Chaince Securities, LLC To Serve As Exclusive Sales Agent For Solowin Holdings' (NASDAQ: AXG) Up To US$50 Million At-The-Market Offering Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities, LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD), today announced that it has been engaged as the exclusive sales agent for the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) (the“Company”), a Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company headquartered in Hong Kong whose operations are conducted through its operating subsidiaries and whose offerings span regulated stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, and AI-powered enterprise services.

The Company and Chaince entered into an At Market Sales Agreement, dated October 22, 2026 (the“Sales Agreement”), under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to US$50 million through Chaince, as the sales agent.

Under the Sales Agreement, sales of Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an“at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), including sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Capital Market, the existing trading market for the Class A Ordinary Shares, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, or in negotiated transactions, including block transactions. Chaince is acting solely as agent and is not obligated to purchase any Class A Ordinary Shares for its own account.

Sales, if any, may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices, subject to the parameters the Company sets in each placement notice, including the number or dollar value of Class A Ordinary Shares to be sold, the time period for sales and any daily limit or minimum price. The Company is not obligated to sell any Class A Ordinary Shares under the Sales Agreement.

In addition, Chaince will use its commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, to sell Class A Ordinary Shares in accordance with placement notices and the terms of the Sales Agreement. There is no minimum offering amount, and Chaince is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Class A Ordinary Shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program, if any, for the repayment of certain outstanding notes issued by the Company in September 2026, working capital and general corporate purposes, stablecoin-related initiatives, the development of payment-related technology infrastructure, and potential strategic acquisitions and personnel and marketing expenses, as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the ATM program.

The Class A Ordinary Shares are being offered pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-282552) initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 8, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on November 8, 2024, and the prospectus supplement dated October 22, 2026 relating to the ATM program, filed with the SEC on October 22, 2026 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) under the Securities Act. Any offer, solicitation, or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at or by contacting Chaince Securities, LLC, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at....

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Conyers Dill & Pearman is acting as Cayman Islands counsel to the Company. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as counsel to Chaince.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chaince Securities, LLC

Chaince Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, specializing in at-the-market offerings, private placements, capital markets advisory, and institutional execution services for global growth-stage companies. Chaince is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD). For more information, visit .

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations conducted through its operating subsidiaries. The Company is a financial technology company that bridges traditional finance with the digital asset and artificial intelligence economies and traces its operating history to 2016 through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), which holds Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. The Company's offerings, delivered principally through its subsidiaries, including Solomon JFZ, Solomon Private Wealth Limited, the AlloyX Group and AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. Closed, span regulated stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, and AI-powered enterprise services, with a regulatory footprint across Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, Canada and Bahrain. The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“AXG.” For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the ATM program, the amount and timing of any sales of Class A Ordinary Shares thereunder, and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on information provided by or publicly disclosed by the Company. There can be no assurance that any Class A Ordinary Shares will be sold under the ATM program, or as to the prices at which any such sales may occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, market and economic conditions, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the implementation and effects of the Company's share consolidation, the volatility of and demand for digital assets and stablecoins, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain the licenses, registrations and regulatory approvals required for its businesses, regulatory developments affecting digital assets, stablecoins, virtual assets and artificial intelligence in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, the outcome of any governmental or regulatory inquiries involving the Company, changes in the legal, regulatory and political environment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China applicable to the Company's operations, potential restrictions on the Company's ability to transfer cash or make distributions across borders, the Company's existing financing arrangements and the dilutive effect of its outstanding convertible securities, fluctuations in exchange rates between the currencies in which the Company operates and the U.S. dollar, and other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Neither Chaince nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Chaince Securities, LLC

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International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

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