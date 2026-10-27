Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the“Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2026.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Net income and Earnings per share: Net income $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 59,788 $ 254,268 $ 102,324 Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) - - (13,129 ) - (29,561 ) Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax) - - - - (50,026 ) Basic EPS 0.87 0.95 0.63 2.76 1.21 Diluted EPS 0.86 0.94 0.63 2.74 1.20 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) 0.86 0.94 0.77 2.74 2.13 Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) - - (0.14 ) - (0.35 ) Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax) - - - - (0.59 )

“Third quarter results reflect strong loan growth with a record level of loan production, continued momentum in core deposit growth and a stable core net interest margin. We maintained expense discipline alongside increased hiring efforts, were active in buybacks, and reduced our levels of criticized and nonperforming loans. We believe our team is well-positioned to build upon our year-to-date success as we grow customer relationships and hire talent throughout our footprint,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings



Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $78.9 million; both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)were $0.86

Net interest income, on a fully tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2026 was $228.6 million, up $0.9 million linked quarter

Net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.77%, down 6 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 3.58%, down 3 basis points linked quarter

Cost of total deposits was 1.97% for the third quarter of 2026, up 1 basis point linked quarter

Noninterest income decreased $1.9 million linked quarter, primarily due to rising mortgage interest rates that resulted in both decreased production of new loans and market value adjustments on pending loan sales

Mortgage banking income decreased $1.9 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $520.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the third quarter of 2026, down $91.0 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.75% for the third quarter of 2026, up 18 basis points linked quarter Noninterest expense decreased $1.2 million linked quarter, driven primarily by a decline in deferred compensation expense tied to market valuations and an increase in deferred loan costs driven by loan growth, partially offset by higher health insurance claims



Balance Sheet



Loans increased $555.9 million linked quarter, representing an 11.5% annualized net loan increase, driven by strong production during the quarter and lower payoff activity on a linked quarter basis

Securities decreased $33.1 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $196.9 million in securities during the third quarter, which was offset by a negative fair market value adjustment in the Company's available-for-sale portfolio of $86.0 million and cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $153.5 million

Deposits at September 30, 2026 decreased $73.2 million linked quarter. Outflows in public fund deposits of $214.7 million were partially offset by growth in consumer and commercial deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 23.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2026 as compared to 23.2% at June 30, 2026

Short-term borrowings increased $491.3 million linked quarter The Company redeemed $40.0 million in subordinated notes on September 1, 2026



Capital and Stock Repurchase Program



Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.1% and decreased 0.2%, respectively, linked quarter

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $42.6 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $41.05 per share Effective October 27, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $175.0 million stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. This program, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2027 or the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under the plan, replaces the Company's stock repurchase program that expired in October 2026



Credit Quality



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $10.1 million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $8.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, linked quarter, primarily driven by growth in loans and unfunded commitments

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.50% at September 30, 2026, down 4 basis points linked quarter. The lower ACL ratio was primarily attributable to continued improvement in overall credit quality metrics and movements in the specific reserve, partially offset by strong loan growth during the quarter

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 168.75% at September 30, 2026, compared to 158.73% at June 30, 2026

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were $10.0 million, or 0.20% annualized, of which 16 bps were attributable to a single credit Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.89% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2026, and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.50% at September 30, 2026, compared to 2.66% at June 30, 2026



