Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC ) (the "Company") announced its third quarter 2026 financial results. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q3 2026 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at . The Company reported third quarter 2026 financial results that reflect continued execution of its private banking strategy and earnings momentum. Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $87.5 million, representing the Company's tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, as net interest income increased 33% to $67.5 million and net interest margin expanded to 3.34%. Wealth management fee income of $17.3 million represented 20% of total revenue. At the same time, operating expenses increased only 5% year-over-year and declined on a linked-quarter basis, producing another quarter of meaningful positive operating leverage. These results reflect the maturation of the Company's strategic investments across the Metropolitan New York market and reinforce management's confidence in the long-term earnings power of the franchise. The Company continued to generate relationship-based balance sheet growth, with total loans reaching $7.1 billion and deposits reaching $7.4 billion at September 30, 2026. Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO stated,“Our investments in experienced teams across New York City, Westchester and Long Island are translating into deeper client relationships and strong loan and deposit growth. We have built the capabilities and geographic presence to serve more of our clients' financial needs, and the earnings contribution from that platform continues to grow." Mr. Kennedy added, "We enter the fourth quarter with strong pipelines and confidence in our teams. Our focus is on increasing productivity across the platform we have built, maintaining pricing and expense discipline, and translating continued relationship growth into higher returns. Credit and capital discipline remain central to that execution.” Our third quarter results reflect continued momentum and sustainability in delivering enhanced shareholder value. The continued growth in net interest income and expansion in net interest margin, together with disciplined expense management, led to net income available to common shareholders of $18.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to $15.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $9.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders increased 17% on a linked-quarter basis, and diluted earnings per share increased 83% year-over-year. Operating expenses declined 1% sequentially to $55.1 million; the GAAP efficiency ratio improved 166 basis points to 63.03%. Asset quality also improved, with nonperforming assets declining 20% sequentially to $55.8 million, or 0.68% of total assets. Tangible book value per share increased 6% year-over-year to $36.24 at September 30, 2026. During the first quarter the Company announced a commitment by Strategic Value Bank Partners to purchase up to $50 million of convertible preferred stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners is a well-known, long-term investor primarily focused on the banking sector. The commitment included an initial $30 million private placement of the preferred stock which closed during March 2026 with the ability to issue an additional $20 million through the end of 2027. Based on this quarter's results and projected growth rates, we elected to issue the remaining $20 million of our 6% non-cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock on July 24, 2026. Third Quarter Highlights:

Net income available to common shareholders of $18.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share

Total revenue of $87.5 million, representing the tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth

Net interest income: $67.5 million, up 6% compared to the linked quarter and 33% year-over-year

Net interest margin: 3.34%, an increase of two basis points compared to the linked quarter and 53 basis points year-over-year

Loan growth: $7.1 billion in total loans, an increase of $1.1 billion year-over-year

Deposits: $7.4 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $796 million year-over-year

Wealth management: $13.6 billion in assets under management and administration, up 6% year-over-year

Wealth management fee income: $17.3 million or 20% of total revenue

Shareholders' equity: $735.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $93 million year-over-year Tangible book value per share increased 6% year-over-year to $36.24. Book value per share increased 6% year-over-year to $38.67



Key Financial Metrics Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Net income available to common shareholders ($ millions) $ 18.5 $ 15.8 $ 9.6 Diluted EPS $ 0.99 $ 0.86 $ 0.54 Net interest income ($ millions) $ 67.5 $ 63.9 $ 50.6 Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.32 % 2.81 % Total revenue ($ millions) $ 87.5 $ 86.1 $ 70.7 Operating expenses ($ millions) $ 55.1 $ 55.7 $ 52.3 Pre-provision net revenue ($ millions) $ 32.3 $ 30.4 $ 18.4 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.93 % 0.81 % 0.53 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 10.70 % 9.34 % 6.12 %

Earnings and Operating Leverage

The Company generated strong revenue growth of 24% year-over-year, with total revenue of $87.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $86.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $70.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue growth was primarily attributable to the consistent improvement in net interest income over the last twelve months. The increase in revenue and continued expense discipline translated into higher earnings driving positive operating leverage and improved profitability.

