the credit ratings of the combined business may be different from what EQT and Range expect; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals and other risks inherent in EQT's and Range's businesses; public health crises and any related government policies and actions; the potential disruption or interruption of EQT's or Range's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond EQT's or Range's control; the combined company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and other factors detailed in EQT's and Range's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond EQT's and Range's control. Additional risks or uncertainties that are not currently known to EQT or Range, that EQT or Range currently deem to be immaterial, or that could apply to any company could also cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements in this release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. EQT and Range undertake no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward-looking statements in this release, in other documents or on their respective websites to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All such statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,”“unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management.“EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management's estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC's oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC's website at or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando

817-869-4267

Matt Schmid

817-869-1538

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle

724-873-3223

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional

details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 737,919 $ 611,491 $ 2,450,258 $ 2,070,049 Derivative fair value income 58,118 92,946 98,229 88,736 Brokered natural gas and marketing 46,523 43,807 161,248 131,224 ARO settlement gain (b) - - - 1 Interest income (b) 39 52 121 4,867 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (b) 3 (6 ) 32 158 Other (b) 224 238 679 322 Total revenues and other income 842,826 748,528 13 % 2,710,567 2,295,357 18 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 30,395 23,305 85,796 70,757 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 537 525 1,601 1,566 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 349,934 301,110 990,075 911,933 Taxes other than income 7,354 8,265 20,103 23,087 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing 47,530 48,256 163,389 139,800 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 676 626 2,277 2,268 Exploration 5,557 7,820 17,365 21,426 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 396 285 1,116 998 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,774 4,899 14,232 16,254 General and administrative 37,588 35,253 108,620 99,563 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 9,952 9,448 31,048 28,885 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements and other 151 11 1,081 101 Exit costs 6,334 8,085 22,853 25,484 Deferred compensation plan (d) (52 ) (765 ) 735 2,026 Interest expense 13,791 23,200 45,970 76,615 Interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs (e) 833 1,068 2,490 3,610 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 102,049 93,793 283,657 275,866 Total costs and expenses 618,799 565,184 9 % 1,804,752 1,700,236 6 % Income before income taxes 224,027 183,344 22 % 905,815 595,121 52 % Income tax expense (benefit) Current 2,775 (1,022 ) 11,205 5,623 Deferred 45,929 40,059 182,334 110,561 48,704 39,037 193,539 116,184 Net income $ 175,323 $ 144,307 21 % $ 712,276 $ 478,937 49 % Net income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.61 $ 3.04 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 3.02 $ 1.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 233,487 237,378 -2 % 234,419 238,523 -2 % Diluted 235,035 239,026 -2 % 235,958 240,255 -2 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets $ 345,035 $ 390,835 Derivative assets 131,367 69,397 Natural gas, NGLs and oil properties, net (successful efforts method) 6,941,366 6,708,366 Other property and equipment, net 17,609 4,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,583 173,477 Other 78,466 74,938 $ 7,644,426 $ 7,421,948 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 625,590 $ 658,783 Asset retirement obligations 1,173 1,173 Derivative liabilities 2,547 1,196 Bank debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 284,484 106,700 Senior notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 496,434 1,091,634 Deferred tax liabilities 883,926 701,601 Derivative liabilities 2,602 2,363 Deferred compensation liabilities 70,773 68,635 Operating lease liabilities 77,345 115,515 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 161,376 153,081 Divestiture contract obligation 166,225 202,586 2,772,475 3,103,267 Common stock and retained deficit 5,724,195 5,064,743 Accumulated other comprehensive income 389 424 Common stock held in treasury (852,633 ) (746,486 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,871,951 4,318,681 $ 7,644,426 $ 7,421,948





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED

TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 % Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 780,918 $ 1,198,334 -35 % Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported 13,082 19,666 Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported (12 ) (204 ) Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 793,988 $ 1,217,796 -35 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 175,323 $ 144,307 $ 712,276 $ 478,937 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense 45,929 40,059 182,334 110,561 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 102,049 93,793 283,657 275,866 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,774 4,899 14,232 16,254 Derivative fair value income (58,118 ) (92,946 ) (98,229 ) (88,736 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 51,855 62,033 37,849 98,072 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 6,334 8,085 22,853 25,484 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 1,274 852 3,464 2,996 Deferred and stock-based compensation 11,612 10,248 37,435 36,378 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (3 ) 6 (32 ) (158 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (12,265 ) (5,001 ) 56,514 63,063 Other current assets (10,709 ) 3,426 (10,794 ) (5,084 ) Accounts payable (21,739 ) (1,142 ) (15,418 ) 8,016 Accrued liabilities and other 10,285 (21,074 ) (76,733 ) (107,828 ) Net changes in working capital (34,428 ) (23,791 ) (46,431 ) (41,833 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 307,601 $ 247,545 $ 1,161,752 $ 913,818 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 307,601 $ 247,545 $ 1,161,752 $ 913,818 Net changes in working capital 34,428 23,791 46,431 41,833 Exploration expense 5,557 7,820 17,365 21,426 Lawsuit settlements (257 ) 11 169 101 Sale of seismic data - - (360 ) - Non-cash compensation adjustment and other (136 ) 87 (720 ) (22 ) Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 347,193 $ 279,254 $ 1,224,637 $ 977,156 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 233,686 237,643 234,657 239,063 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (199 ) (265 ) (238 ) (540 ) Adjusted basic 233,487 237,378 234,419 238,523 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 233,686 237,643 234,657 239,063 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 1,349 1,383 1,301 1,192 Adjusted dilutive 235,035 239,026 235,958 240,255





