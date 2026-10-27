HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average Balance
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Average Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|$
|478,475
|6.42
|%
|$
|463,931
|6.22
|%
|Investment securities
|100,539
|2.59
|96,390
|2.28
|Interest-earning deposits
|31,789
|3.73
|15,105
|4.83
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|610,803
|5.65
|%
|$
|575,426
|5.52
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings accounts
|$
|89,940
|1.43
|%
|$
|94,102
|1.69
|%
|NOW accounts
|63,072
|1.08
|65,801
|1.13
|Money market accounts
|64,103
|1.99
|73,599
|2.07
|Certificate accounts
|225,093
|3.37
|194,016
|3.48
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|442,208
|2.45
|427,518
|2.48
|Other borrowings
|3,556
|6.92
|4,000
|7.54
|FHLB advances
|152
|5.22
|-
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|445,916
|2.48
|%
|$
|431,518
|2.53
|%
The $203,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, resulted from an increase of $204,000 in gain on sale of real estate, an increase of $46,000 in gain on sale of fixed assets, an increase of $12,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $1,000 in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $52,000 in loss on sale of securities and a decrease of $8,000 in gain on sale of loans. The increase in gain on sale of real estate resulted from the bulk sale of 44 rental properties during the three months ended September 30, 2026.
The $230,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, resulted from increases of $138,000 in compensation and benefits, $100,000 in other real estate owned write-down expense, $76,000 in professional fees, $65,000 in audit and examination fees, $45,000 in advertising, and $11,000 in deposit insurance premium, partially offset by decreases of $100,000 in data processing, $46,000 in occupancy and equipment, $29,000 in franchise and bank shares tax, $17,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible, $9,000 in other expenses, and $4,000 in loan and collection. The $100,000 increase in other real estate owned write-down expense was related to the value of one large commercial property which was adjusted to reflect current market sentiment.
Total assets increased $12.234 million, or 1.9%, from $643.330 million at June 30, 2026 to $655.564 million at September 30, 2026. The increase in assets resulted from increases in net loans receivable of $8.841 million, or 1.9%, from $475.491 million at June 30, 2026 to $484.332 million at September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents of $3.256 million, or 9.5%, from $34.304 million at June 30, 2026 to $37.560 million at September 30, 2026, investment securities of $656,000, or 0.7%, from $100.017 million at June 30, 2026 to $100.673 million at September 30, 2026, deferred tax asset of $432,000, or 40.8%, from $1.058 million at June 30, 2026 to $1.490 million at September 30, 2026, bank owned life insurance of $28,000, or 0.4%, from $7.040 million at June 30, 2026 to $7.068 million at September 30, 2026, and accrued interest receivable of $14,000, or 0.7%, from $1.895 million at June 30, 2026 to $1.909 million at September 30, 2026, partially offset by decreases in loans-held-for-sale of $572,000, or 34.6%, from $1.654 million at June 30, 2026 to $1.082 million at September 30, 2026, premises and equipment of $153,000, or 0.9%, from $16.173 million at June 30, 2026 to $16.020 million at September 30, 2026, other assets of $118,000, or 8.3%, from $1.420 million at June 30, 2026 to $1.302 million at September 30, 2026, real estate owned of $100,000, or 16.3%, from $613,000 at June 30, 2026 to $513,000 at September 30, 2026, and core deposit intangible of $50,000, or 7.4%, from $675,000 at June 30, 2026 to $625,000 at September 30, 2026. The increase in deferred tax asset was primarily due to the tax effect of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, which were attributable to changes in interest rates.
Total liabilities increased $12.236 million, or 2.1%, from $584.573 million at June 30, 2026 to $596.809 million at September 30, 2026. The increase in liabilities resulted from increases in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas of $14.000 million, from none at June 30, 2026 to $14.000 million at September 30, 2026, other accrued expenses and liabilities of $453,000, or 14.1%, from $3.214 million at June 30, 2026 to $3.667 million at September 30, 2026, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $152,000, or 29.7%, from $511,000 at June 30, 2026 to $663,000 at September 30, 2026, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $2.369 million, or 0.4%, from $577.292 million at June 30, 2026 to $574.923 million at September 30, 2026. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in money market deposits of $6.848 million, or 10.4%, from $65.978 million at June 30, 2026 to $59.130 million at September 30, 2026, savings deposits of $1.939 million, or 2.1%, from $91.205 million at June 30, 2026 to $89.266 million at September 30, 2026, and NOW accounts of $1.880 million, or 3.1%, from $59.937 million at June 30, 2026 to $58.057 million at September 30, 2026, partially offset by increases in certificates of deposit of $5.706 million, or 2.6%, from $222.113 million at June 30, 2026 to $227.819 million at September 30, 2026, and non-interest deposits of $2.592 million, or 1.9%, from $138.059 million at June 30, 2026 to $140.651 million at September 30, 2026.