Operating expenses decreased to $55.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2026. Operating expenses were $52.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The GAAP efficiency ratio improved for an eighth consecutive quarter to approximately 63%.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income totaled $67.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $16.9 million, or 33%, from the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expanded to 3.34% compared to 3.32% in the prior quarter and 2.81% in the third quarter of 2025, continuing the upward trend over the past several quarters. This improvement in net interest income and net interest margin was primarily driven by balance sheet repositioning, disciplined pricing and improved earning-asset yields.

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans increased $403 million, or 24% on an annualized basis, to $7.1 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $6.7 billion at June 30, 2026. Loans have grown $1.1 billion year-over-year. Growth remained concentrated in our core areas of strength, particularly C&I and commercial real estate. Commercial mortgage activity was bolstered by sponsor demand for stabilized assets and refinancing activity. C&I growth was driven by business expansion and capital investment. Total C&I loans and leases at September 30, 2026 were $3.1 billion, or 43% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted,“The strength of our loan growth is measured not only by its pace, but also by its quality. Our bankers continue to onboard core relationships, delivering a coordinated approach that integrates commercial banking, personal banking, treasury management and wealth management through a single point of contact. This relationship model deepens client engagement and enables us to compete effectively with much larger institutions."

Wealth Management

John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, stated,“Wealth Management generated $346 million of gross client inflows during the quarter, reflecting the strength of our client relationships and the breadth of our advisory platform. We continue to deepen those relationships by bringing investment management, trust, tax, financial planning and other specialized services together with the Bank's lending and liquidity capabilities to serve clients and their families over time.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $301 million, or 17% annualized, to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2026, from $7.1 billion at June 30, 2026. Relationship-based deposits have created solid franchise value for our Company. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $232 million year-over-year, representing 29% of total deposit growth over the last twelve months and a meaningful component of total funding, supporting both margin expansion and balance sheet stability. In addition, short-term borrowings increased $206 million during the third quarter of 2026 to supplement deposit funding and support continued loan growth, while maintaining appropriate liquidity levels.

The Company's liquidity profile remains strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 96%. At September 30, 2026, the Company's balance sheet liquidity totaled $1.1 billion, or 13% of total assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $4.2 billion through secured available borrowing facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $5.3 billion at September 30, 2026, which amounted to 214% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company's balance sheet. The Company continues to maintain a well-diversified funding base with a high level of operating deposits and no reliance on brokered funding.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 20.5% for the September 2026 quarter, compared to 28.4% for the June 2026 quarter and 29.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 included a discrete income tax benefit of approximately $1.8 million related to the purchase of transferable production tax credits.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets decreased to $57.8 million, or 0.68% of total assets compared to $72.2 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2026 reflects the Company's concentrated effort to resolve problem loans. Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing decreased to $39.4 million, or 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to $48.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at June 30, 2026.

Mr. Kennedy noted,“During the quarter, we made progress in reducing nonperforming assets and delinquent loan balances, while loans subject to special mention and classified also declined. These trends reflect our active management of individual credit situations and the progress we are making in resolving them. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting, proactive portfolio oversight and maintaining reserve coverage that is appropriate for the risk profile of the portfolio."

The provision for credit losses totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $4.8 million for the September 30, 2025 quarter. During the third quarter of 2026, approximately $5.0 million of the provision was attributable to loan growth of $403 million while $4.6 million related to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by improved economic factors.

At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $73.0 million (1.03% of total loans), compared to $69.2 million (1.04% of total loans) at June 30, 2026. The increase in the ACL was due to the provision for credit losses of $8.5 million, partially offset by net charge-offs of $4.7 million. Charge-offs consisted of $1.7 million during the period related to two multifamily properties and $2.8 million related to seven commercial and industrial loans. These charge-offs were partially offset by recoveries of $25,000 during the third quarter of 2026.

Capital

The Company's capital position remained solid during the third quarter of 2026 and continued to benefit from earnings generation. Based on our continued growth, we elected in July to issue the remaining $20 million of our 6% non-cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock available under the $50 million commitment announced in the first quarter. Based on current results, projected growth and capital needs, management determined that completing the remaining issuance was appropriate to support continued relationship-based balance sheet growth, while maintaining prudent capital levels.