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND

COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 371,772 $ 361,124 $ 1,415,649 $ 1,249,456 NGLs sales 320,962 224,376 893,016 738,064 Oil sales 45,185 25,991 141,593 82,529 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 737,919 $ 611,491 21 % $ 2,450,258 $ 2,070,049 18 % Derivative Fair Value Income, as reported $ 58,118 $ 92,946 $ 98,229 $ 88,736 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (56,384 ) (56,420 ) (63,504 ) (90,263 ) NGLs 797 (4,000 ) 7,986 (5,096 ) Oil 3,732 (1,613 ) 17,669 (2,713 ) Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 6,263 $ 30,913 $ 60,380 $ (9,336 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 170,125 $ 157,193 $ 491,422 $ 469,416 NGLs 179,054 142,815 496,252 439,862 Oil 755 1,102 2,401 2,655 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 349,934 $ 301,110 $ 990,075 $ 911,933 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 428,156 $ 417,544 $ 1,479,153 $ 1,339,719 NGLs sales 320,165 228,376 885,030 743,160 Oil Sales 41,453 27,604 123,924 85,242 Total $ 789,774 $ 673,524 17 % $ 2,488,107 $ 2,168,121 15 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 156,406,269 141,133,949 11 % 433,149,336 413,394,538 5 % NGLs (bbls) 11,653,966 10,158,612 15 % 32,139,618 30,107,652 7 % Oil (bbls) 597,916 479,142 25 % 1,928,670 1,483,512 30 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 229,917,561 204,960,473 12 % 637,559,064 602,941,522 6 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,700,068 1,534,065 11 % 1,586,628 1,514,266 5 % NGLs (bbls) 126,674 110,420 15 % 117,728 110,284 7 % Oil (bbls) 6,499 5,208 25 % 7,065 5,434 30 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,499,104 2,227,831 12 % 2,335,381 2,208,577 6 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.38 $ 2.56 -7 % $ 3.27 $ 3.02 8 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 27.54 $ 22.09 25 % $ 27.79 $ 24.51 13 % Oil (per bbl) $ 75.57 $ 54.25 39 % $ 73.41 $ 55.63 32 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.21 $ 2.98 8 % $ 3.84 $ 3.43 12 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.74 $ 2.96 -7 % $ 3.41 $ 3.24 5 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 27.47 $ 22.48 22 % $ 27.54 $ 24.68 12 % Oil (per bbl) $ 69.33 $ 57.61 20 % $ 64.25 $ 57.46 12 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.43 $ 3.29 4 % $ 3.90 $ 3.59 9 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.65 $ 1.84 -10 % $ 2.28 $ 2.11 8 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 12.11 $ 8.42 44 % $ 12.10 $ 10.07 20 % Oil (per bbl) $ 68.07 $ 55.31 23 % $ 63.01 $ 55.67 13 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 1.91 $ 1.82 5 % $ 2.35 $ 2.08 13 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.52 $ 1.47 3 % $ 1.55 $ 1.51 3 %

(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.

(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.

(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025 % 2026 2025 %

Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 224,027 $ 183,344 22 % $ 905,815 $ 595,121 52 % Adjustment for certain special items: (Gain) loss on the sale of assets (3 ) 6 (32 ) (158 ) ARO settlement gain - - - (1 ) Sale of seismic data - - (360 ) - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (6,263 ) (30,913 ) (60,380 ) 9,336 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,774 4,899 14,232 16,254 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Lawsuit settlements and other 151 11 1,081 101 Exit costs 6,334 8,085 22,853 25,484 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 537 525 1,601 1,566 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing - stock-based compensation 676 626 2,277 2,268 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 396 285 1,116 998 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 9,952 9,448 31,048 28,885 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment (52 ) (765 ) 735 2,026 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 241,529 175,551 38 % 932,330 681,877 37 % Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted Current 2,775 (1,022 ) 11,205 5,623 Deferred (a) 47,946 41,399 184,584 151,209 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 190,808 $ 135,174 41 % $ 736,541 $ 525,045 40 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.57 44 % $ 3.14 $ 2.20 43 % Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.57 42 % $ 3.12 $ 2.19 42 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 235,035 239,026 235,958 240,255 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 21% for 2026 and 23% for 2025.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER

