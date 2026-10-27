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Hepsiburada To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 04:17:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a“Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting millions of customers with a broad range of products and services. Through its marketplace, retail operations, logistics capabilities, payment solutions and customer-focused technology, Hepsiburada aims to make commerce easier, faster and more accessible for customers and businesses across Türkiye.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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