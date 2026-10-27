National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (the“Company” or“NBHC”) reported:

For the quarter(1) For the nine months ended September 30(1) 2026 Adjusted (1)(2) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 2026

2025

QTD YTD Net (loss) income ($000's) $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 $ 2,941 $ 70,860 (Loss) earnings per share - diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 $ 2.43 $ 0.06 $ 1.56 Return on average assets (0.28 )% 0.86 % 1.43 % 0.42 % 1.27 % 0.09 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible assets(2) (0.23 )% 0.96 % 1.54 % 0.50 % 1.38 % 0.16 % 0.87 % Return on average equity (2.07 )% 6.34 % 10.25 % 3.07 % 9.30 % 0.69 % 5.65 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) (2.32 )% 9.70 % 14.21 % 5.01 % 13.05 % 1.62 % 8.67 %

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(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared,“This was a deeply disappointing quarter. We reported a net loss of $8.8 million, driven primarily by $40.6 million of provision expense tied to a handful of specifically identified commercial credits, mainly in the franchise and healthcare industries. We take these credit events seriously and have made a series of both personnel and process improvements in these specific coverage areas of our business. To that end, none of these actions were driven by our regulators, and we will be relentless in our focus to meet the highest standards of credit risk management.”

Mr. Laney added,“Our margin expansion and deposit growth are positive, and all integration activity has been a success. Our responsibility is to protect the bank while driving to our target of a dollar plus of earnings per share in the fourth quarter. While the third quarter represented a painful setback, I believe our team is more than capable of delivering for our clients, communities and shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2026 Results

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2026, except as noted)

As previously announced, third quarter results were impacted by elevated provision expense related to specifically identified credits addressed during the quarter. During the third quarter of 2026, net loss totaled $8.8 million, or ($0.20) per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. The quarter's results were impacted by $40.6 million of provision expense, $15.2 million of pre-tax acquisition and restructuring expense, and a $4.0 million impairment on a third-party FinTech partnership investment classified within other securities. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $30.9 million, compared to $36.3 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled (0.23)%, compared to 0.96%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled (2.32)%, compared to 9.70%. Adjusting for the $15.2 million of pre-tax acquisition and restructuring related expenses in the third quarter, adjusted net income totaled $2.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and adjusted fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $46.1 million. The adjusted return on average tangible assets totaled 0.16%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity totaled 1.62%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $3.6 million to $115.2 million, primarily due to average interest earning assets growth of $69.9 million and one additional day during the third quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin expanded six basis points to 4.00%, driven by a nine basis point increase in earning asset yields. The cost of deposits increased one basis point to 1.94%.

Loans

Loans increased $119.4 million, or 4.9% annualized, to $9.9 billion at September 30, 2026. We generated quarterly loan fundings of $819.3 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $351.2 million.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded provision expense of $40.6 million during the quarter, compared to $1.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by write downs on specifically identified commercial loans, principally within the franchise and healthcare industries, related to credit events impacting the third quarter. Annualized net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled 0.85% of average total loans. Non-performing loans totaled 0.44% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.31%, and non-performing assets totaled 0.50% of total loans and OREO at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.35%. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.13%.

Deposits

The Company maintains a low cost, diversified deposit franchise. Average total deposits increased $96.0 million to $10.3 billion, and average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $102.9 million to $9.0 billion. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 93.8% at September 30, 2026, compared to 94.1%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased 20 basis points to 88.0% at September 30, 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $13.5 million, compared to $19.8 million, during the second quarter. Other non-interest income decreased $5.9 million and included $4.0 million of impairment on a third-party FinTech partnership investment classified within other securities. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.6 million driven by the current rate environment. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in bank card fee income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $97.8 million, compared to $95.0 million. Included in the third and second quarters were acquisition and restructuring related expenses of $15.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively. Excluding these items, third quarter adjusted non-interest expense decreased $1.1 million, to $82.6 million, compared to $83.7 million. The linked-quarter decrease reflects management's continued execution on operational synergies following the successful third-quarter integration of Vista's core systems. Third quarter's expenses include one additional payroll day compared to the second quarter and $1.4 million of OREO and problem loan expenses. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 76.0%, compared to 72.3%. The adjusted fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 62.3%, compared to 61.8%.

Income tax benefit totaled $3.2 million, compared to income tax expense of $6.1 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 17.3%, compared to 18.3% for the same period prior year.

