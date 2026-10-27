Hanmi Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or“Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the“Bank”), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $23.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2026. The return on average assets for the third quarter was 1.17% and the return on average equity was 10.90%, compared with a return on average assets of 1.20% and a return on average equity of 11.09% for the second quarter of 2026. CEO Commentary

“Hanmi delivered solid financial performance in the third quarter, driven by 5.8% growth in net interest income and a 10.8% increase in preprovision net revenue,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Net interest margin expanded eight basis points to 3.44%, supported by higher yields on interest-earning assets and disciplined funding costs. We also continued to strengthen our deposit base, with total deposits increasing 1.4%, driven primarily by growth in core deposits.” “In the third quarter, we generated robust loan production of $544 million across our business, reflecting the strength of the Hanmi franchise and healthy market demand. Elevated payoffs partially offset this strong production, resulting in a modest increase in loan balances. More importantly, asset quality remains strong, underpinned by conservative underwriting, proactive portfolio management, and strong credit administration.” “Looking ahead, our strong capital position, growing deposit base, disciplined expense management, and positive earnings momentum position us well to capitalize on opportunities across our markets and continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Lee. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Third quarter net income increased 0.8% from the second quarter, with 10.8% growth in preprovision net revenue1 offset by a $3.3 million increase in credit loss expense from a single loan charge-off.

Net interest income increased 5.8% to $67.6 million, reflecting a 2.4% growth in average interest-earning assets, which was funded by a 2.8% growth in average deposits.

Net interest margin was 3.44%, up eight basis points; the average yield on loans increased 13 basis points while the average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased only one basis point.

Deposits grew 1.4% to $7.06 billion, with core deposits up 1.9% and noninterest-bearing deposits stable at 30.4% of total deposits. Loans increased 0.5% to $6.57 billion as new loan production increased 46.2%, or $171.7 million, partially offset by an increase in payoffs of $127.0 million.

(1) Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details.

Hanmi recognized a $3.2 million charge-off on a $21.2 million commercial real estate loan when it was moved to held-for-sale; asset quality, however, remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets unchanged from the second quarter at 0.12% and a low 0.14% ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans. Hanmi returned 55.6% of third quarter earnings to shareholders, comprising $8.3 million in dividends and $4.9 million in share repurchases; capital ratios remained healthy with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 9.93% and a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.30%. (1) Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details. For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q3 2026 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank's website at and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Also, please refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Net income $ 23,683 $ 23,505 $ 22,557 $ 21,239 $ 22,061 $ 178 $ 1,622 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Assets $ 8,043,788 $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 $ 7,869,185 $ 7,856,731 $ 42,315 $ 187,057 Loans $ 6,568,701 $ 6,535,312 $ 6,545,466 $ 6,563,367 $ 6,528,259 $ 33,389 $ 40,442 Deposits $ 7,055,774 $ 6,955,342 $ 6,800,622 $ 6,677,650 $ 6,766,639 $ 100,432 $ 289,135 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.07 % 1.12 % -0.03 0.05 Return on average stockholders' equity 10.90 % 11.09 % 10.86 % 10.14 % 10.69 % -0.19 0.21 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 0.08 0.22 Efficiency ratio(1) 52.02 % 54.07 % 53.48 % 54.95 % 52.65 % -2.05 -0.63 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 9.93 % 10.03 % 10.11 % 9.99 % 9.80 % -0.10 0.13 Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 27.03 $ 27.04 $ 26.56 $ 26.27 $ 25.64 -0.01 1.39 (1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2)Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased 5.8%, or $3.7 million, to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, from $63.9 million for the second quarter. This increase was principally due to a $3.2 million increase in interest income on loans as well as a $1.5 million increase in interest income from deposits in other banks, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits.

The increase in third quarter net interest income reflected several items. Interest income included $0.4 million of loan interest reversals, $1.2 million of prepayment fees and accelerated deferred fee income from loan payoffs, and a $0.2 million special dividend from FHLB. Interest expense included an additional $0.3 million on subordinated debentures from the overlapping of the newly issued 2036 Notes and the redemption of the 2031 Notes.

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) increased eight basis points to 3.44% for the third quarter of 2026 from 3.36% for the second quarter. The increase reflects a higher contribution from interest income on bank deposits, partially offset by slightly higher interest expense on customer deposits and subordinated debt. The several items affecting third quarter net interest income noted above represented approximately four basis points of the increase in net interest margin.