To further support capital, the Company has reinstated the feature in our Dividend Reinvestment Plan which will allow participants to purchase shares of our common stock through the Plan at a 3% discount to the current market price. This enhancement will become effective beginning with the Company's next dividend payment in November 2026.

Tangible book value per share increased 6% to $36.24 per share at September 30, 2026 from $34.10 at September 30, 2025. Book value per share increased 6% to $38.67 per share at September 30, 2026 compared to $36.62 at September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company and the Bank maintained strong regulatory capital ratios. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at September 30, 2026 was 9.13% for the Bank and 9.29% for the Company, while the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 10.59% for the Bank and 10.06% for the Company. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

Investor Conference Call

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's CEO Douglas Kennedy will host a conference call with investors and the financial community on October 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to review third quarter 2026 financial results. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available using the following link: or join the toll-free teleconference by dialing 1-833-461-5787 and entering access code 855 592 172. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call by going to the Investor Relations page on our Company website at . A replay will be available under the Events & Presentation section on our Investor Relations website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.6 billion as of September 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a boutique private bank serving successful individuals, families, business owners, family offices, and their trusted advisors through personalized relationships and bespoke banking, lending, wealth management, investment banking, and trust solutions. Distinguished by a relationship-first approach, every client is supported by a dedicated relationship manager who provides thoughtful guidance, seamless coordination, and access to the Bank's full breadth of expertise. The Bank's Wealth Management division delivers sophisticated investment management, fiduciary, tax, estate, and financial planning strategies designed to help clients preserve, grow, and transfer wealth across generations. Defined by discretion, exceptional service, and enduring relationships, Peapack Private is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals while protecting the legacy they have built. For more information, visit .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as“expect,”“look,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:



our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2026 and beyond;

our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;

our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment, the shape of the yield curve and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value of our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;

changes in the methodology and assumptions used to calculate the allowance for credit losses;

higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;

inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy;

the impact of any federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty;

the failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements and the operational risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies;

risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to attract and retain key employees;

demand for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in New York City rent regulation law;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or other unexpected material adverse changes in our financial condition, operations or earnings.



A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Except as may be required by the applicable law or regulation, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 106,871 $ 100,210 $ 95,049 $ 93,984 $ 92,545 Interest expense 39,379 36,289 35,153 37,442 41,972 Net interest income 67,492 63,921 59,896 56,542 50,573 Wealth management fee income 17,279 17,220 16,503 16,064 15,798 Service charges and fees 1,443 1,390 1,359 1,317 1,184 Capital markets revenue 131 925 544 873 901 Other income 1,143 2,596 4,191 3,405 2,238 Total other income 19,996 22,131 22,597 21,659 20,121 Total revenue 87,488 86,052 82,493 78,201 70,694 Compensation expense 29,879 29,352 29,782 28,399 28,613 Benefits expense 9,427 10,250 9,583 8,397 8,143 Premises and equipment 7,190 7,009 6,858 7,142 6,676 FDIC insurance expense 1,557 1,495 1,388 1,565 1,345 Professional and legal fees 1,509 1,532 1,554 1,868 1,972 Trust department expense 1,186 1,189 1,180 1,139 1,111 Loan expense 430 687 556 905 475 Advertising 377 468 267 329 651 Other expenses 3,593 3,685 4,272 3,794 3,311 Total operating expenses 55,148 55,667 55,440 53,538 52,297 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 32,340 30,385 27,053 24,663 18,397 Provision for credit losses 8,499 8,088 7,327 7,671 4,790 Income before income taxes 23,841 22,297 19,726 16,992 13,607 Income tax expense 4,895 6,325 5,573 4,833 3,976 Net Income 18,946 15,972 14,153 12,159 9,631 Dividends on preferred stock 495 195 - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,451 $ 15,777 $ 14,153 $ 12,159 $ 9,631 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.04 $ 0.89 $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.99 0.86 0.80 0.69 0.54 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,727,852 17,717,883 17,585,846 17,558,019 17,576,899 Diluted 19,069,474 18,625,408 17,760,678 17,705,355 17,686,979 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.93 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.65 % 0.53 % Return on average common equity annualized (ROACE) 10.70 % 9.34 % 8.53 % 7.51 % 6.12 % Return on average tangible common equity annualized (ROATCE) (A) 11.41 % 9.98 % 9.13 % 8.06 % 6.59 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.08 % 2.81 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 63.03 % 64.69 % 67.21 % 68.46 % 73.98 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.70 % 2.83 % 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.87 %