Capital

Common book value per share totaled $36.71 at September 30, 2026, compared to $37.48 at June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share totaled $25.37, compared to $26.23, primarily reflecting the quarterly dividend payment, share repurchases and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to changes in the interest rate environment.

NBHC executed $11.9 million of share buybacks in the third quarter as part of its ongoing capital strategy. Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of federal bank regulatory agency“well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 10.00%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.69% at September 30, 2026. Shareholders' equity totaled $1.6 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 billion.

Recent Events

On October 24, 2026, NBH Bank (the“Bank”) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Palm Beach, Florida banking center location, including the banking center's loans and deposits. The sale is expected to result in a reduction of the Bank's total assets of approximately $0.2 billion, including total loans of approximately $0.2 billion, and a reduction of total deposits of approximately $0.2 billion. The agreement provides for a deposit premium of 5.00%, subject to a minimum deposit premium of $8.8 million. The Bank expects to close the transaction in mid-2027.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first nine months of 2025, except as noted)

Net income totaled $38.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $93.5 million or $2.43 per diluted share. Current year results were impacted by $46.1 million of provision expense, primarily due to third quarter credit events within the franchise and healthcare industries, $42.0 million of pre-tax acquisition and restructuring expense, and a $4.0 million impairment on a third-party FinTech partnership investment classified within other securities. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $99.4 million, compared to $129.0 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 0.50%, compared to 1.38%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 5.01%, compared to 13.05%. Adjusting for $42.0 million and $1.7 million of pre-tax acquisition and restructuring related charges for the nine months 2026 and 2025, respectively, adjusted net income totaled $70.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $94.9 million, or $2.47 per diluted share. Adjusted, the fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $10.6 million, or 8.1%, to $141.4 million. The adjusted return on average tangible assets totaled 0.87%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity totaled 8.67%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $69.6 million, or 26.0%, to $337.7 million. Average earning assets increased $2.2 billion, or 24.4%, driven by $500.9 million of average originated loan growth and loans acquired through the Vista acquisition. The Vista acquisition added $1.9 billion in total loans on January 7, 2026. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin expanded five basis points to 4.00%, primarily driven by an eight basis point improvement in the cost of funds.

Loans outstanding increased $2.5 billion, or 33.2%, to $9.9 billion. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled a record $3.1 billion, led by commercial fundings of $1.7 billion.

The Company recorded $46.1 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to $8.7 million. The increase was primarily driven by write downs on specifically identified commercial loans, primarily within the franchise and healthcare industries, related to credit events impacting the third quarter. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.85%, compared to 0.27%. Non-performing loans totaled 0.44% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.36%, and non-performing assets totaled 0.50% of total loans and OREO at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.37%. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.11% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.19% at September 30, 2025.

Average deposits increased $2.0 billion to $10.2 billion, and average transaction deposits increased $1.8 billion to $8.9 billion compared to the same period prior year. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased 167 basis points to 88.0% at September 30, 2026. The Vista acquisition added $2.2 billion of total deposits, including $2.0 billion of transaction deposits and $0.2 billion of time deposits on January 7, 2026.

Non-interest income totaled $51.3 million, compared to $53.1 million, decreasing due to $4.0 million of impairment on a third-party FinTech partnership investment within other securities and a $1.8 million decrease in mortgage banking income driven by the current rate environment. These decreases were mostly offset by increases in our diversified sources of fee income including service charges, bank card fees, trust income and swap fee income.

Non-interest expense totaled $289.6 million, compared to $192.2 million. Included in the periods were $42.0 million and $1.7 million of acquisition and restructuring expenses during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Excluding these items, the current period adjusted non-interest expense totaled $247.8 million, an increase from the same period prior year primarily due to our recent acquisition. Occupancy and equipment expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, included a full period of 2UniFiSM capitalized asset depreciation in connection with the launch of 2UniFi in the third quarter of 2025. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 74.5%, compared to 59.8% in the same period prior year. The adjusted fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 61.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 57.5%.