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 304,902 $ 296,346 $ 295,397 $ 305,604 $ 308,110 $ 896,645 $ 806,470 Loans held for sale 2,983 3,329 2,876 3,617 4,675 9,188 12,322 Securities 34,441 35,660 32,266 30,232 30,217 102,367 70,742 Other 5,009 5,105 7,581 7,480 8,096 17,695 25,792 Total interest income 347,335 340,440 338,120 346,933 351,098 1,025,895 915,326 Interest expense Deposits 107,022 106,398 103,860 105,673 115,573 317,280 306,880 Borrowings 16,624 11,288 10,701 13,867 12,005 38,613 31,870 Total interest expense 123,646 117,686 114,561 119,540 127,578 355,893 338,750 Net interest income 223,689 222,754 223,559 227,393 223,520 670,002 576,576 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 10,105 1,166 4,224 5,473 9,650 15,495 87,100 Provision for unfunded commitments 3,200 2,633 3,856 5,462 800 9,689 9,422 Total provision for credit losses 13,305 3,799 8,080 10,935 10,450 25,184 96,522 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 210,384 218,955 215,479 216,458 213,070 644,818 480,054 Noninterest income 49,275 51,190 50,272 51,125 46,026 150,737 130,755 Noninterest expense 160,334 161,501 155,328 170,750 183,830 477,163 480,910 Income before income taxes 99,325 108,644 110,423 96,833 75,266 318,392 129,899 Income taxes 20,376 21,553 22,195 17,885 15,478 64,124 27,575 Net income $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 254,268 $ 102,324 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,071 $ 86,879 $ 72,917 $ 254,111 $ 180,809 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 112,630 $ 112,443 $ 118,294 $ 118,335 $ 103,210 $ 343,367 $ 263,718 Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 0.84 $ 0.63 $ 2.76 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per share 0.86 0.94 0.94 0.83 0.63 2.74 1.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.86 0.94 0.93 0.91 0.77 2.74 2.13 Average basic shares outstanding 90,925,375 91,650,415 93,693,615 94,469,544 94,623,551 92,079,661 84,403,694 Average diluted shares outstanding 91,557,082 92,220,282 94,228,343 95,172,380 95,284,603 92,661,200 84,934,390 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.71 $ 0.66

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 1.26 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.16 1.30 1.33 1.29 1.09 1.26 1.03 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.32 1.48 1.51 1.35 1.06 1.44 0.70 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.32 1.48 1.51 1.47 1.27 1.44 1.17 Return on average equity 8.07 9.07 9.20 8.14 6.25 8.78 4.01 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.07 9.07 9.19 8.95 7.62 8.77 7.08 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.51 16.25 16.36 14.80 11.87 15.70 7.69 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.51 16.25 16.33 16.18 14.22 15.69 12.88 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 57.70 57.92 55.73 60.23 67.05 57.12 66.88 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 54.70 54.92 52.82 53.52 57.51 54.15 59.02 Dividend payout ratio 27.59 25.26 24.47 27.38 34.92 25.72 54.55

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Shares outstanding 90,356,578 91,403,230 92,881,329 94,636,207 95,020,881 Market value per share $ 38.88 $ 42.54 $ 36.13 $ 35.22 $ 36.89 Book value per share 42.41 42.35 41.63 41.05 40.26 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 25.29 25.34 25.00 24.65 23.77 Shareholders' equity to assets 13.93 % 14.34 % 14.27 % 14.52 % 14.31 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.80 9.10 9.08 9.26 8.98 Leverage ratio(2) 9.54 9.55 9.54 9.61 9.46 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.92 11.06 11.22 11.24 11.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 10.92 11.06 11.22 11.24 11.04 Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 15.52 15.94 14.77 14.78 14.88

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Preliminary

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 15,270 $ 14,516 $ 14,740 $ 14,535 $ 13,416 $ 44,526 $ 37,398 Fees and commissions 4,942 5,471 4,654 5,192 4,167 15,067 14,604 Wealth management revenue 9,211 9,073 8,678 8,572 8,217 26,962 22,629 Mortgage banking income 7,323 9,178 9,435 8,924 9,017 25,936 28,427 BOLI income 4,045 4,608 3,689 3,697 4,235 12,342 10,547 Other 8,484 8,344 9,076 10,205 6,974 25,904 17,150 Total noninterest income $ 49,275 $ 51,190 $ 50,272 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 150,737 $ 130,755 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 95,871 $ 96,228 $ 91,749 $ 98,082 $ 98,982 $ 283,848 $ 270,481 Data processing 5,411 5,037 5,221 5,636 5,541 15,669 15,068 Net occupancy and equipment 18,016 18,018 18,031 16,123 18,415 54,065 47,528 Other real estate owned 366 453 1,399 481 328 2,218 1,170 Professional fees 3,935 4,518 4,402 4,327 3,435 12,855 10,542 Advertising and public relations 4,945 4,677 4,599 4,314 5,254 14,221 14,041 Intangible amortization 8,332 8,370 8,220 8,465 8,674 24,922 18,638 Communications 3,389 3,566 4,009 4,493 3,955 10,964 9,172 Merger and conversion related expenses - - - 10,567 17,494 - 38,764 Other 20,069 20,634 17,698 18,262 21,752 58,401 55,506 Total noninterest expense $ 160,334 $ 161,501 $ 155,328 $ 170,750 $ 183,830 $ 477,163 $ 480,910