The average yield on loans increased 13 basis points to 6.03% for the third quarter of 2026 from 5.90% for the second quarter, while the average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point to 3.18% for the third quarter from 3.17% for the second quarter. Fees from loan payoffs, partially offset by the reversal of interest income in the third quarter, represented approximately five basis points of the increase in average loan yields.

Average loans increased 0.3%, or $18.0 million, to $6.46 billion for the third quarter of 2026 from $6.44 billion for the second quarter. Average deposits increased 2.8%, or $187.9 million, to $6.94 billion for the third quarter of 2026 from $6.75 billion for the second quarter. Interest-bearing deposits led the increase in average deposits with a $116.3 million increase, primarily due to a $103.4 million increase in money market and savings. The ratio of average loans to average deposits for the third quarter was 93.1%, down from 95.5% for the second quarter. The ratio of average demand deposits to average deposits was 29.3% for the third quarter, essentially unchanged from 29.1% for the second quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 Net Interest Income 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Interest and fees on loans(1) $ 97,977 $ 94,808 $ 93,866 $ 96,592 $ 95,691 3.3 % 2.4 % Interest on securities 6,819 6,337 5,959 6,323 6,592 7.6 % 3.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 451 219 831 361 357 105.9 % 26.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 3,409 1,958 1,496 1,837 2,586 74.1 % 31.8 % Total interest and dividend income $ 108,656 $ 103,322 $ 102,152 $ 105,113 $ 105,226 5.2 % 3.3 % Interest on deposits 39,271 37,774 36,738 39,978 42,244 4.0 % -7.0 % Interest on borrowings - 154 676 695 324 -100.0 % -100.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,815 1,537 1,535 1,561 1,579 18.1 % 14.9 % Total interest expense 41,086 39,465 38,949 42,234 44,147 4.1 % -6.9 % Net interest income $ 67,570 $ 63,857 $ 63,203 $ 62,879 $ 61,079 5.8 % 10.6 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 Liabilities 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Loans(1) $ 6,459,823 $ 6,441,853 $ 6,434,316 $ 6,456,239 $ 6,304,435 0.3 % 2.5 % Securities 966,574 950,786 921,065 955,811 985,888 1.7 % -2.0 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 370,575 221,361 171,953 191,731 239,993 67.4 % 54.4 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,813,357 $ 7,630,385 $ 7,543,719 $ 7,620,166 $ 7,546,701 2.4 % 3.5 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 83,470 $ 81,682 $ 74,963 $ 77,297 $ 86,839 2.2 % -3.9 % Money market and savings 2,159,553 2,056,148 2,063,186 2,130,616 2,122,967 5.0 % 1.7 % Time deposits 2,657,593 2,646,480 2,522,505 2,506,582 2,494,285 0.4 % 6.5 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,900,616 4,784,310 4,660,654 4,714,495 4,704,091 2.4 % 4.2 % Borrowings - 15,330 69,388 64,565 27,772 -100.0 % -100.0 % Subordinated debentures 132,407 130,695 130,541 130,385 130,766 1.3 % 1.3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,033,023 $ 4,930,335 $ 4,860,583 $ 4,909,445 $ 4,862,629 2.1 % 3.5 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,034,788 $ 1,963,242 $ 1,937,628 $ 1,969,908 $ 1,960,331 3.6 % 3.8 % (1)Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 Average Yields and Rates 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Loans(1) 6.03 % 5.90 % 5.90 % 5.94 % 6.03 % 0.13 0.00 Securities(2) 2.85 % 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.67 % 2.70 % 0.16 0.15 FHLB stock 10.92 % 5.36 % 20.56 % 8.75 % 8.65 % 5.56 2.27 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.65 % 3.55 % 3.53 % 3.80 % 4.27 % 0.10 -0.62 Interest-earning assets 5.53 % 5.43 % 5.48 % 5.48 % 5.54 % 0.10 -0.01 Interest-bearing deposits 3.18 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.36 % 3.56 % 0.01 -0.38 Borrowings 0.00 % 4.06 % 3.94 % 4.27 % 4.63 % -4.06 -4.63 Subordinated debentures 5.48 % 4.70 % 4.70 % 4.79 % 4.83 % 0.78 0.65 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.24 % 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.41 % 3.60 % 0.03 -0.36 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.44 % 3.36 % 3.38 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 0.08 0.22 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.26 % 2.37 % 2.51 % 0.00 -0.26 (1)Includes loans held for sale. (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million, compared with $1.2 million for the second quarter; the increase resulted from higher net charge-offs. Credit loss expense for the third quarter included a provision for loan losses of $4.7 million and a negative provision of $0.2 million for off-balance sheet items. Second-quarter credit loss expense included a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million and a negative provision of $0.1 million for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income increased 8.2% to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, from $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in gain on sales of SBA loans. The gain was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2026. Additionally, all other operating income increased by $0.4 million due to an increase in interchange fees. The increases in gain on sales of SBA loans and all other operating income were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in bank owned life insurance income.