Income tax expense decreased $13.0 million to $8.0 million driven by lower pre-tax income in the current period. The effective tax rate was 17.3%, compared to 18.3% in the prior year.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The call may also include discussion of company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 330-6710 using the participant passcode of 3883449 and asking for the NBHC Q3 2026 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and 2UniFi Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated through its trust and wealth department under Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth, a division of NBH Bank. NBH Bank operates its core banking business under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, in Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole, Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios we present are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as“non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not discuss historical facts but instead relate to expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,”“predict,”“seek,”“potential,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“plan,”“projected,”“continuing,”“ongoing,”“expect,”“intend,”“goal,”“focus,”“maintains,”“future,”“ultimately,”“likely,”“ensure,”“strategy,”“objective,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties. We have based these statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, business strategy and growth prospects. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, business and economic conditions along with external events, both generally and in the financial services industry; susceptibility to credit risk and fluctuations in the value of real estate and other collateral securing a significant portion of our loan portfolio, including with regards to real estate acquired through foreclosure, and the accuracy of appraisals related to such real estate; changes impacting monetary supply and the businesses of our clients and counterparties, including levels of market interest rates, inflation, currency values, monetary, fiscal, and international trade policy, and the volatility of trading markets; our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet the requirements of deposit withdrawals and other business needs; our desire to raise additional capital in connection with strategic growth initiatives and our ability to access the capital markets when desired or on favorable terms; changes in the fair value of our investment securities can fluctuate due to market conditions outside of our control; our investments in financial technology companies and initiatives may subject us to material financial, reputational and strategic risks; the allowance for credit losses and fair value adjustments may be insufficient to absorb losses in our loan portfolio (including due to fluctuations in collateral value, the ability of the borrower to repay and the results of outstanding litigation related to the realization of collateral); any service interruptions, cyber incidents or other breaches relating to our technology systems, security systems or infrastructure or those of our third-party providers; the occurrence of fraud or other financial crimes within our business; competition from other financial services providers, including traditional financial institutions and financial technology companies, and the effects of disintermediation within the banking business including consolidation within the industry; changes to federal government lending programs like the Small Business Administration's Preferred Lender Program and the Federal Housing Administration's insurance programs, including the impact of changes in regulations, budget appropriations and a prolonged government shutdown on such programs; impairment of our mortgage servicing rights, disruption in the secondary market for mortgage loans, declines in real estate values, or being required to repurchase mortgage loans or reimburse investors; claims and litigation related to our fiduciary responsibilities in connection with our trust and wealth business; our ability to manage and execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies, including our ability to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition strategies; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, the success of our digital growth strategy, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our clients' expectations for convenience and security; our ability to integrate Vista Bank into our business may be more difficult, costly or time consuming than expected and we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits or cost savings of the merger; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or consummate attractive acquisitions or continue to increase organic loan growth would restrict our growth plans; the accuracy of projected operating results for assets and businesses we acquire as well as our ability to drive organic loan growth to replace loans in our existing portfolio with comparable loans as loans are paid down; our ability to comply with and manage costs related to extensive and potentially expanding government regulation and supervision, including current and future regulations affecting bank holding companies and depository institutions; our ability to execute our capital allocation strategy, including paying dividends or repurchasing shares, is subject to regulatory limitations; the application of any increased assessment rates imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; claims or legal action brought against us by third parties or government agencies; the loss of our executive officers and key personnel; changes to federal, state and local laws and regulations along with executive orders applicable to our business, including tax laws; and other factors, risks, trends and uncertainties described elsewhere in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Analysts/Institutional Investors:

Emily Gooden, Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director, (720) 554-6640, ...

Nicole Van Denabeele, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 529-3370, ...

Media:

Dave Coons, SVP, Associate Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, (816) 298-2214, ...