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Gain on sales of loans, net(1) $ 2,390 $ 4,760 $ 5,305 $ 5,243 $ 5,270 $ 12,455 $ 15,086 Fees, net 2,945 3,470 2,842 2,970 3,050 9,257 9,107 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,988 948 1,288 711 697 4,224 4,234 Total mortgage banking income $ 7,323 $ 9,178 $ 9,435 $ 8,924 $ 9,017 $ 25,936 $ 28,427

(1) Gain on sales of loans, net includes pipeline fair value adjustments

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 734,518 $ 881,203 $ 1,216,980 $ 1,070,718 $ 1,083,785 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 956,981 983,032 1,006,511 1,030,073 1,051,884 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,835,332 2,842,424 2,809,647 2,560,818 2,512,650 Loans held for sale, at fair value 200,709 241,588 230,980 265,959 286,779 Loans held for investment 19,752,119 19,196,172 18,975,248 19,047,039 19,025,521 Allowance for credit losses on loans (296,094 ) (296,008 ) (295,862 ) (293,955 ) (297,591 ) Loans, net 19,456,025 18,900,164 18,679,386 18,753,084 18,727,930 Premises and equipment, net 465,502 464,020 463,723 465,141 471,213 Other real estate owned 15,662 15,571 12,954 15,191 10,578 Goodwill 1,417,538 1,417,538 1,406,667 1,405,840 1,411,711 Other intangibles 129,690 138,022 138,392 146,612 155,077 Bank-owned life insurance 498,298 495,235 494,874 492,541 488,920 Mortgage servicing rights 67,129 65,816 64,850 65,271 65,466 Other assets 740,797 560,386 582,310 480,178 460,172 Total assets $ 27,518,181 $ 27,004,999 $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 5,001,023 $ 5,038,070 $ 5,183,426 $ 5,043,960 $ 5,238,431 Interest-bearing 16,626,835 16,662,982 16,916,058 16,429,110 16,186,124 Total deposits 21,627,858 21,701,052 22,099,484 21,473,070 21,424,555 Short-term borrowings 806,481 315,225 305,863 555,774 606,063 Long-term debt 754,834 796,469 500,342 499,756 558,878 Other liabilities 496,908 320,875 334,667 337,921 310,891 Total liabilities $ 23,686,081 $ 23,133,621 $ 23,240,356 $ 22,866,521 $ 22,900,387 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 488,612 488,612 488,612 488,612 488,612 Treasury stock (275,384 ) (232,402 ) (173,835 ) (103,494 ) (90,297 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,394,732 2,390,839 2,388,649 2,392,997 2,389,033 Retained earnings 1,384,885 1,327,997 1,263,116 1,196,522 1,139,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160,745 ) (103,668 ) (99,624 ) (89,732 ) (101,170 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,832,100 3,871,378 3,866,918 3,884,905 3,825,778 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,518,181 $ 27,004,999 $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 19,417,475 $ 308,666 6.31 % $ 19,060,083 $ 300,112 6.31 % $ 18,750,715 $ 311,903 6.60 % Loans held for sale 195,976 2,983 6.09 % 223,489 3,329 5.96 % 290,756 4,675 6.43 % Taxable securities 3,490,630 31,012 3.55 % 3,472,422 29,691 3.42 % 3,243,693 27,107 3.34 % Tax-exempt securities 454,557 4,577 4.03 % 445,249 7,106 6.38 % 428,252 3,928 3.67 % Total securities 3,945,187 35,589 3.61 % 3,917,671 36,797 3.76 % 3,671,945 31,035 3.38 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 557,301 5,009 3.57 % 600,075 5,105 3.41 % 814,103 8,096 3.95 % Total interest-earning assets 24,115,939 352,247 5.80 % 23,801,318 345,343 5.82 % 23,527,519 355,709 6.01 % Cash and due from banks 243,532 264,246 306,847 Intangible assets 1,551,577 1,546,924 1,578,846 Other assets 1,187,852 1,187,805 1,043,384 Total assets $ 27,098,900 $ 26,800,293 $ 26,456,596 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 11,284,644 $ 70,759 2.49 % $ 11,647,640 $ 72,261 2.49 % $ 11,521,433 $ 82,080 2.83 % Savings deposits 1,300,364 978 0.30 % 1,307,314 944 0.29 % 1,299,396 943 0.29 % Time deposits 3,908,181 35,285 3.58 % 3,760,192 33,193 3.54 % 3,398,402 32,550 3.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 16,493,189 107,022 2.57 % 16,715,146 106,398 2.55 % 16,219,231 115,573 2.83 % Borrowed funds 1,362,872 16,624 4.86 % 891,081 11,288 5.07 % 961,980 12,005 4.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,856,061 123,646 2.75 % 17,606,227 117,686 2.68 % 17,181,211 127,578 2.95 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,058,509 5,038,879 5,226,588 Other liabilities 303,699 303,586 253,801 Shareholders' equity 3,880,631 3,851,601 3,794,996 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,098,900 $ 26,800,293 $ 26,456,596 Net interest income/ net interest margin (FTE) $ 228,601 3.77 % $ 227,657 3.83 % $ 228,131 3.85 % Cost of funding 2.14 % 2.08 % 2.26 % Cost of total deposits 1.97 % 1.96 % 2.14 %