The volume of SBA loans sold for the third quarter of 2026 increased to $34.0 million from $20.9 million for the second quarter, while trade premiums increased to 8.10% from 7.92% for the second quarter. Residential mortgage loans sold for the third quarter were $13.4 million with a premium of 1.83%, compared with $30.6 million and 2.00% for the second quarter. The gain on sales of residential mortgage loans was $0.3 million for the third quarter, compared with $0.4 million for the second quarter. Additionally, $44.5 million of U.S. Treasury securities were sold during the 2026 third quarter to fund the subordinated debt redemption at a net loss of $0.1 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 Noninterest Income 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,080 $ 2,102 $ 2,127 $ 2,196 $ 2,160 -1.0 % -3.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,892 1,902 1,501 1,735 1,551 -0.5 % 22.0 % Servicing income 958 955 870 924 924 0.3 % 3.7 % Bank-owned life insurance income 320 799 610 315 1,259 -59.9 % -74.6 % All other operating income 1,352 915 844 758 973 47.8 % 38.9 % Service charges, fees & other 6,602 6,673 5,952 5,928 6,867 -1.1 % -3.9 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,284 1,318 2,102 1,790 1,857 73.3 % 23.0 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 279 357 485 581 1,156 -21.8 % -75.9 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities (135 ) - - - - -100.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 9,030 $ 8,348 $ 8,539 $ 8,299 $ 9,880 8.2 % -8.6 %

Noninterest expense was up 2.1% to $39.8 million for the third quarter of 2026 from $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to $1.1 million of accelerated amortization of deferred debt issuance costs arising from the redemption of the subordinated debt notes due 2031. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, primarily due to a full-quarter impact of annual merit increases. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional fees. The efficiency ratio decreased to 52.02% for the third quarter, compared with 54.07% for the previous quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 23,334 $ 22,784 $ 21,956 $ 22,472 $ 22,163 2.4 % 5.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,529 4,383 4,414 4,339 4,507 3.3 % 0.5 % Data processing 4,706 4,555 4,386 4,098 3,860 3.3 % 21.9 % Professional fees 1,696 1,997 2,780 2,343 1,978 -15.1 % -14.3 % Supplies and communication 489 491 556 573 423 -0.4 % 15.6 % Advertising and promotion 728 679 688 1,010 712 7.2 % 2.2 % All other operating expenses 3,227 4,103 3,849 3,795 3,665 -21.4 % -12.0 % Subtotal 38,709 38,992 38,629 38,630 37,308 -0.7 % 3.8 % Other real estate owned expense (income) (22 ) 6 (345 ) 474 17 -466.7 % -229.4 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 35 41 84 5 32 -14.6 % 9.4 % Subordinated debt redemption 1,127 - - - - 100.0 % 100.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 39,849 $ 39,039 $ 38,368 $ 39,109 $ 37,357 2.1 % 6.7 %

The effective tax rate was 26.5% for the third quarter of 2026, unchanged from the second quarter of 2026.

Financial Position

Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $8.04 billion, a $42.3 million increase from $8.00 billion at June 30, 2026. This increase was due primarily to a $47.6 million increase in total loans and a $17.4 million increase in cash and due from banks, partially offset by a $27.1 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Total loans, excluding the allowance for credit losses and loans held for sale, were up 0.5% to $6.57 billion at September 30, 2026, from $6.54 billion at June 30, 2026.

