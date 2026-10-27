Deadline Alert: Gildan Activewear Inc. Investors Have Until December 14, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Gildan Activewear Inc. securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Gildan Activewear Inc. ("Gildan Activewear" or the "Company") (NYSE: GIL ) have until December 14, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gildan Activewear Inc. securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Gildan Activewear Inc. case, Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., was filed on October 15, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-02126).

Investors who suffered losses on Gildan Activewear Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Gildan Activewear Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 14, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Gildan Activewear Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 14, 2026

Class period: February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 15, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Northern District of New York

What happened?

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Gildan has been stuffing the channel to make revenues look like they're growing, which has been cannibalizing future demand and inflating the overall growth trajectory of the business, obscured by financial engineering, and that the Company transfers almost half its receivables off-balance sheet. The report alleged distributors were holding approximately $510 million in excess inventory.

On this news, Gildan's stock price fell $11.62, or 18.8%, to close at $50.35 per share on June 16, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Gildan Activewear Inc. complaint allege?

The Gildan Activewear Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Gildan Activewear Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Gildan did not have adequate internal controls; (2) Gildan used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Gildan Activewear Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gildan Activewear Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 14, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Gildan Activewear Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Gildan did not have adequate internal controls. The December 14, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Gildan Activewear Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Gildan Activewear Inc. class action must move the Court by December 14, 2026. To learn more, visit the Gildan Activewear Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Gildan Activewear Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Gildan Activewear Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gildan Activewear Inc. securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Gildan Activewear Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Gildan Activewear Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York by December 14, 2026.

What if I miss the Gildan Activewear Inc. deadline? After December 14, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Gildan Activewear Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Gildan Activewear Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Gildan Activewear Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Gildan Activewear Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Gildan Activewear Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Gildan Activewear Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., U.S. District Court Northern District of New York

Jehoshaphat Research report

Gildan Activewear Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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