(1) Interest income and weighted average yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have been computed on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 19,172,292 $ 907,903 6.33 % $ 16,743,048 $ 816,241 6.52 % Loans held for sale 210,267 9,188 5.83 % 260,172 12,322 6.32 % Taxable securities 3,448,380 89,564 3.46 % 2,749,580 62,995 3.05 % Tax-exempt securities 444,278 16,225 4.87 % 384,212 9,680 3.36 % Total securities 3,892,658 105,789 3.62 % 3,133,792 72,675 3.09 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 659,385 17,695 3.59 % 846,844 25,792 4.07 % Total interest-earning assets 23,934,602 1,040,575 5.81 % 20,983,856 927,030 5.90 % Cash and due from banks 265,958 282,476 Intangible assets 1,548,927 1,392,393 Other assets 1,169,591 915,322 Total assets $ 26,919,078 $ 23,574,047 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 11,556,200 $ 215,045 2.49 % $ 10,196,332 $ 213,332 2.80 % Savings deposits 1,299,042 2,798 0.29 % 1,146,732 2,686 0.31 % Time deposits 3,751,960 99,437 3.54 % 3,095,753 90,862 3.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 16,607,202 317,280 2.55 % 14,438,817 306,880 2.84 % Borrowed funds 1,077,117 38,613 4.79 % 853,071 31,870 4.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,684,319 355,893 2.69 % 15,291,888 338,750 2.96 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,061,957 4,629,790 Other liabilities 299,227 237,417 Shareholders' equity 3,873,575 3,414,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,919,078 $ 23,574,047 Net interest income/ net interest margin (FTE) $ 684,682 3.82 % $ 588,280 3.75 % Cost of funding 2.09 % 2.27 % Cost of total deposits 1.96 % 2.15 %

(1) Interest income and weighted average yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have been computed on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Loan Portfolio: Real estate - 1-4 family mortgage $ 4,632,718 $ 4,568,039 $ 4,584,118 $ 4,635,033 $ 4,642,657 Construction and Land Development 2,112,023 2,009,664 1,898,629 1,905,636 1,990,657 Commercial Real Estate - Non-Owner Occupied 6,373,047 6,123,500 6,135,543 6,245,480 6,120,677 Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 3,388,836 3,332,728 3,357,965 3,334,664 3,321,186 Commercial and Industrial 3,150,897 3,063,069 2,895,477 2,818,326 2,834,669 Consumer 94,598 99,172 103,516 107,900 115,675 Total loans $ 19,752,119 $ 19,196,172 $ 18,975,248 $ 19,047,039 $ 19,025,521

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 175,143 $ 186,432 $ 197,515 $ 175,730 $ 170,756 Loans 90 days or more past due 315 51 2,779 288 792 Total nonperforming loans 175,458 186,483 200,294 176,018 171,548 Other real estate owned 15,662 15,571 12,954 15,191 10,578 Total nonperforming assets $ 191,120 $ 202,054 $ 213,248 $ 191,209 $ 182,126 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 337,674 $ 336,816 $ 349,068 $ 359,235 $ 392,721 Special Mention loans 155,835 173,401 176,345 201,428 219,792 Criticized loans $ 493,509 $ 510,217 $ 525,413 $ 560,663 $ 612,513 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 296,094 $ 296,008 $ 295,862 $ 293,955 $ 297,591 Net loan charge-offs $ 10,019 $ 2,770 $ 2,317 $ 9,109 $ 4,339 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.09 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.89 0.97 1.06 0.92 0.90 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.69 0.75 0.79 0.71 0.68 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.50 1.54 1.56 1.54 1.56 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 168.75 158.73 147.71 167.00 173.47 Criticized loans / total loans 2.50 2.66 2.77 2.94 3.22