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026 2025

2026 2025 Total interest and dividend income $ 167,335 $ 162,004 $ 132,238 $ 488,490 $ 393,421 Total interest expense 54,435 52,712 44,038 157,496 131,121 Net interest income 112,900 109,292 88,200 330,994 262,300 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,272 2,239 1,985 6,693 5,807 Net interest income FTE(1) 115,172 111,531 90,185 337,687 268,107 Provision expense (release) for credit losses 40,635 1,500 (1,500 ) 46,135 8,700 Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 74,537 110,031 91,685 291,552 259,407 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,456 4,501 4,340 13,149 12,585 Bank card fees 4,929 4,616 4,505 13,879 13,431 Mortgage banking income 1,796 2,423 2,895 6,961 8,757 Other non-interest income 2,357 8,226 8,951 17,048 18,360 Gain on security sales - - - 246 - Total non-interest income 13,538 19,766 20,691 51,283 53,133 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 56,869 54,366 37,779 168,205 109,887 Occupancy and equipment 16,838 16,154 12,383 48,825 32,656 Professional fees 2,142 3,002 3,249 7,376 6,352 Data processing 7,663 7,945 4,751 23,261 13,604 Other non-interest expense 11,847 11,050 7,138 34,582 23,825 Other intangible assets amortization 2,433 2,433 1,946 7,330 5,870 Total non-interest expense 97,792 94,950 67,246 289,579 192,194 (Loss) income before income taxes FTE(1) (9,717 ) 34,847 45,130 53,256 120,346 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,272 2,239 1,985 6,693 5,807 (Loss) income before income taxes (11,989 ) 32,608 43,145 46,563 114,539 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,228 ) 6,118 7,860 8,041 21,001 Net (loss) income $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 (Loss) earnings per share - basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.92 $ 0.85 $ 2.44 (Loss) earnings per share - diluted (0.20 ) 0.58 0.92 0.84 2.43 Common stock dividend 0.32 0.32 0.30 0.96 0.89

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(1 ) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2026



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,798 $ 380,696 $ 417,058 $ 555,560 Investment securities available-for-sale 638,085 585,533 528,639 612,719 Investment securities held-to-maturity 725,921 758,223 651,732 689,486 Other securities 100,134 99,184 80,634 80,526 Loans 9,893,448 9,774,052 7,433,356 7,429,501 Allowance for credit losses (109,866 ) (110,271 ) (87,415 ) (88,280 ) Loans, net 9,783,582 9,663,781 7,345,941 7,341,221 Loans held for sale 12,578 26,486 25,695 22,252 Other real estate owned 5,082 4,174 1,674 658 Premises and equipment, net 232,244 234,139 214,554 211,436 Goodwill 459,481 455,408 306,043 306,043 Intangible assets, net 61,881 64,631 48,337 50,331 Other assets 343,354 313,881 263,211 282,454 Total assets $ 12,727,140 $ 12,586,136 $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,656,315 $ 2,575,684 $ 2,204,241 $ 2,255,495 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,626,488 1,568,250 1,237,006 1,223,602 Savings and money market 4,994,262 4,975,841 3,701,616 3,832,460 Total transaction deposits 9,277,065 9,119,775 7,142,863 7,311,557 Time deposits 1,267,968 1,269,658 1,149,771 1,160,123 Total deposits 10,545,033 10,389,433 8,292,634 8,471,680 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,479 20,239 17,350 21,303 Long-term debt 201,884 202,003 54,540 54,743 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000 125,000 - - Other liabilities 206,847 180,357 133,880 230,031 Total liabilities 11,101,243 10,917,032 8,498,404 8,777,757 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 588 588 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,467,649 1,460,627 1,171,581 1,169,982 Retained earnings 567,146 590,437 572,461 568,276 Treasury stock (344,511 ) (333,131 ) (315,397 ) (312,873 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (64,975 ) (49,417 ) (44,046 ) (50,971 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,625,897 1,669,104 1,385,114 1,374,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,727,140 $ 12,586,136 $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 44,451,388 44,665,184 37,803,728 37,911,643 Average diluted shares outstanding 44,758,349 44,915,790 37,922,557 38,034,473 Ending shares outstanding 44,285,618 44,537,718 37,772,516 37,815,589 Common book value per share $ 36.71 $ 37.48 $ 36.67 $ 36.36 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 25.37 26.23 27.80 27.45 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 13.50 % 13.53 % 14.21 % 13.94 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.19 % 9.67 % 11.00 % 10.57 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.00 % 10.30 % 11.56 % 11.49 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.69 % 12.29 % 14.89 % 14.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.69 % 12.29 % 14.89 % 14.69 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.74 % 15.42 % 16.82 % 16.63 %

