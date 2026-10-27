Silicon Austria Labs Adopts Pulseforge Photonic Debonding For Advanced Packaging And Heterogeneous Integration Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Equipment purchase advances TSV processing, wafer thinning, FOWLP and 2.5D RDL research, with future potential in die-to-wafer transfer.

- Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge, Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PulseForge, Inc., a leader in advanced pulsed-light technologies for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), a leading European research center for electronics and semiconductor technologies, has purchased a PulseForge photonic debonding system to advance research and development in next-generation semiconductor packaging and heterogeneous integration.The system was installed at Silicon Austria Labs in October 2026, representing a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two organizations and reinforcing the growing adoption of photonic debonding technology for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.The equipment purchase follows an established technical collaboration between PulseForge and SAL focused on evaluating and demonstrating the effectiveness of photonic debonding across critical advanced packaging applications, including through-silicon via (TSV) processing, Fan-out wafer level packaging, wafer thinning, and 2.5D redistribution layer (RDL) integration. Building on these efforts, the installation will establish dedicated in-house photonic debonding capabilities at SAL, enabling expanded process development, materials evaluation, and integration studies.PulseForge's photonic debonding technology utilizes high-intensity, broadband pulsed light equipment in combination with proprietary light-absorbing layer (LAL) products to enable rapid, low-stress separation of temporarily bonded semiconductor substrates. Unlike conventional laser debonding approaches, which typically rely on focused laser irradiation and scanning processes, photonic debonding enables large-area exposure using microsecond-duration light pulses.A key differentiator of PulseForge's photonic debonding technology is its versatile light-absorbing layer (LAL) portfolio, featuring both reusable LAL-coated carriers and spin-coatable LAL (sLAL) solutions to address diverse advanced semiconductor packaging requirements. The reusable LAL architecture supports multiple bonding and debonding cycles without requiring the light-absorbing layer to be reapplied after each cycle, significantly reducing consumable costs and improving process efficiency.Complementing this approach, PulseForge's spin-coatable LAL enables greater process flexibility, particularly for RDL-first fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and other advanced packaging applications. Combined with high-throughput photonic debonding and minimal thermal exposure to sensitive devices, these complementary LAL technologies simplify manufacturing workflows, expand process compatibility, and improve the overall cost of ownership for temporary bonding and debonding in high-volume semiconductor manufacturing."Silicon Austria Labs' investment in our photonic debonding technology marks an important step in transitioning this technology from collaborative research evaluations toward broader adoption in advanced semiconductor packaging," said Jonathan Gibson, CEO, PulseForge, Inc. "Our teams have already made meaningful progress demonstrating the applicability of photonic debonding to TSV processing, wafer thinning, and 2.5D RDL integration. SAL's decision to establish an in-house capability with photonic debonding reinforces the technology's ability to address emerging manufacturing challenges while providing a foundation for continued innovation."With the new system, SAL will be positioned to evaluate photonic debonding across a broader range of substrate materials, temporary bonding adhesives, and advanced packaging architectures. The equipment will also support collaborative research with industrial partners seeking scalable solutions for complex semiconductor integration processes."The addition of PulseForge's photonic debonding system strengthens our research capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging and heterogeneous integration," said Ali Roshanghias, Head of Research Unit for Heterogeneous Integration Technologies Research Unit, Silicon Austria Labs. "Our collaboration with PulseForge has provided valuable insights into the technology's applications across several important applications. Having this capability available within our research infrastructure will allow us to accelerate process development and explore additional integration concepts."Looking ahead, PulseForge and SAL anticipate opportunities to extend their collaboration into emerging heterogeneous integration processes, including collective die-to-wafer transfer and RDL-first Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP). This approach, which enables multiple dies to be transferred and integrated onto a target wafer, represents a promising pathway toward improving assembly efficiency and scalability for increasingly complex semiconductor architectures.By combining SAL's expertise in advanced packaging research with PulseForge's innovative pulsed-light processing technology and materials, the collaboration aims to support the development of next-generation manufacturing solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and other applications requiring advanced heterogeneous integration.About PulseForge, Inc.PulseForge, Inc. develops and manufactures state-of-the-art flashlamp-based tools and light absorbing layer materials that deliver energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale.About Silicon Austria LabsSilicon Austria Labs (SAL) is a leading European research center for electronics and software-based systems. Through application-oriented research and close collaboration with industry and academic partners, SAL advances innovations in microelectronics, advanced packaging, heterogeneous integration, and related technologies, helping bridge the gap between scientific research and industrial implementation.ContactsPulseForge, Inc.Vikram Turkani...Silicon Austria LabsAli Roshanghias...

Vikram Turkani

PulseForge, Inc.

+1 269-743-8168

...

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Silicon Austria Labs Adopts PulseForge Photonic Debonding for Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration Research News Provided By PulseForge, Inc. October 27, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology...



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