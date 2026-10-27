Praxis Precision Medicines Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Date, Investor Day And November Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host an in-person and virtual Investor Day on November 12, 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the financial markets open on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Company also announced details of its upcoming Investor Day and participation in November investor conferences.

Investor Day

Praxis will host an Investor Day in New York on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The event will be held in person and webcast live. To register, click here.

The Investor Day will include presentations from senior management on the Company's commercial strategy and launch readiness for the two programs under FDA review: ulixacaltamide for Essential Tremor and relutrigine for SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Key opinion leaders will join management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape in each indication. Management will also provide an update on the Company's robust pipeline.

November Investor Conference Participation



Guggenheim Securities Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference: a fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available here.



UBS Global Biopharma Conference: a fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:40 a.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. GMT at the Rosewood in London, UK. A live webcast will be available here.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: senior management will participate in investor one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Waldorf Hilton in London, UK.



Replays of the Investor Day and fireside chats, where webcast, will be available on Praxis'“Events and Presentations” website after each event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders for small molecules through CerebrumTM, and for antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) through SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines... 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors... 617-430-7576