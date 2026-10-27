Recognizing Adaptability, Innovation, And Bold Real Estate Leadership
“Congratulations to these two outstanding regional owners on earning our prestigious Region of the Year award. This recognition reflects their exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to their agents, and the results they've achieved by building a culture of excellence and collaboration,” said Craig Witt, EXIT Realty CEO - U.S. Organization.“Troy and Kathy, we're incredibly proud of what you have accomplished and continue to achieve, and we're grateful for the example you set for your region and our entire organization.”
With nearly 14 years as part of the EXIT family, the Dooley's received their award at sea, aboard the Norwegian Getaway as part of the company's special anniversary Caribbean cruise event, also ranking #2 in Franchise Sales.
The Dooleys believe that people make the difference, as evidenced by the team they've assembled spanning across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. As regional owners, they focus on training to increase agent productivity and are accessible to their franchisees, brokers, and agents to help guide them in achieving their goals both personally and professionally.
About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, progressive, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT creates true business entrepreneurs and has paid out $2/3 billion in single-level residual income to its associates since its inception, as well as allocated $8 million to charity, to-date, through a portion of every transaction fee received and applied to EXIT Realty Corp. International's charitable fund. For more information, please visit and
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EXIT Realty South Central Regional Owners Kathy and Troy Dooley
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