(A) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2026 2025 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 302,130 $ 268,541 $ 33,589 13 % Interest expense 110,821 124,173 (13,352 ) -11 % Net interest income 191,309 144,368 46,941 33 % Wealth management fee income 51,002 47,176 3,826 8 % Service charges and fees 4,192 3,490 702 20 % Capital markets revenue 1,600 2,155 (555 ) -26 % Other income 7,930 7,605 325 4 % Total other income 64,724 60,426 4,298 7 % Total revenue 256,033 204,794 51,239 25 % Compensation expense 89,013 83,160 5,853 7 % Benefits expense 29,260 25,536 3,724 15 % Premises and equipment 21,057 19,471 1,586 8 % FDIC insurance expense 4,440 3,245 1,195 37 % Professional and legal fees 4,595 4,807 (212 ) -4 % Trust department expense 3,555 3,246 309 10 % Loan expense 1,673 1,847 (174 ) -9 % Advertising 1,112 1,724 (612 ) -35 % Other expenses 11,550 10,594 956 9 % Total operating expenses 166,255 153,630 12,625 8 % Pretax income before provision for credit losses 89,778 51,164 38,614 75 % Provision for credit losses 23,914 15,847 8,067 51 % Income before income taxes 65,864 35,317 30,547 86 % Income tax expense 16,793 10,150 6,643 65 % Net Income 49,071 25,167 23,904 95 % Dividends on preferred stock 690 - 690 N/A Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,381 $ 25,167 $ 23,214 92 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 2.74 $ 1.43 $ 1.31 92 % Earnings per share (diluted) 2.65 1.42 1.23 87 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,677,714 17,630,517 47,197 0 % Diluted 18,500,371 17,763,871 736,500 4 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.83 % 0.47 % 0.36 % 77 % Return on average common equity (ROAE) 9.54 % 5.41 % 4.13 % 76 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (A) 10.19 % 5.83 % 4.36 % 75 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.30 % 2.76 % 0.54 % 20 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 64.93 % 75.02 % (10.09 )% -13 % Operating expenses / average assets 2.81 % 2.87 % (0.06 )% -2 %

(A) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,039 $ 8,388 $ 9,220 $ 8,712 $ 8,514 Interest-earning deposits 259,843 245,506 244,194 179,108 338,672 Total cash and cash equivalents 268,882 253,894 253,414 187,820 347,186 Securities available for sale 811,994 752,440 710,046 774,203 756,578 Securities held to maturity 77,350 78,560 79,478 95,862 97,414 CRA equity security, at fair value 12,818 13,320 13,375 13,459 13,403 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 22,199 12,931 14,170 14,605 11,387 Residential mortgage 670,985 679,234 662,949 648,216 649,523 Multifamily mortgage 1,832,595 1,804,380 1,824,882 1,862,592 1,796,533 Commercial mortgage 1,137,877 981,896 887,712 774,428 689,166 Commercial and industrial loans 3,071,232 2,935,914 2,797,352 2,726,379 2,662,661 Consumer loans 311,167 220,961 210,731 187,360 171,811 Home equity lines of credit 56,702 55,136 58,194 59,306 57,166 Other loans 1,128 1,108 860 342 405 Total loans 7,081,686 6,678,629 6,442,680 6,258,623 6,027,265 Less: Allowance for credit losses 72,951 69,167 67,026 71,039 68,642 Net loans 7,008,735 6,609,462 6,375,654 6,187,584 5,958,623 Premises and equipment 41,983 40,830 39,322 39,164 37,756 Other real estate owned 96 908 - - - Accrued interest receivable 35,297 34,060 33,115 31,971 34,120 Bank owned life insurance 48,266 48,071 47,896 47,761 48,381 Goodwill and other intangible assets 43,116 43,352 43,595 43,839 44,111 Finance lease right-of-use assets 739 774 809 844 879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,399 38,098 38,079 39,886 37,692 Other assets 82,672 43,593 50,012 49,411 52,112 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,497,546 $ 7,970,293 $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,555,544 $ 1,624,244 $ 1,544,515 $ 1,428,745 $ 1,323,492 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,658,620 3,497,096 3,533,203 3,448,497 3,509,403 Savings 103,933 111,710 114,955 105,123 104,524 Money market accounts 1,670,251 1,448,916 1,222,405 1,197,995 1,226,506 Certificates of deposit – Retail 370,034 375,633 411,688 408,219 397,338 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service - - - 400 899 Total deposits 7,358,382 7,057,599 6,826,766 6,588,979 6,562,162 Short-term borrowings 281,119 74,854 63,830 73,267 - Finance lease liability 1,060 1,103 1,145 1,186 1,227 Operating lease liability 46,804 41,493 41,458 43,294 41,139 Subordinated debt, net - - - 99,030 98,981 Due to brokers - 9,642 - - 25,125 Other liabilities 74,555 69,817 66,562 62,447 68,458 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,761,920 7,254,508 6,999,761 6,868,203 6,797,092 Shareholders' equity 735,626 715,785 699,204 658,206 642,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,497,546 $ 7,970,293 $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 Assets under management and / or administration at Peapack Private Bank & Trust's Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 13.6 $ 13.9 $ 13.1 $ 13.1 $ 12.9

