Expand Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|INVESTOR CONTACT:
|MEDIA CONTACT:
|Brittany Raiford
|Meghan Macdonald
|(405) 935-8870
|(346) 443-6419
|...
|...
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|118
|$
|616
|Restricted cash
|103
|80
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,389
|1,599
|Derivative assets
|889
|264
|Other current assets
|597
|357
|Total current assets
|3,096
|2,916
|Property and equipment:
|Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method
|Proved natural gas and oil properties
|28,827
|26,606
|Unproved properties
|5,523
|5,478
|Other property and equipment
|555
|509
|Total property and equipment
|34,905
|32,593
|Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(10,423
|)
|(8,278
|)
|Property and equipment held for sale, net
|-
|40
|Total property and equipment, net
|24,482
|24,355
|Long-term derivative assets
|46
|47
|Deferred income tax assets
|-
|168
|Goodwill
|349
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|1,082
|-
|Other long-term assets
|687
|801
|Total assets
|$
|29,742
|$
|28,287
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,179
|$
|753
|Accrued interest
|30
|100
|Derivative liabilities
|2
|3
|Other current liabilities
|2,215
|2,045
|Total current liabilities
|3,426
|2,901
|Long-term debt, net
|4,632
|5,009
|Long-term derivative liabilities
|12
|1
|Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion
|744
|688
|Long-term contract liabilities
|914
|975
|Other long-term liabilities
|514
|135
|Total liabilities
|10,242
|9,709
|Contingencies and commitments
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized: 230,944,097 and 239,249,874 shares issued
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,787
|13,746
|Retained earnings
|5,711
|4,830
|Total stockholders' equity
|19,500
|18,578
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|29,742
|$
|28,287
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues and other:
|Natural gas, oil and NGL
|$
|1,881
|$
|1,850
|$
|7,026
|$
|6,171
|Marketing
|927
|666
|2,820
|2,364
|Gains on derivatives
|464
|451
|784
|314
|Gains (losses) on sales of assets
|14
|(1
|)
|13
|3
|Total revenues and other
|3,286
|2,966
|10,643
|8,852
|Operating expenses:
|Production
|168
|169
|521
|467
|Gathering, processing and transportation
|678
|608
|2,002
|1,734
|Severance and ad valorem taxes
|61
|48
|181
|145
|Exploration
|19
|3
|49
|30
|Marketing
|888
|659
|2,658
|2,369
|General and administrative
|50
|45
|163
|132
|Separation and other termination costs
|3
|5
|12
|5
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|750
|741
|2,183
|2,221
|Other operating expense (income), net
|29
|(37
|)
|42
|23
|Total operating expenses
|2,646
|2,241
|7,811
|7,126
|Income from operations
|640
|725
|2,832
|1,726
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(44
|)
|(57
|)
|(146
|)
|(176
|)
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|1
|37
|4
|Other income, net
|12
|17
|46
|41
|Total other income (expense)
|(32
|)
|(39
|)
|(63
|)
|(131
|)
|Income before income taxes
|608
|686
|2,769
|1,595
|Income tax expense
|89
|139
|569
|329
|Net income
|$
|519
|$
|547
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,266
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.30
|$
|9.30
|$
|5.34
|Diluted
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.28
|$
|9.29
|$
|5.27
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|231,555
|238,221
|236,529
|236,890
|Diluted
|231,731
|239,893
|236,909
|240,373
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|519
|$
|547
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,266
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|750
|741
|2,183
|2,221
|Deferred income tax expense
|85
|186
|550
|320
|Derivative gains, net
|(464
|)
|(451
|)
|(784
|)
|(314
|)
|Cash receipts on derivative settlements, net
|297
|131
|205
|102
|Share-based compensation
|11
|12
|33
|34
|(Gains) losses on sales of assets
|(14
|)
|1
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|Contract amortization
|(39
|)
|(47
|)
|(137
|)
|(171
|)
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|(1
|)
|(37
|)
|(4
|)
|Other
|3
|10
|37
|26
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|29
|72
|438
|142
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,177
|1,201
|4,675
|3,619
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(838
|)
|(775
|)
|(2,298
|)
|(1,995
|)
|Business combination, net
|(1,395
|)
|-
|(1,395
|)
|-
|Property acquisitions
|(2
|)
|(69
|)
|(9
|)
|(69
|)
|Receipts of deferred consideration
|45
|-
|161
|116
|Contributions to investments
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|(14
|)
|Distributions from investments
|-
|-
|10
|-
|Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment
|33
|4
|76
|19
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,158
|)
|(845
|)
|(3,457
|)
|(1,943
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from Credit Facility