____________

(1 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” starting on page 15.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 % Change September 30, 2025 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 2,288,210 $ 2,193,328 4.3 % $ 1,877,645 21.9 % Municipal and non-profit 1,278,627 1,296,609 (1.4 %) 1,189,677 7.5 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 923,026 926,686 (0.4 %) 986,868 (6.5 %) Food and agribusiness 218,896 207,031 5.7 % 211,940 3.3 % Total commercial 4,708,759 4,623,654 1.8 % 4,266,130 10.4 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,632,937 1,434,867 13.8 % 1,069,815 52.6 % Residential real estate 1,142,226 1,033,943 10.5 % 914,168 24.9 % Consumer 12,356 13,645 (9.4 %) 12,757 (3.1 %) Total originated 7,496,278 7,106,109 5.5 % 6,262,870 19.7 % Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 478,692 566,984 (15.6 %) 95,015 403.8 % Municipal and non-profit 234 240 (2.5 %) 259 (9.7 %) Owner-occupied commercial real estate 361,778 382,970 (5.5 %) 189,408 91.0 % Food and agribusiness 30,314 31,451 (3.6 %) 29,506 2.7 % Total commercial 871,018 981,645 (11.3 %) 314,188 177.2 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,088,408 1,215,762 (10.5 %) 570,062 90.9 % Residential real estate 436,833 469,518 (7.0 %) 282,026 54.9 % Consumer 911 1,018 (10.5 %) 355 156.6 % Total acquired 2,397,170 2,667,943 (10.1 %) 1,166,631 105.5 % Total loans $ 9,893,448 $ 9,774,052 1.2 % $ 7,429,501 33.2 %

Loan Fundings (1)

Third quarter Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 286,624 $ 293,094 $ 346,250 $ 237,813 $ 159,250 Municipal and non-profit 15,852 50,506 45,000 119,918 81,418 Owner occupied commercial real estate 35,314 84,606 49,556 66,798 42,362 Food and agribusiness 13,371 24,251 5,697 4,437 5,015 Total commercial 351,161 452,457 446,503 428,966 288,045 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 312,364 352,629 268,021 96,482 81,136 Residential real estate 154,868 120,340 89,375 64,161 49,877 Consumer 860 1,460 1,583 1,399 2,142 Total $ 819,253 $ 926,886 $ 805,482 $ 591,008 $ 421,200

____________

(1 ) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $123,946, $178,133, $65,273, $95,744, and ($1,591) for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 7,242,490 $ 110,606 6.06 % $ 6,762,456 $ 102,709 6.09 % $ 6,213,268 $ 103,600 6.62 % Acquired loans 2,555,867 46,146 7.16 % 2,867,500 47,819 6.69 % 1,183,171 18,151 6.09 % Loans held for sale 18,273 262 5.69 % 21,612 316 5.86 % 21,964 366 6.61 % Investment securities available-for-sale 645,657 4,430 2.74 % 663,636 4,619 2.78 % 693,173 4,679 2.70 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 774,413 6,249 3.23 % 791,847 6,327 3.20 % 705,927 5,313 3.01 % Other securities 43,686 744 6.81 % 41,977 688 6.56 % 32,461 409 5.04 % Interest earning deposits 132,863 1,170 3.49 % 194,358 1,765 3.64 % 149,867 1,705 4.51 % Total interest earning assets FTE (2) $ 11,413,249 $ 169,607 5.90 % $ 11,343,386 $ 164,243 5.81 % $ 8,999,831 $ 134,223 5.92 % Cash and due from banks $ 95,446 $ 95,632 $ 78,598 Other assets 1,042,235 1,054,388 806,872 Allowance for credit losses (112,023 ) (114,769 ) (88,787 ) Total assets $ 12,438,907 $ 12,378,637 $ 9,796,514 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 6,474,638 $ 39,974 2.45 % $ 6,393,003 $ 38,371 2.41 % $ 4,929,785 $ 33,095 2.66 % Time deposits 1,264,037 10,380 3.26 % 1,270,963 10,530 3.32 % 1,111,958 9,791 3.49 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,561 945 3.92 % 89,188 855 3.85 % 33,682 391 4.61 % Other borrowings(3) 47,001 227 1.92 % 37,202 167 1.80 % 34,429 242 2.79 % Long-term debt 202,011 2,909 5.71 % 202,144 2,789 5.53 % 54,471 519 3.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 8,083,248 $ 54,435 2.67 % $ 7,992,500 $ 52,712 2.65 % $ 6,164,325 $ 44,038 2.83 % Demand deposits $ 2,542,154 $ 2,520,897 $ 2,150,330 Other liabilities 134,269 189,969 116,548 Total liabilities 10,759,671 10,703,366 8,431,203 Shareholders' equity 1,679,236 1,675,271 1,365,311 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,438,907 $ 12,378,637 $ 9,796,514 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 115,172 $ 111,531 $ 90,185 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.09 % Net interest earning assets $ 3,330,001 $ 3,350,886 $ 2,835,506 Net interest margin FTE(2) 4.00 % 3.94 % 3.98 % Average transaction deposits $ 9,016,792 $ 8,913,900 $ 7,080,115 Average total deposits 10,280,829 10,184,863 8,192,073 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 141.20 % 141.93 % 146.00 %