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing (A) $ 200 $ 3,300 $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 57,535 68,034 59,321 68,243 84,142 Other real estate owned 96 908 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 57,831 $ 72,242 $ 59,321 $ 68,243 $ 84,142 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.82 % 1.07 % 0.92 % 1.09 % 1.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.91 % 0.77 % 0.91 % 1.13 % Performing modifications (B)(C) $ 38,388 $ 27,268 $ 85,835 $ 95,266 $ 101,501 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 39,379 $ 48,080 $ 47,053 $ 26,555 $ 28,817 Loans subject to special mention $ 56,380 $ 59,832 $ 75,935 $ 51,027 $ 56,534 Classified loans $ 89,498 $ 97,713 $ 90,583 $ 118,912 $ 134,982 Individually evaluated loans $ 57,535 $ 68,034 $ 59,321 $ 68,243 $ 84,142 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of quarter $ 69,167 $ 67,026 $ 71,039 $ 68,642 $ 81,770 Provision for credit losses (E) 8,436 8,012 7,322 7,659 4,871 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (F) (4,652 ) (5,871 ) (11,335 ) (5,262 ) (17,999 ) End of quarter $ 72,951 $ 69,167 $ 67,026 $ 71,039 $ 68,642 ACL to nonperforming loans 126.35 % 96.96 % 112.99 % 104.10 % 81.58 % ACL to total loans 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.14 % Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (G) 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.95 %

(A) Related to one matured, well secured multifamily loan. Closing is pending resolution of certain legal matters at June 30, 2026.

(B) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.

(C) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $24.7 million at September 30, 2026, $21.6 million at June 30, 2026, $19.6 million at March 31, 2026, $36.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $37.6 million at September 30, 2025.

(D) Includes one equipment financing relationship of $10.3 million that was in the process of restructuring at June 30, 2026.

(E) Excludes provision of $63,000 at September 30, 2026, provision of $76,000 at June 30, 2026, provision of $5,000 at March 31, 2026, provision of $12,000 at December 31, 2025 and a credit of $81,000 at September 30, 2025.

(F) Includes charge-offs of $1.7 million related to two multifamily loans and $2.8 million related to seven commercial and industrial loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $4.8 million related to one multifamily loan and $995,000 related to one commercial mortgage for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $7.8 million related to two commercial and industrial loans and $3.5 million to one multifamily loan for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $6.3 million related to two multifamily loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Includes charge-offs of $6.7 million related to three multifamily loans and $11.3 million related to one equipment financing relationship for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

(G) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, December 31, September 30, 2026 2025 2025 Capital Adequacy Common equity to total assets (A) 8.07 % 8.75 % 8.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B) 7.60 % 8.21 % 8.09 % Book value per share (C) $ 38.67 $ 37.49 $ 36.62 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 36.24 $ 34.99 $ 34.10

(A) Common equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity, less preferred stock, as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.