At September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.556 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $3.649 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2026, consisting of seven one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, one commercial non-real estate loan, one commercial real estate loan, one commercial real estate property in other real estate owned, and two residential lots in other real estate owned at September 30, 2026, compared to sixteen one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, one commercial non-real estate loan, one commercial real estate loan, one commercial real estate property in other real estate owned, and two residential lots in other real estate owned at June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026 the Company had nine one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, one commercial non-real estate loan, one commercial real estate loan, and one consumer loan classified as substandard, compared to sixteen one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, one commercial real estate loan, one commercial non-real estate loan, and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2026. There were no loans classified as doubtful at September 30, 2026 or June 30, 2026.
Stockholders' equity decreased $2,000, from $58.757 million at June 30, 2026 to $58.755 million at September 30, 2026. The decrease in stockholders' equity resulted from an increase in the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.271 million, dividends paid totaling $457,000, and stock repurchases of $346,000, partially offset by net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $1.911 million, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $125,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $36,000.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.
Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”, and“intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as“will”,“would”,“should”,“could”, or“may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company's business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services and fees.
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $30,954 and $28,135 at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively)
|$
|37,560
|$
|34,304
|Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost September 30, 2026: $49,465; June 30, 2026: $45,980, respectively)
|45,499
|43,624
|Securities held-to-maturity (fair value September 30, 2026: $43,666; June 30, 2026: $46,658, respectively)
|54,063
|55,439
|Other securities
|1,111
|954
|Loans held-for-sale
|1,082
|1,654
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (September 30, 2026: $4,902; June 30, 2026: $4,926, respectively)
|484,332
|475,491
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,909
|1,895
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,020
|16,173
|Bank owned life insurance
|7,068
|7,040
|Goodwill
|2,990
|2,990
|Core deposit intangible
|625
|675
|Deferred tax asset
|1,490
|1,058
|Real estate owned
|513
|613
|Other assets
|1,302
|1,420
|Total assets
|$
|655,564
|$
|643,330
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|140,651
|$
|138,059
|Interest bearing
|434,272
|439,233
|Total deposits
|574,923
|577,292
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|663
|511
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
|14,000
|-
|Other borrowings
|3,556
|3,556
|Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|3,667
|3,214
|Total liabilities
|596,809
|584,573
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized: 3,030,594 and 3,042,451 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively
|30
|30
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,579
|44,429
|Unearned ESOP stock
|(248
|)
|(263
|)
|Retained earnings
|17,527
|16,423
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,133
|)
|(1,862
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,755
|58,757
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|655,564
|$
|643,330
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|7,741
|$
|7,271
|Investment securities
|24
|13
|Mortgage-backed securities
|633
|542
|Other interest-earning assets
|299
|184
|Total interest income
|8,697
|8,010
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,729
|2,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|2
|-
|Other bank borrowings
|62
|76
|Total interest expense
|2,793
|2,749
|Net interest income
|5,904
|5,261
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|275
|43
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|5,629
|5,218
|Non-interest income
|Gain on sale of real estate
|204
|-
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|46
|-
|Gain on sale of loans
|138
|146
|Loss on sale of securities
|(52
|)
|-
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|28
|28
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|435
|423
|Other income
|54
|53
|Total non-interest income
|853
|650
|Non-interest expense
|Compensation and benefits
|2,288
|2,150
|Occupancy and equipment
|522
|568
|Data processing
|236
|336
|Audit and examination fees
|134
|69
|Franchise and bank shares tax
|106
|135
|Advertising
|74
|29
|Professional fees
|161
|85
|Loan and collection
|38
|42
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|50
|67
|Deposit insurance premium
|104
|93
|Other real estate owned write-down expense
|100
|-
|Other expenses
|268
|277
|Total non-interest expense
|4,081
|3,851
|Income before income taxes
|2,401
|2,017
|Provision for income tax expense
|490
|418
|Net income
|$
|1,911
|$
|1,599
|Earnings Per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.53
|Diluted
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.52
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Selected Operating Ratios: (1)
|Average interest rate spread
|3.17
|%
|2.99
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.83
|%
|3.63
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.71
|%
|11.38
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios: (2)
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.24
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|470.04
|%
|304.11
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable
|1.00
|%
|0.94
|%
|Per Share Data:
|Shares outstanding at period end
|3,030,594
|3,066,369
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|2,983,929
|3,008,371
|Diluted
|3,068,337
|3,048,626
|Book value per share
|$
|19.39
|$
|18.46
(1) Ratios for the three-month period are annualized.
(2) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.
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