____________

(1 ) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,272, $2,239 and $1,985 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (3 ) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,779,938 $ 310,373 6.12 % $ 6,279,001 $ 308,220 6.56 % Acquired loans 2,789,118 143,780 6.89 % 1,265,326 57,095 6.03 % Loans held for sale 19,479 862 5.92 % 20,953 1,069 6.82 % Investment securities available-for-sale 667,603 14,050 2.81 % 703,442 13,957 2.65 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 752,761 17,726 3.14 % 685,278 14,606 2.84 % Other securities 40,949 1,948 6.34 % 31,473 1,355 5.74 % Interest earning deposits 233,342 6,444 3.69 % 85,608 2,926 4.57 % Total interest earning assets FTE (2) $ 11,283,190 $ 495,183 5.87 % $ 9,071,081 $ 399,228 5.88 % Cash and due from banks $ 96,870 $ 78,327 Other assets 1,045,708 803,544 Allowance for credit losses (108,018 ) (91,499 ) Total assets $ 12,317,750 $ 9,861,453 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 6,377,358 $ 115,532 2.42 % $ 4,980,629 $ 98,364 2.64 % Time deposits 1,287,835 32,092 3.33 % 1,070,419 27,634 3.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 64,607 1,952 4.04 % 77,900 2,666 4.58 % Other borrowings(3) 38,196 518 1.81 % 41,944 902 2.88 % Long-term debt 180,055 7,402 5.50 % 54,528 1,555 3.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 7,948,051 $ 157,496 2.65 % $ 6,225,420 $ 131,121 2.82 % Demand deposits $ 2,533,089 $ 2,166,671 Other liabilities 158,689 124,546 Total liabilities 10,639,829 8,516,637 Shareholders' equity 1,677,921 1,344,816 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,317,750 $ 9,861,453 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 337,687 $ 268,107 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.22 % 3.06 % Net interest earning assets $ 3,335,139 $ 2,845,661 Net interest margin FTE(2) 4.00 % 3.95 % Average transaction deposits $ 8,910,447 $ 7,147,300 Average total deposits 10,198,282 8,217,719 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 141.96 % 145.71 %

____________

(1 ) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $6,693 and $5,807 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. (3 ) Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 110,271 $ 113,477 $ 88,893 Allowance for credit loss at acquisition 5,164 2,473 - Charge-offs (47,208 ) (6,508 ) (1,617 ) Recoveries 888 79 2,504 Provision expense (release) for credit losses on loans 40,751 750 (1,500 ) Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 109,866 $ 110,271 $ 88,280 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans during the period 1.88 % 0.27 % (0.05 )% Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.19 % Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 250.17 % 365.97 % 330.45 % Total loans $ 9,893,448 $ 9,774,052 $ 7,429,501 Average total loans during the period 9,771,279 9,608,203 7,376,685 Total non-performing loans 43,917 30,131 26,715

Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest $ 16,762 $ 29,112 $ 12,120 Non-accrual loans 43,917 30,131 26,715 Total 90 days past due and non-accrual loans $ 60,679 $ 59,243 $ 38,835 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.52 % Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 14,010 $ 17,169 $ 14,288





Asset Quality Data

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Non-performing loans $ 43,917 $ 30,131 $ 26,715 OREO 5,082 4,174 658 Total non-performing assets $ 48,999 $ 34,305 $ 27,373 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.31 % 0.36 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.37 %

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Metrics (1)

