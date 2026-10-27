Prospect Capital Announces RGIS Exit With 13.6% Cash On Cash Realized IRR And 1.6X Multiple Of Invested Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”), a leading business development company focused on investing in middle-market businesses, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the successful exit of Prospect's investment in RGIS Services, LLC (“RGIS”).

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in November 2026 and Prospect expects to receive proceeds of approximately $22 million for its investment in RGIS. Over the life of the RGIS investment since 2017, Prospect will have achieved a 13.6% realized gross annualized internal rate of return and 1.6 times multiple of invested capital through a combination of interest income, equity distributions, and other cash flows.

RGIS (formerly known as Retail Grocery Inventory Services) is a global provider of inventory, supply chain and asset solutions. RGIS completes approximately 230,000 inventory counts around the world in 66 countries annually with a team of approximately 15,000 employees. RGIS utilizes proprietary scanning technology for speed and accuracy to reduce downtime and quickly resume operations for clients.

“Prospect's successful investment in RGIS provides another example of Prospect's experience successfully investing in leading companies that generate strong investment returns for our shareholders,” said David Moszer, Managing Director at Prospect.“Prospect is pleased to have worked with and supported RGIS for many years to result in a successful outcome, which will allow us to rotate from this non-income-producing equity investment into additional first lien senior secured income-producing corporate debt investments.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that invests in middle market privately-held companies. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows related to a particular investment equal to zero. IRR is gross of general expenses not related to specific investments as these expenses are not allocable to specific investments. Investments are considered to be exited when the original investment objective has been achieved through the receipt of cash and/or non-cash consideration upon the repayment of a debt investment or sale of an investment or through the determination that no further consideration was collectible and, thus, a loss may have been realized. Prospect's gross IRR calculations are unaudited. Information regarding internal rates of return are historical results relating to Prospect's past performance and are not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

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Telephone (212) 448-0702