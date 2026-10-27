Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability And Responsibility Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com ) today released its 2026 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the“CSR” or the“Report”). The Report highlights the Company's 2025 successes as well as continuing initiatives in 2026, and outlines progress toward its commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management, safety and reliability, and customer engagement.

“Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in how we serve our customers, thoughtfully invest in our infrastructure, and plan for the future,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Our 2026 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report highlights the progress we've made across our electric, natural gas, and water businesses, as well as the work ahead to reduce our environmental impact, strengthen our infrastructure, and continue providing safe, reliable, and affordable service.”

Featured topics in the 2026 CSR include:



Governance and Integrity

Carbon Reduction and Environmental Stewardship

Operational Safety and Reliability

Employee Development and Safety Customer Satisfaction and Engagement



The web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive CSR aligns with SASB reporting standards, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute reporting templates for regulated electric and gas utility companies.

To view Unitil's CSR and learn more about Unitil's sustainability initiatives, please visit:

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About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity, natural gas, and water in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the dependable, efficient delivery of energy and water. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 110,100 electric customers, 105,000 natural gas customers, and 10,700 water customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement, please visit unitil.com

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6466

Email: ...

Amanda Vicinanzo – External Affairs

Phone: 603-691-7784

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