|1,513
|-
|1,513
|825
|Payments on Credit Facility
|(1,063
|)
|-
|(1,063
|)
|(825
|)
|Payments on Twin Eagle Credit Facility
|(141
|)
|-
|(141
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net
|499
|-
|499
|-
|Proceeds from warrant exercise
|-
|-
|15
|22
|Debt issuance and other financing costs
|(4
|)
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|(11
|)
|Cash paid to repurchase and retire common stock
|(320
|)
|(1
|)
|(900
|)
|(100
|)
|Cash paid to purchase debt
|-
|(110
|)
|(1,287
|)
|(663
|)
|Cash paid for common stock dividends
|(132
|)
|(349
|)
|(411
|)
|(628
|)
|Proceeds from accounts receivable financing
|86
|-
|86
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|438
|(471
|)
|(1,693
|)
|(1,380
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(543
|)
|(115
|)
|(475
|)
|296
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|764
|806
|696
|395
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|221
|$
|691
|$
|221
|$
|691
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|118
|$
|613
|$
|118
|$
|613
|Restricted cash
|103
|78
|103
|78
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|221
|$
|691
|$
|221
|$
|691
|NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE SALES PRICES (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Natural Gas
|Oil
|NGL
|Total
| MMcf
per
day
|$/Mcf
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MMcfe
per
day
|$/Mcfe
|Haynesville
|3,178
|2.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,178
|2.68
|Northeast Appalachia
|2,593
|2.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,593
|2.15
|Southwest Appalachia
|1,145
|2.44
|17
|77.05
|87
|25.95
|1,767
|3.59
|Total
|6,916
|2.44
|17
|77.05
|87
|25.95
|7,538
|2.71
|Average NYMEX Price
|2.95
|85.79
|Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives)
|2.94
|75.97
|25.87
|3.17
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Natural Gas
|Oil
|NGL
|Total
| MMcf
per
day
|$/Mcf
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MMcfe
per
day
|$/Mcfe
|Haynesville
|3,206
|2.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,206
|2.80
|Northeast Appalachia
|2,556
|2.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,556
|2.29
|Southwest Appalachia
|959
|2.64
|17
|53.50
|85
|21.40
|1,571
|3.36
|Total
|6,721
|2.58
|17
|53.50
|85
|21.40
|7,333
|2.74
|Average NYMEX Price
|3.07
|64.93
|Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives)
|2.81
|54.66
|21.62
|2.95
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Natural Gas
|Oil
|NGL
|Total
| MMcf
per
day
|$/Mcf
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MMcfe
per
day
|$/Mcfe
|Haynesville
|3,171
|3.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,171
|3.22
|Northeast Appalachia
|2,667
|3.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,667
|3.37
|Southwest Appalachia
|1,070
|3.05
|15
|75.42
|81
|25.92
|1,648
|3.95
|Total
|6,908
|3.25
|15
|75.42
|81
|25.92
|7,486
|3.44
|Average NYMEX Price
|3.63
|83.50
|Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives)
|3.37
|74.10
|25.74
|3.54
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Natural Gas
|Oil
|NGL
|Total
| MMcf
per
day
|$/Mcf
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MBbl
per
day
|$/Bbl
| MMcfe
per
day
|$/Mcfe
|Haynesville
|2,935
|3.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,935
|3.11
|Northeast Appalachia
|2,628
|2.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,628
|2.90
|Southwest Appalachia
|961
|3.04
|16
|56.59
|81
|24.81
|1,546
|3.79
|Total
|6,524
|3.01
|16
|56.59
|81
|24.81
|7,109
|3.18
|Average NYMEX Price
|3.39
|66.70
|Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives)
|3.09
|57.63
|24.48
|3.25
|CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACCRUED (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Drilling and completion capital expenditures:
|Haynesville
|$
|325
|$
|355
|$
|956
|$
|989
|Northeast Appalachia
|173
|150
|421
|370
|Southwest Appalachia
|145
|114
|490
|417
|Total drilling and completion capital expenditures
|643
|619
|1,867
|1,776
|Non-drilling and completion - field
|106
|67
|364
|209
|Non-drilling and completion - corporate
|45
|49
|130
|139
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|794
|$
|735
|$
|2,361
|$
|2,124
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As a supplement to the financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Expand Energy's quarterly earnings releases contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDAX, Marketing Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Management believes these adjusted financial measures are a meaningful adjunct to earnings and cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate the Company's trends and performance, (b) these financial measures are comparable to estimates provided by securities analysts, and (c) items excluded generally are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.
