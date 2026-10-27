Attovia Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Attovia” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM - 3:55 PM ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Monday, November 16 – Wednesday, November 18, 2026

The webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat will be available in the“Events & Presentations” section of Attovia's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.

AttoviaTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using its ATTOBODYTM biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia's ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process that allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.

Attovia's lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia's other programs include highly innovative conditional 'AND' gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.

Investor and Media Contact

Attovia Therapeutics

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PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors LLC

617-430-7579

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