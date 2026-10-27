Tradeview Founder Tim Furey Launches The EDGE Instant Liquidity Connector

They hold your hand. Tim Furey hands you the detonator.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands - October 27th, 2026 - Tradeview Markets has launched EDGE, the proprietary execution engine its Founder and CEO, Tim Furey, spent years and millions building. His pitch is blunt: most brokers pad spreads and hide costs, and Tradeview won't. EDGE, he says, is his answer to an industry that has taxed traders for too long.

An engine, not just a platform

Any broker can hand a trader a platform; the engine is what moves the trade. EDGE runs on a proprietary matching engine and proprietary FIX connectivity. It scans multiple top-tier liquidity providers in milliseconds, routes raw, unmarked pricing, slices larger orders surgically, aggregates the fills to the best available price, and adapts in real time when volatility hits. Positive slippage goes to the client - and it all runs inside MT4 and MT5, with nothing to install or relearn.

“I felt it was time to stir things up and give our customers the same rates I am privy to when I trade.”

- Tim Furey, Founder & CEO, Tradeview Markets

Padded spreads aren't liquidity

Furey has watched traders pay for markup they can't see for two decades, and in his view every padded pip is a tax on loyalty. Tight headline spreads that vanish when real size lands don't impress him either: a quote without executable quality, he argues, is a costume. The best price isn't the number on the screen - it's what actually fills when the size lands.

“If it doesn't say, congratulations: you are the liquidity.”

- Tim Furey

Leave the bonus. Take the fill.

Furey is just as direct about bonus-led marketing: traders who come for an offer leave for a better one, while real traders stay for the fill. Tradeview, he says, doesn't buy balances - it builds clients.

“You don't win a client with a bribe. You rent a shopper.”

- Tim Furey

Hungry dogs run faster

The attitude has deep roots. A college football mentor gave Furey the line“Hungry dogs run faster,” and he has run on it ever since - from the open-outcry commodity floors to proprietary trading at Schonfeld Securities and forex at ODL Securities, before opening Tradeview in 2004 in a small Wall Street office. Profitable in its first month, the firm today employs nearly 200 staff, holds licensed entities in several jurisdictions, and remains independent and founder-led.

Try it once. Client for life.

Furey is leading Tradeview's push into the Middle East and its growth across Latin America and Asia, and the pitch is a dare: open a demo, compare the bleed, see live spreads, then decide. The same challenge goes to Tradeview's introducing brokers - let clients try EDGE once, and retention takes care of itself.

Hope is not a strategy. EDGE is. Demand better at .

About Tim Furey

Tim Furey is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tradeview Markets, a regulated multi-asset broker. He started the firm in 2004 in a small Wall Street office and has grown it into an independent, founder-led global broker with nearly 200 staff. In 2026 he launched the EDGE Instant Liquidity Connector, Tradeview's proprietary execution engine.

About Tradeview Markets

Founded in 2004, Tradeview Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker offering access to forex, metals, stocks, futures, options and cryptocurrencies for retail and institutional clients, with multi-platform execution. The firm has been founder-led since inception and has grown through organic client acquisition.

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