Expand Energy's definitions of each non-GAAP measure presented herein are provided below. Because not all companies or securities analysts use identical calculations, Expand Energy's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or securities analysts.
Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, separation and other termination costs, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Net Income facilitates comparisons of the Company's period-over-period performance, by excluding the impact of items that, in the opinion of management, do not reflect Expand Energy's core operating performance. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share adjusted to exclude the per diluted share amounts attributed to unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, separation and other termination costs, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share facilitates comparisons of the Company's period-over-period performance, by excluding the impact of items that, in the opinion of management, do not reflect Expand Energy's core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, earnings (loss) per common share as presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, exploration expense, unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, separation and other termination costs, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented as it provides investors an indication of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and service or incur debt. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.
Marketing Adjusted EBITDA: Marketing Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Marketing segment income (loss) from operations, adjusted to eliminate intersegment gathering, processing and transportation fees included in Marketing segment income from operations that are eliminated in consolidation, exclude unrealized gains and losses on Marketing derivatives, and add back depreciation and amortization attributable to the Marketing segment. Marketing Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a performance measure because management believes it provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performance of the Marketing segment after giving effect to the elimination of intersegment gathering, processing and transportation fees and excluding the impact of unrealized gains and losses on Marketing derivatives, and facilitates comparisons of the Marketing segment's operating performance across periods. Marketing Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, Marketing segment income (loss) from operations as presented in accordance with GAAP.
Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders. Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures and cash contributions to investments, adjusted to exclude certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as GAAP total debt excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred issuance costs, as well as secured borrowings under the Twin Eagle receivable purchase agreement less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt is useful to investors as a widely understood measure of liquidity and leverage, but this measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as Net Debt divided by an annualized Adjusted EBITDAX measure on a trailing twelve month calculation. Management uses Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX to assess liquidity and leverage. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides supplemental information to investors regarding its ability internally fund exploration and development activities and service or incur debt. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt or net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|519
|$
|547
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,266
|Adjustments:
|Unrealized gains on derivatives
|(153
|)
|(309
|)
|(585
|)
|(182
|)
|Separation and other termination costs
|3
|5
|12
|5
|(Gains) losses on sales of assets
|(14
|)
|1
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|Other operating expense (income), net
|22
|(40
|)
|35
|18
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|(1
|)
|(37
|)
|(4
|)
|Contract amortization
|(39
|)
|(47
|)
|(137
|)
|(171
|)
|Other
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|(21
|)
|(20
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(37
|)
|-
|(37
|)
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments(a)
|40
|86
|161
|77
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|338
|$
|234
|$
|1,578
|$
|986
|(a)
|The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 22%.