(B) Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill, other intangible assets and preferred stock from shareholders' equity. Tangible assets is calculated by subtracting the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less preferred stock, by quarter end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.



As of September 30, December 31, September 30, 2026

2025

2025

Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 760,887 9.29 % $ 660,696 8.87 % $ 647,549 8.86 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 760,887 10.77 660,696 10.33 647,549 10.47 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 710,828 10.06 660,637 10.33 647,543 10.47 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 834,593 11.81 811,375 12.68 815,770 13.20 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 747,076 9.13 % $ 735,931 9.89 % $ 722,684 9.89 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 747,076 10.59 735,931 11.52 722,684 11.70 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets (G) 747,017 10.59 735,872 11.52 722,678 11.70 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 820,782 11.63 807,580 12.64 791,924 12.82

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($327 million)

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($600 million)

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($494 million)

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($741 million)



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Residential loans retained $ 25,698 $ 52,253 $ 29,376 $ 18,993 $ 18,323 Residential loans sold 2,077 4,792 4,680 2,544 445 Total residential loans 27,775 57,045 34,056 21,537 18,768 Commercial real estate 183,231 136,077 138,570 130,790 78,825 Multifamily 58,895 46,500 31,825 100,611 47,991 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 514,517 383,129 274,269 358,468 453,554 SBA - - 11,445 2,666 6,821 Wealth lines of credit (A) 12,450 23,255 5,225 3,925 2,700 Total commercial loans 769,093 588,961 461,334 596,460 589,891 Installment loans 123,422 26,844 30,171 40,428 47,115 Home equity lines of credit (A) 10,394 4,369 6,638 3,929 11,755 Total loans closed $ 930,684 $ 677,219 $ 532,199 $ 662,354 $ 667,529

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.



For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2026 2025 Residential loans retained $ 107,327 $ 78,470 Residential loans sold 11,549 6,231 Total residential loans 118,876 84,701 Commercial real estate 457,878 150,191 Multifamily 137,220 128,141 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 1,171,915 911,507 SBA 11,445 19,839 Wealth lines of credit (A) 40,930 15,000 Total commercial loans 1,819,388 1,224,678 Installment loans 180,437 132,220 Home equity lines of credit (A) 21,401 21,714 Total loans closed $ 2,140,102 $ 1,463,313