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant's investor relations website at or . To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the United States and entering conference number 2791840 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 11, 2026.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $27.5 billion and operates 278 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“projects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“potential,”“focus,”“possible,”“may increase,”“may fluctuate,”“will likely result,” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company's management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired or may acquire; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) the Company's ability to remediate the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 2, 2026; (vi) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vii) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (viii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (ix) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company's investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company's operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) losses resulting from fraudulent activity, including loan and deposit fraud and social engineering attacks targeting the Company's customers, employees and third party vendors; (xx) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and similar tools; (xxi) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xxii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxiii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, including the rapid development of AI technologies; and (xxiv) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at and the SEC's website at .

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges, with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 254,268 $ 102,324 Income taxes 20,376 21,553 22,195 17,885 15,478 64,124 27,575 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 13,305 3,799 8,080 10,935 10,450 25,184 96,522 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 112,630 $ 112,443 $ 118,503 $ 107,768 $ 85,716 $ 343,576 $ 226,421 Merger and conversion related expenses - - - 10,567 17,494 - 38,764 Gain on sales of MSR - - (209 ) - - (209 ) (1,467 ) Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 112,630 $ 112,443 $ 118,294 $ 118,335 $ 103,210 $ 343,367 $ 263,718 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 254,268 $ 102,324 Amortization of intangibles 8,332 8,370 8,220 8,465 8,674 24,922 18,638 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,075 ) (2,084 ) (2,047 ) (2,112 ) (2,164 ) (6,206 ) (4,641 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 85,206 $ 93,377 $ 94,401 $ 85,301 $ 66,298 $ 272,984 $ 116,321 Net income (GAAP) $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 254,268 $ 102,324 Merger and conversion related expenses - - - 10,567 17,494 - 38,764 Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses - - - - - - 62,190 Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments - - - - - - 4,422 Gain on sales of MSR - - (209 ) - - (209 ) (1,467 ) Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) - - 52 (2,636 ) (4,365 ) 52 (25,424 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 78,949 $ 87,091 $ 88,071 $ 86,879 $ 72,917 $ 254,111 $ 180,809 Amortization of intangibles 8,332 8,370 8,220 8,465 8,674 24,922 18,638 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,075 ) (2,084 ) (2,047 ) (2,112 ) (2,164 ) (6,206 ) (4,641 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 85,206 $ 93,377 $ 94,244 $ 93,232 $ 79,427 $ 272,827 $ 194,806 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,880,631 $ 3,851,601 $ 3,888,581 $ 3,849,791 $ 3,794,996 $ 3,873,575 $ 3,414,952 Average intangible assets (1,551,577 ) (1,546,924 ) (1,548,244 ) (1,563,189 ) (1,578,846 ) (1,548,927 ) (1,392,393 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,329,054 $ 2,304,677 $ 2,340,337 $ 2,286,602 $ 2,216,150 $ 2,324,648 $ 2,022,559 Average assets (GAAP) $ 27,098,900 $ 26,800,293 $ 26,855,360 $ 26,693,539 $ 26,456,596 $ 26,919,078 $ 23,574,047 Average intangible assets (1,551,577 ) (1,546,924 ) (1,548,244 ) (1,563,189 ) (1,578,846 ) (1,548,927 ) (1,392,393 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 25,547,323 $ 25,253,369 $ 25,307,116 $ 25,130,350 $ 24,877,750 $ 25,370,151 $ 22,181,654 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,832,100 $ 3,871,378 $ 3,866,918 $ 3,884,905 $ 3,825,778 $ 3,832,100 $ 3,825,778 Intangible assets (1,547,228 ) (1,555,560 ) (1,545,059 ) (1,552,452 ) (1,566,788 ) (1,547,228 ) (1,566,788 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,284,872 $ 2,315,818 $ 2,321,859 $ 2,332,453 $ 2,258,990 $ 2,284,872 $ 2,258,990 Total assets (GAAP) $ 27,518,181 $ 27,004,999 $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165 $ 27,518,181 $ 26,726,165 