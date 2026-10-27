Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) Brings Google Pay To Both Sides Of The Checkout

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc ( ) ("GTCO" or "the Group") today announced that two of its subsidiaries are live with Google Pay on the day it launches in Nigeria. Customers of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited ("GTBank") can add their GTBank debit cards to Google Wallet and pay with Google Pay online, in Nigeria and internationally. Businesses that use Squad, the payment gateway run by the Group's payments subsidiary HabariPay, can now offer Google Pay to their customers at checkout.

The Group is therefore present at both ends of the same transaction: with the person paying and with the business being paid.

For GTBank customers, the change is simple. They add their GTBank debit card to Google Wallet once. After that, they choose Google Pay at checkout, pick the card and confirm, without typing a card number, expiry date or CVV again. Google Pay replaces the card number with a secure digital token, so the merchant does not receive the actual card details. The card can be used wherever Google Pay is accepted online, including for subscriptions, travel bookings, food delivery, bills and digital services.

For businesses on Squad, "Pay with Google Pay" now sits at the top of the Squad checkout, alongside card, bank transfer, USSD, bank payments and Squad's buy-now-pay-later options. A customer with a card in Google Wallet selects Google Pay, chooses the card, confirms, and is returned to the merchant's site once the payment is verified. Google Pay is switched on by default for every business on Squad, and a merchant can choose to turn it off. Merchants set up for international payments can accept Google Pay from customers anywhere in the world, which opens Nigerian businesses to buyers abroad, including the diaspora. Fewer fields mean fewer points at which a customer can abandon a purchase, which matters most to the small and growing businesses that make up much of Squad's merchant base.

Commenting on the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: "Most failed online payments are not refused, they are abandoned. Somewhere along the way the customer gives up, and the business never learns about the sale it lost. As a customer centric Financial Services Group, we are committed to ensuring that we continue to deliver payment solutions that make transacting safe and simple for our various customer Groups. With Google Pay, what matters to us is that we are ready on both sides from the first day: a GTBank customer can pay with it, and a business on Squad can accept it."

He added: "This is what a group structure is for. Our Bank and our Payments Business were built to do different jobs, and today they meet at the same checkout. We will keep putting the full weight of the Group behind those small moments where people decide whether paying digitally is worth the effort. When it is, everyone in the transaction wins: the customer, the merchant and the wider economy that depends on both."

The Managing Director of HabariPay, Mrs Eduofon Japhet, said: "For a merchant, every extra field at checkout is a reason for a customer to leave. Squad businesses now get Google Pay inside the checkout they already use, so their customers can pay in a few taps with a card they have already saved. A merchant set up for international payments can now be paid with Google Pay by a customer anywhere in the world, with nothing new to integrate."

Availability. GTBank customers can add an eligible GTBank debit card through the Google Wallet app on Android or through their Google Account. From today, Google Pay is on by default for all businesses on the Squad payment gateway, and merchants can choose to turn it off. Squad merchants set up for international payments can accept Google Pay from anywhere in the world. More information is available at and .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

About GTCO Plc:

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is a financial services group with operations in eleven African countries and the United Kingdom. Through its subsidiaries, which include Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, HabariPay Limited, Guaranty Trust Pension Managers Limited and Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Limited, the Group provides banking, payments, funds management and pension fund administration services. GTCO is known for strong corporate governance, innovation and a customer-centred approach, and is committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

About HabariPay:

HabariPay Limited is the payments subsidiary of GTCO. Its flagship brand, Squad, provides businesses of all sizes with tools to accept and manage payments, including an online payment gateway, payment links, virtual accounts and point-of-sale solutions.