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Income/ Annualized Average Income/ Annualized Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 939,090 $ 7,430 3.16 % $ 963,706 $ 7,504 3.11 % Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 668,213 7,909 4.73 650,299 7,337 4.51 Commercial mortgages 2,839,401 36,229 5.06 2,458,008 28,447 4.63 Commercial 3,008,999 48,106 6.39 2,586,780 42,790 6.62 Commercial construction 807 13 6.39 - - - Installment 307,122 4,753 6.14 156,471 2,718 6.95 Home equity 55,640 962 6.86 53,781 1,020 7.59 Other 1,033 4 1.54 363 5 5.43 Total loans 6,881,215 97,976 5.65 5,905,702 82,317 5.58 Interest-earning deposits 226,092 1,679 2.95 304,681 2,960 3.89 Total interest-earning assets 8,046,397 107,085 5.28 % 7,174,089 92,781 5.17 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,293 12,279 Allowance for credit losses (71,902 ) (82,803 ) Premises and equipment 41,471 37,608 Other assets 132,562 136,238 Total noninterest-earning assets 110,424 103,322 Total assets $ 8,156,821 $ 7,277,411 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,811,998 $ 26,454 2.75 % $ 3,640,088 $ 29,975 3.29 % Money markets 1,315,270 8,848 2.67 1,005,633 7,225 2.87 Savings 106,103 197 0.74 104,777 178 0.68 Certificates of deposit – retail 376,680 2,736 2.88 429,389 3,657 3.41 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,610,051 38,235 2.70 5,179,887 41,035 3.17 Interest-bearing demand – brokered - - - - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 5,610,051 38,235 2.70 5,179,887 41,035 3.17 Borrowings 111,630 1,133 4.03 - - - Capital lease obligation 1,075 11 4.06 1,242 13 4.19 Subordinated debt - - - 98,954 924 3.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,722,756 39,379 2.73 % 5,280,083 41,972 3.18 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,583,319 1,261,607 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,929 106,630 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,699,248 1,368,237 Shareholders' equity 734,817 629,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,156,821 $ 7,277,411 Net interest income $ 67,706 $ 50,809 Net interest spread 2.55 % 1.99 % Net interest margin (D) 3.34 % 2.81 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Average Income/ Annualized Average Income/ Annualized Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 939,090 $ 7,430 3.16 % $ 902,433 $ 6,947 3.08 % Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 668,213 7,909 4.73 674,171 8,121 4.82 Commercial mortgages 2,839,401 36,229 5.06 2,728,178 33,116 4.87 Commercial 3,008,999 48,106 6.39 2,854,290 45,245 6.34 Commercial construction 807 13 6.39 746 12 6.45 Installment 307,122 4,753 6.14 219,354 3,457 6.32 Home equity 55,640 962 6.86 57,084 973 6.84 Other 1,033 4 1.54 1,079 4 1.49 Total loans 6,881,215 97,976 5.65 6,534,902 90,928 5.58 Interest-earning deposits 226,092 1,679 2.95 321,314 2,550 3.18 Total interest-earning assets 8,046,397 107,085 5.28 % 7,758,649 100,425 5.19 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,293 7,865 Allowance for credit losses (71,902 ) (66,991 ) Premises and equipment 41,471 40,188 Other assets 132,562 131,214 Total noninterest-earning assets 110,424 112,276 Total assets $ 8,156,821 $ 7,870,925 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,811,998 $ 26,454 2.75 % $ 3,810,661 $ 25,306 2.66 % Money markets 1,315,270 8,848 2.67 1,194,874 7,665 2.57 Savings 106,103 197 0.74 112,263 205 0.73 Certificates of deposit – retail 376,680 2,736 2.88 396,342 2,947 2.98 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,610,051 38,235 2.70 5,514,140 36,123 2.63 Borrowings 111,630 1,133 4.03 15,087 154 4.09 Capital lease obligation 1,075 11 4.06 1,118 12 4.31 Subordinated debt - - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,722,756 39,379 2.73 % 5,530,345 36,289 2.63 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,583,319 1,528,479 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,929 106,295 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,699,248 1,634,774 Shareholders' equity 734,817 705,806 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,156,821 $ 7,870,925 Net interest income $ 67,706 $ 64,136 Net interest spread 2.55 % 2.56 % Net interest margin (D) 3.34 % 3.32 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 925,220 $ 21,503 3.10 % $ 1,010,936 $ 24,087 3.18 % Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 666,410 23,988 4.80 636,268 21,146 4.43 Commercial mortgages 2,749,181 100,896 4.91 2,423,225 82,017 4.51 Commercial 2,879,869 136,708 6.33 2,520,420 124,909 6.61 Commercial construction 711 35 6.58 - - - Installment 242,244 11,205 6.18 134,883 6,914 6.83 Home equity 56,179 2,871 6.83 50,143 2,811 7.47 Other 914 13 1.90 339 15 5.95 Total loans 6,595,508 275,716 5.59 5,765,278 237,812 5.50 Interest-earning deposits 245,408 5,554 3.03 259,707 7,354 3.78 Total interest-earning assets 7,766,136 302,773 5.21 % 7,035,921 269,253 5.10 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,282 9,646 Allowance for credit losses (70,221 ) (78,040 ) Premises and equipment 40,339 34,382 Other assets 134,264 130,645 Total noninterest-earning assets 112,664 96,633 Total assets $ 7,878,800 $ 7,132,554 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,779,199 $ 75,602 2.67 % $ 3,548,745 $ 87,168 3.28 % Money markets 1,194,479 22,881 2.56 979,675 20,487 2.79 Savings 110,058 595 0.72 104,983 443 0.56 Certificates of deposit – retail 394,755 8,782 2.97 448,187 12,022 3.58 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,478,491 107,860 2.63 5,081,590 120,120 3.15 Interest-bearing demand – brokered - - - 6,337 210 4.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,478,491 107,860 2.63 5,087,927 120,330 3.15 Borrowings 57,569 1,719 3.99 15,215 516 4.53 Capital lease obligation 1,117 35 4.19 1,282 40 4.16 Subordinated debt 21,767 1,207 7.41 108,065 3,287 4.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,558,944 110,821 2.67 % 5,212,489 124,173 3.18 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,506,443 1,185,955 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111,106 113,521 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,617,549 1,299,476 Shareholders' equity 702,307 620,589 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,878,800 $ 7,132,554 Net interest income $ 191,952 $ 145,080 Net interest spread 2.54 % 1.92 % Net interest margin (D) 3.30 % 2.76 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by subtracting goodwill, other intangible assets and preferred stock from total shareholders' equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting goodwill, and other intangible assets from total assets. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing total common equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets at period end. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing the amount of capital attributable to common shareholders and facilitate comparisons with other banking organizations that use similar measures.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Shareholders' equity $ 735,626 $ 715,785 $ 699,204 $ 658,206 $ 642,550 Less: preferred stock 50,000 30,000 30,000 - - Total common equity 685,626 685,785 669,204 658,206 642,550 Less: intangible assets, net 43,116 43,352 43,595 43,839 44,111 Tangible common equity $ 642,510 $ 642,433 $ 625,609 $ 614,367 $ 598,439 Period end shares outstanding 17,727,952 17,718,733 17,708,327 17,558,019 17,548,471 Tangible book value per share $ 36.24 $ 36.26 $ 35.33 $ 34.99 $ 34.10 Book value per share 38.67 38.70 37.79 37.49 36.62 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 8,497,546 $ 7,970,293 $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 Less: intangible assets, net 43,116 43,352 43,595 43,839 44,111 Tangible assets $ 8,454,430 $ 7,926,941 $ 7,655,370 $ 7,482,570 $ 7,395,531 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.60 % 8.10 % 8.17 % 8.21 % 8.09 % Common equity to assets 8.07 % 8.60 % 8.69 % 8.75 % 8.64 %