SHARE, non-GAAP measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income, as reported $ 175,323 $ 144,307 $ 712,276 $ 478,937 Adjustments for certain special items: (Gain) loss on the sale of assets (3 ) 6 (32 ) (158 ) ARO settlement gain - - - (1 ) Sale of seismic data - - (360 ) - Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (6,263 ) (30,913 ) (60,380 ) 9,336 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,774 4,899 14,232 16,254 Lawsuit settlements and other 151 11 1,081 101 Exit costs 6,334 8,085 22,853 25,484 Stock-based compensation 11,561 10,884 36,042 33,717 Deferred compensation plan (52 ) (765 ) 735 2,026 Tax impact (2,017 ) (1,340 ) (2,250 ) (40,648 ) Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 190,808 $ 135,174 $ 736,541 $ 525,045 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 3.02 $ 1.99 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: (Gain) loss on the sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement gain - - - - Sale of seismic data - - - - Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 0.05 - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.03 ) (0.13 ) (0.26 ) 0.04 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.07 Lawsuit settlements and other - - - - Exit costs 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.11 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.14 Deferred compensation plan - - - 0.01 Adjustment for rounding differences - 0.01 0.01 - Tax impact (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.17 ) Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - - - - Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.81 $ 0.57 $ 3.12 $ 2.19 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.57 $ 3.14 $ 2.20 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.57 $ 3.12 $ 2.19





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported $ 737,919 $ 611,491 $ 2,450,258 $ 2,070,049 Derivative fair value income, as reported 58,118 92,946 98,229 88,736 Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (6,263 ) (30,913 ) (60,380 ) 9,336 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 46,523 43,807 161,248 131,224 Other income, as reported 266 284 832 5,348 Less (gain) loss on sale of assets (3 ) 6 (32 ) (158 ) Less ARO settlement - - - (1 ) Cash revenues and other income 836,560 717,621 2,650,155 2,304,534 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 30,932 23,830 87,397 72,323 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (537 ) (525 ) (1,601 ) (1,566 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 349,934 301,110 990,075 911,933 Taxes other than income, as reported 7,354 8,265 20,103 23,087 Brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing, as reported 48,206 48,882 165,666 142,068 Less brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing stock-based compensation (676 ) (626 ) (2,277 ) (2,268 ) General and administrative, as reported 47,691 44,712 140,749 128,549 Less G&A stock-based compensation (9,952 ) (9,448 ) (31,048 ) (28,885 ) Less lawsuit settlements and other (151 ) (11 ) (1,081 ) (101 ) Interest expense, as reported 14,624 24,268 48,460 80,225 Less amortization of debt issuance costs (833 ) (1,068 ) (2,490 ) (3,610 ) Cash expenses 486,592 439,389 1,413,953 1,321,755 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 349,968 $ 278,232 $ 1,236,202 $ 982,779 Mmcfe produced during period 229,918 204,961 637,559 602,942 Cash margin per mcfe $ 1.52 $ 1.36 $ 1.94 $ 1.63 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 224,027 $ 183,344 $ 905,815 $ 595,121 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin: ARO settlements - - - (1 ) Derivative fair value income (58,118 ) (92,946 ) (98,229 ) (88,736 ) Net cash receipts on derivative settlements 51,855 62,033 37,849 98,072 Exploration expense 5,557 7,820 17,365 21,426 Lawsuit settlements and other 151 11 1,081 101 Exit costs 6,334 8,085 22,853 25,484 Deferred compensation plan (52 ) (765 ) 735 2,026 Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas, NGLs and marketing, exploration and general and administrative) 11,561 10,884 36,042 33,717 Bad debt expense - - - - Interest - amortization of debt issuance costs 833 1,068 2,490 3,610 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 102,049 93,793 283,657 275,866 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (3 ) 6 (32 ) (158 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt - - 12,344 (3 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 5,774 4,899 14,232 16,254 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 349,968 $ 278,232 $ 1,236,202 $ 982,779



Important Information for Investors and Shareholders; Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, EQT intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the“registration statement”) that will include a joint proxy statement of EQT and Range and that will also constitute a prospectus of EQT (the“joint proxy statement/prospectus”). Range and EQT also intend to file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the registration statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF EQT AND RANGE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT EQT, RANGE, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS. After the registration statement has been declared effective, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to the shareholders of EQT and the shareholders of Range. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by EQT or Range through the website maintained by the SEC at. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Range will be available free of charge on Range's website at ir.rangeresources.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by EQT will be available free of charge on EQT's website at The information included on, or accessible through, Range's or EQT's website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Participants in the Solicitation

Range, EQT and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction contemplated by the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Information regarding Range's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Range's securities is set forth in Range's filings with the SEC, including Range's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 that was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026 (and which is available at and its Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 (and which is available at To the extent such person's ownership of Range's securities has changed since the filing of such proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Information regarding EQT's directors and executive officers and their ownership of EQT's securities is set forth in EQT's filings with the SEC, including EQT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (and which is available at and its Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 (and which is available at To the extent such person's ownership of EQT's securities has changed since the filing of such proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials that will be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such documents become available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release relates to the proposed transaction. This release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, exchange or transfer of the securities referred to in this document in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.