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Return on average assets (0.28 )% 0.86 % 1.43 % 0.42 % 1.27 % Return on average tangible assets(2) (0.23 )% 0.96 % 1.54 % 0.50 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets(2) 0.16 % 1.26 % 1.60 % 0.87 % 1.40 % Return on average equity (2.07 )% 6.34 % 10.25 % 3.07 % 9.30 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) (2.32 )% 9.70 % 14.21 % 5.01 % 13.05 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 1.62 % 12.71 % 14.72 % 8.67 % 13.23 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 93.82 % 94.08 % 87.70 % 93.82 % 87.70 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 25.19 % 24.79 % 26.62 % 25.19 % 26.62 % Net interest margin(3) 3.92 % 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.92 % 3.87 % Net interest margin FTE(3)(4) 4.00 % 3.94 % 3.98 % 4.00 % 3.95 % Interest rate spread FTE(4)(5) 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.09 % 3.22 % 3.06 % Yield on earning assets(6) 5.82 % 5.73 % 5.83 % 5.79 % 5.80 % Yield on earning assets FTE(4)(6) 5.90 % 5.81 % 5.92 % 5.87 % 5.88 % Cost of funds 2.03 % 2.01 % 2.10 % 2.01 % 2.09 % Cost of deposits 1.94 % 1.93 % 2.08 % 1.94 % 2.05 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(4)(7) 10.52 % 15.05 % 18.66 % 13.18 % 16.54 % Efficiency ratio FTE(4) 75.98 % 72.32 % 60.65 % 74.45 % 59.83 % Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE(2)(4) 62.28 % 61.81 % 57.32 % 61.79 % 57.46 % Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2)(4) 30,918 36,347 43,630 99,391 129,046 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue FTE(2)(4) 46,113 47,795 45,374 141,383 130,790 Total Loans Asset Quality Data (8)(9) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.44 % 0.36 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 250.17 % 365.97 % 330.45 % 250.17 % 330.45 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1.88 % 0.27 % (0.05 )% 0.85 % 0.27 %

____________

(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” starting on page 15. (3 ) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (4 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,272, $2,239 and $1,985 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $6,693 and $5,807 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. (5 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, including FTE income, and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (6 ) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (7 ) Non-interest income to total revenue represents non-interest income divided by the sum of net interest income FTE and non-interest income. (8 ) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans. (9 ) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Book Value Ratios

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,625,897 $ 1,669,104 $ 1,385,114 $ 1,374,929 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (516,615 ) (514,975 ) (348,961 ) (350,907 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 14,257 14,154 13,947 13,844 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,123,539 $ 1,168,283 $ 1,050,100 $ 1,037,866 Total assets $ 12,727,140 $ 12,586,136 $ 9,883,518 $ 10,152,686 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (516,615 ) (514,975 ) (348,961 ) (350,907 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 14,257 14,154 13,947 13,844 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,224,782 $ 12,085,315 $ 9,548,504 $ 9,815,623 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.78 % 13.26 % 14.01 % 13.54 % Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net (3.59 )% (3.59 )% (3.01 )% (2.97 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.19 % 9.67 % 11.00 % 10.57 % Tangible book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,123,539 $ 1,168,283 $ 1,050,100 $ 1,037,866 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 44,285,618 44,537,718 37,772,516 37,815,589 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 25.37 $ 26.23 $ 27.80 $ 27.45

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net (loss) income $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 Add: adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) 11,702 8,813 1,336 32,338 1,336 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 2,941 $ 35,303 $ 36,621 $ 70,860 $ 94,874 Net (loss) income $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) 1,874 1,873 1,491 5,645 4,497 Net (loss) income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ (6,887 ) $ 28,363 $ 36,776 $ 44,167 $ 98,035 Net (loss) income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ (6,887 ) $ 28,363 $ 36,776 $ 44,167 $ 98,035 Add: adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)(1) 11,702 8,813 1,336 32,338 1,336 Adjusted net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense (non-GAAP)(1) $ 4,815 $ 37,176 $ 38,112 $ 76,505 $ 99,371 Average assets $ 12,438,907 $ 12,378,637 $ 9,796,514 $ 12,317,750 $ 9,861,453 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (non-GAAP) (501,172 ) (502,057 ) (338,294 ) (498,106 ) (340,231 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,937,735 $ 11,876,580 $ 9,458,220 $ 11,819,644 $ 9,521,222 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,679,236 $ 1,675,271 $ 1,365,311 $ 1,677,921 $ 1,344,816 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (non-GAAP) (501,172 ) (502,057 ) (338,294 ) (498,106 ) (340,231 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,178,064 $ 1,173,214 $ 1,027,017 $ 1,179,815 $ 1,004,585 Return on average assets (0.28 )% 0.86 % 1.43 % 0.42 % 1.27 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.09 % 1.14 % 1.48 % 0.77 % 1.29 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (0.23 )% 0.96 % 1.54 % 0.50 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.16 % 1.26 % 1.60 % 0.87 % 1.40 % Return on average equity (2.07 )% 6.34 % 10.25 % 3.07 % 9.30 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 0.69 % 8.45 % 10.64 % 5.65 % 9.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2.32 )% 9.70 % 14.21 % 5.01 % 13.05 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1.62 % 12.71 % 14.72 % 8.67 % 13.23 % Adjustments: Non-interest income adjustments: Restructuring impairment(2) $ - $ 223 $ - $ 223 $ - Non-interest expense adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses(3) 14,696 10,890 1,744 39,928 1,744 Restructuring expenses(2) 499 335 - 1,841 - Total non-interest expense adjustments, before tax (non-GAAP) 15,195 11,225 1,744 41,769 1,744 Total adjustments, before tax (non-GAAP) 15,195 11,448 1,744 41,992 1,744 Tax benefit impact(4) (3,493 ) (2,635 ) (408 ) (9,654 ) (408 ) Total adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 11,702 $ 8,813 $ 1,336 $ 32,338 $ 1,336