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,451 $ 15,777 $ 14,153 $ 12,159 $ 9,631 Average shareholders' equity $ 734,817 $ 705,806 $ 665,537 $ 647,645 $ 629,091 Less: average preferred stock 45,000 30,000 2,000 - - Total average common equity 689,817 675,806 663,537 647,645 629,091 Less: average intangible assets, net 43,246 43,487 43,741 43,982 44,266 Total average tangible common equity $ 646,571 $ 632,319 $ 619,796 $ 603,663 $ 584,825 Return on average tangible common equity 11.41 % 9.98 % 9.13 % 8.06 % 6.59 %





For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 2026 2025 Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,381 $ 25,167 Average shareholders' equity $ 702,307 $ 620,589 Less: average preferred stock 25,824 - Total average common equity 676,483 620,589 Less: average intangible assets, net 43,490 44,676 Total average tangible common equity $ 632,993 $ 575,913 Return on average tangible common equity 10.19 % 5.83 %

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net interest income $ 67,492 $ 63,921 $ 59,896 $ 56,542 $ 50,573 Total other income 19,996 22,131 22,597 21,659 20,121 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 502 55 84 (56 ) (125 ) Less: Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - - - - 364 Income from life insurance proceeds - - - (161 ) Loss on securities sale, net - - 81 - - Gain on sale of property - - - (318 ) - Loss on sale of OREO property 510 - - - - Total recurring revenue 88,500 86,107 82,658 77,666 70,933 Operating expenses 55,148 55,667 55,440 53,538 52,297 Total operating expense 55,148 55,667 55,440 53,538 52,297 Efficiency ratio 62.31 % 64.65 % 67.07 % 68.93 % 73.73 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Efficiency Ratio 2026 2025 Net interest income $ 191,309 $ 144,368 Total other income 64,724 60,426 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 641 (362 ) Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - 364 Income from life insurance proceeds - - Loss/(gain) on securities sale, net 81 (7 ) Gain on sale of property - - Loss on sale of OREO property 510 - Gain on lease termination - (875 ) Total recurring revenue 257,265 203,914 Operating expenses 166,255 153,630 Total operating expense 166,255 153,630 Efficiency ratio 64.62 % 75.34 %

Contact:

Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-306-8933