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($/share)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Earnings per common share (GAAP)
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.30
|$
|9.30
|$
|5.34
|Effect of dilutive securities
|-
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.28
|$
|9.29
|$
|5.27
|Adjustments:
|Unrealized gains on derivatives
|(0.66
|)
|(1.30
|)
|(2.47
|)
|(0.77
|)
|Separation and other termination costs
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|(Gains) losses on sales of assets
|(0.06
|)
|-
|(0.06
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Other operating expense (income), net
|0.09
|(0.17
|)
|0.15
|0.08
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|-
|(0.16
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Contract amortization
|(0.17
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.58
|)
|(0.71
|)
|Other
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(0.15
|)
|-
|(0.15
|)
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments(a)
|0.17
|0.36
|0.68
|0.32
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1.46
|$
|0.97
|$
|6.66
|$
|4.10
|(a)
|The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 22%.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|519
|$
|547
|$
|2,200
|$
|1,266
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|44
|57
|146
|176
|Income tax expense
|89
|139
|569
|329
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|750
|741
|2,183
|2,221
|Exploration
|19
|3
|49
|30
|Unrealized gains on derivatives
|(153
|)
|(309
|)
|(585
|)
|(182
|)
|Separation and other termination costs
|3
|5
|12
|5
|(Gains) losses on sales of assets
|(14
|)
|1
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|Other operating expense (income), net
|22
|(40
|)
|35
|18
|Contract amortization
|(39
|)
|(47
|)
|(137
|)
|(171
|)
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|(1
|)
|(37
|)
|(4
|)
|Other
|(11
|)
|(14
|)
|(42
|)
|(32
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,082
|$
|4,380
|$
|3,653
|RECONCILIATION OF MARKETING SEGMENT INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO MARKETING ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Marketing segment income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|94
|$
|62
|$
|371
|$
|184
|Intersegment GP&T fees eliminated in consolidation
|(52
|)
|(55
|)
|(214
|)
|(189
|)
|Unrealized gains on marketing derivatives
|(14
|)
|-
|(14
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|7
|-
|7
|-
|Marketing Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|35
|$
|7
|$
|150
|$
|(5
|)
|RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in millions)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|1,177
|$
|1,201
|$
|4,675
|$
|3,619
|Cash capital expenditures
|(838
|)
|(775
|)
|(2,298
|)
|(1,995
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|339
|426
|2,377
|1,624
|Cash distributions from investments
|-
|-
|10
|-
|Cash contributions to investments
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|(14
|)
|Cash paid for merger expenses
|16
|2
|16
|82
|Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|354
|$
|423
|$
|2,401
|$
|1,692
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (unaudited)
|($ in millions)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Total debt (GAAP)
|$
|4,632
|$
|5,009
|Premiums, discounts and issuance costs on debt
|56
|16
|Principal amount of debt
|4,688
|5,025
|Twin Eagle receivable purchase agreement
|86
|-
|Principal amount of debt and other borrowings
|4,774
|5,025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(118
|)
|(616
|)
|Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,656
|$
|4,409
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2026
| Three Months
Ended June
30, 2026
| Three Months
Ended March
31, 2026
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2025
| Trailing
Twelve Months
|($ in millions)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|519
|$
|522
|$
|1,159
|$
|553
|$
|2,753
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|44
|43
|59
|59
|205
|Income tax expense
|89
|150
|330
|134
|703
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|750
|722
|711
|759
|2,942
|Exploration
|19
|16
|14
|16
|65
|Unrealized gains on derivatives
|(153
|)
|(153
|)
|(279
|)
|(179
|)
|(764
|)
|Separation and other termination costs
|3
|-
|9
|-
|12
|(Gains) losses on sales of assets
|(14
|)
|-
|1
|68
|55
|Other operating expense (income), net
|22
|3
|10
|11
|46
|Impairments
|-
|-
|-
|37
|37
|Gains on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt
|-
|(37
|)
|-
|-
|(37
|)
|Contract amortization
|(39
|)
|(68
|)
|(30
|)
|(32
|)
|(169
|)
|Other
|(11
|)
|(15
|)
|(16
|)
|(1
|)
|(43
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,183
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,425
|$
|5,805
|NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX (unaudited)
|($ in millions)
|September 30, 2026
|Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,656
|Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)
|$
|5,805
|Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|0.8
|(a)
|Adjusted EBITDAX using a trailing twelve month calculation.
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