____________

(1 ) For details, refer to the“Adjustments” section at the bottom of the table. (2 ) Restructuring expenses and restructuring impairment are primarily related to banking center consolidation expenses and corporate personnel actions. (3 ) Includes general acquisition-related expenses and Vista rebranding costs. (4 ) Calculated using the company's marginal tax rate of 23%. Certain acquisition-related expenses are non-deductible.

Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net interest income FTE(1) $ 115,172 $ 111,531 $ 90,185 $ 337,687 $ 268,107 Non-interest income $ 13,538 $ 19,766 $ 20,691 $ 51,283 $ 53,133 Add: restructuring impairment - 223 - 223 - Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 13,538 $ 19,989 $ 20,691 $ 51,506 $ 53,133 Non-interest expense $ 97,792 $ 94,950 $ 67,246 $ 289,579 $ 192,194 Less: other intangible assets amortization (2,433 ) (2,433 ) (1,946 ) (7,330 ) (5,870 ) Less: acquisition-related expenses and restructuring expenses (15,195 ) (11,225 ) (1,744 ) (41,769 ) (1,744 ) Adjusted non-interest expense, excluding other intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 80,164 $ 81,292 $ 63,556 $ 240,480 $ 184,580 Non-interest expense $ 97,792 $ 94,950 $ 67,246 $ 289,579 $ 192,194 Less: acquisition-related expenses and restructuring expenses (15,195 ) (11,225 ) (1,744 ) (41,769 ) (1,744 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 82,597 $ 83,725 $ 65,502 $ 247,810 $ 190,450 Efficiency ratio FTE(1) 75.98 % 72.32 % 60.65 % 74.45 % 59.83 % Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)(1)(2) 62.28 % 61.81 % 57.32 % 61.79 % 57.46 % Net (loss) income $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 Add: income tax (benefit) expense (3,228 ) 6,118 7,860 8,041 21,001 Add: provision expense (release) for credit losses 40,635 1,500 (1,500 ) 46,135 8,700 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 2,272 2,239 1,985 6,693 5,807 Pre-provision net revenue FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 30,918 $ 36,347 $ 43,630 $ 99,391 $ 129,046 Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 30,918 $ 36,347 $ 43,630 $ 99,391 $ 129,046 Add: acquisition-related expenses 14,696 10,890 1,744 39,928 1,744 Add: restructuring expenses and impairment 499 558 - 2,064 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue FTE (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,113 $ 47,795 $ 45,374 $ 141,383 $ 130,790

____________

(1 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,272, $2,239 and $1,985 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $6,693 and $5,807 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. (2 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE excludes other intangible assets amortization, acquisition-related expenses and restructuring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026 2025 2026 2025 Adjustments to net income: Net (loss) income $ (8,761 ) $ 26,490 $ 35,285 $ 38,522 $ 93,538 Add: acquisition-related adjustments, after tax 11,318 8,383 1,336 30,749 1,336 Add: restructuring expenses and impairment, after tax 384 430 - 1,589 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,941 $ 35,303 $ 36,621 $ 70,860 $ 94,874 Adjustments to earnings per share: (Loss) earnings per share diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 $ 2.43 Add: acquisition-related adjustments, after tax 0.25 0.18 0.04 0.67 0.04 Add: restructuring expenses and impairment, after tax 0.01 0.02 - 0.05 - Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.78 $ 0.96 $ 1.56 $ 2.47