Intangible assets (1,547,228 ) (1,555,560 ) (1,545,059 ) (1,552,452 ) (1,566,788 ) (1,547,228 ) (1,566,788 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 25,970,953 $ 25,449,439 $ 25,562,215 $ 25,198,974 $ 25,159,377 $ 25,970,953 $ 25,159,377 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 1.26 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.16 1.30 1.33 1.29 1.09 1.26 1.03 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.32 1.48 1.51 1.35 1.06 1.44 0.70 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.65 1.68 1.79 1.60 1.29 1.71 1.28 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.65 1.68 1.79 1.76 1.55 1.71 1.50 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.32 1.48 1.51 1.47 1.27 1.44 1.17 Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.07 9.07 9.20 8.14 6.25 8.78 4.01 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.07 9.07 9.19 8.95 7.62 8.77 7.08 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.51 16.25 16.36 14.80 11.87 15.70 7.69 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.51 16.25 16.33 16.18 14.22 15.69 12.88 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 91,557,082 92,220,282 94,228,343 95,172,380 95,284,603 92,661,200 84,934,390 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.86 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 2.74 $ 1.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.86 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.77 $ 2.74 $ 2.13 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 90,356,578 91,403,230 92,881,329 94,636,207 95,020,881 90,356,578 95,020,881 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.41 $ 42.35 $ 41.63 $ 41.05 $ 40.26 $ 42.41 $ 40.26 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 25.29 $ 25.34 $ 25.00 $ 24.65 $ 23.77 $ 25.29 $ 23.77 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 13.93 % 14.34 % 14.27 % 14.52 % 14.31 % 13.93 % 14.31 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.80 % 9.10 % 9.08 % 9.26 % 8.98 % 8.80 % 8.98 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 228,601 $ 227,657 $ 228,424 $ 232,361 $ 228,131 $ 684,682 $ 588,280 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 49,275 $ 51,190 $ 50,272 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 150,737 $ 130,755 Gain on sales of MSR - - (209 ) - - (209 ) (1,467 ) Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 49,275 $ 51,190 $ 50,063 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 150,528 $ 129,288 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 160,334 $ 161,501 $ 155,328 $ 170,750 $ 183,830 $ 477,163 $ 480,910 Amortization of intangibles (8,332 ) (8,370 ) (8,220 ) (8,465 ) (8,674 ) - (24,922 ) (18,638 ) Merger and conversion expense - - - (10,567 ) (17,494 ) - (38,764 ) Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 152,002 $ 153,131 $ 147,108 $ 151,718 $ 157,662 $ 452,241 $ 423,508 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.70 % 57.92 % 55.73 % 60.23 % 67.05 % 57.12 % 66.88 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.70 % 54.92 % 52.82 % 53.52 % 57.51 % 54.15 % 59.02 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 228,601 $ 227,657 $ 228,424 $ 232,361 $ 228,131 $ 684,682 $ 588,280 Net interest income collected on problem loans (841 ) (1,166 ) (210 ) (2,767 ) (664 ) (2,217 ) (4,469 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (10,481 ) (12,327 ) (15,248 ) (13,632 ) (16,862 ) (38,056 ) (35,254 ) Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits - - - - 2,995 - 7,391 Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings 336 336 336 335 837 1,008 1,909 Adjustments to net interest income $ (10,986 ) $ (13,157 ) $ (15,122 ) $ (16,064 ) $ (13,694 ) $ (39,265 ) $ (30,423 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 217,615 $ 214,500 $ 213,302 $ 216,297 $ 214,437 $ 645,417 $ 557,857 Net interest margin (FTE) (GAAP) 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.87 % 3.89 % 3.85 % 3.82 % 3.75 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.58 % 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.55 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 308,666 $ 300,112 $ 299,125 $ 309,667 $ 311,903 $ 907,903 $ 816,241 Net interest income collected on problem loans (841 ) (1,166 ) (210 ) (2,767 ) (664 ) (2,217 ) (4,469 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (10,481 ) (12,327 ) (15,248 ) (13,632 ) (16,862 ) (38,056 ) (35,254 ) Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 297,344 $ 286,619 $ 283,667 $ 293,268 $ 294,377 $ 867,630 $ 776,518 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.31 % 6.31 % 6.37 % 6.45 % 6.60 % 6.33 % 6.52 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.08 % 6.03 % 6.04 % 6.11 % 6.23 % 6.05 % 6.20 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity's appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials: John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281