Loans held for sale were $31.2 million at September 30, 2026, up from $17.0 million at June 30, 2026. At the end of the third quarter, loans held for sale consisted of $8.2 million representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, an $18.0 million problem loan, and $5.0 million of residential mortgage loans.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 4,055,664 $ 4,022,320 $ 3,998,144 $ 4,030,105 $ 4,015,291 0.8 % 1.0 % Residential/consumer loans 1,001,824 978,881 1,002,223 1,049,872 1,043,577 2.3 % -4.0 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,171,614 1,171,272 1,152,544 1,074,907 1,052,522 0.0 % 11.3 % Equipment finance 339,599 362,839 392,555 408,483 416,869 -6.4 % -18.5 % Total loans held for investment 6,568,701 6,535,312 6,545,466 6,563,367 6,528,259 0.5 % 0.6 % Loans held for sale 31,242 16,969 4,932 7,403 6,512 84.1 % 379.8 % Total loans $ 6,599,943 $ 6,552,281 $ 6,550,398 $ 6,570,770 $ 6,534,771 0.7 % 1.0 %





As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 61.4 % 61.4 % 61.0 % 61.3 % 61.4 % Residential/consumer loans 15.2 % 14.9 % 15.3 % 16.0 % 16.0 % Commercial and industrial loans 17.8 % 17.9 % 17.6 % 16.4 % 16.1 % Equipment finance 5.1 % 5.5 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.4 % Total loans held for investment 99.5 % 99.7 % 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.9 % Loans held for sale 0.5 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $543.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 at an average rate of 6.61%, while payoffs were $283.5 million at an average rate of 6.55%.

For the Three months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 226,929 $ 170,080 $ 131,426 $ 125,866 $ 176,826 Residential/consumer loans 77,081 50,010 29,074 70,268 103,247 Commercial and industrial loans 170,301 89,227 134,717 82,079 211,454 SBA loans 41,014 37,109 40,652 44,065 44,931 Equipment finance 28,233 25,450 42,051 52,521 34,315 Subtotal 543,558 371,876 377,920 374,799 570,773 Payoffs (283,451 ) (156,407 ) (198,936 ) (123,086 ) (142,963 ) Amortization (112,229 ) (121,208 ) (133,396 ) (133,992 ) (60,939 ) Loan sales (47,399 ) (54,761 ) (64,690 ) (63,642 ) (100,452 ) Net line utilization (60,980 ) (47,762 ) 4,373 (16,072 ) (39,497 ) Charge-offs & OREO (6,110 ) (1,892 ) (3,172 ) (2,899 ) (4,620 ) Loans held for investment-beginning balance 6,535,312 6,545,466 6,563,367 6,528,259 6,305,957 Loans held for investment-ending balance $ 6,568,701 $ 6,535,312 $ 6,545,466 $ 6,563,367 $ 6,528,259

Deposits were up 1.4% to $7.06 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, from $6.96 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Driving the increase was a $107.5 million increase in money market and savings. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2026 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.1%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,146,060 $ 2,135,418 $ 2,030,743 $ 2,015,212 $ 2,087,132 0.5 % 2.8 % Demand: interest-bearing 85,521 80,783 78,341 74,799 86,834 5.9 % -1.5 % Money market and savings 2,192,054 2,084,572 2,116,073 2,084,218 2,094,028 5.2 % 4.7 % Time deposits $250,000 and less 1,296,520 1,314,544 1,318,250 1,277,382 1,235,755 -1.4 % 4.9 % Core deposits 5,720,155 5,615,317 5,543,407 5,451,611 5,503,749 1.9 % 3.9 % Time deposits over $250,000 1,068,677 1,073,083 1,018,712 987,536 1,024,378 -0.4 % 4.3 % State of California time deposits 180,000 180,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 0.0 % 20.0 % Brokered time deposits 86,942 86,942 88,503 88,503 88,512 0.0 % -1.8 % Total deposits $ 7,055,774 $ 6,955,342 $ 6,800,622 $ 6,677,650 $ 6,766,639 1.4 % 4.3 %





As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 30.4 % 30.7 % 29.9 % 30.2 % 30.8 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.3 % Money market and savings 31.1 % 29.9 % 31.1 % 31.2 % 31.0 % Time deposits $250,000 and less 18.4 % 18.9 % 19.4 % 19.1 % 18.3 % Core deposits 81.1 % 80.7 % 81.5 % 81.6 % 81.4 % Time deposits over $250,000 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.0 % 14.9 % 15.1 % State of California time deposits 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Brokered time deposits 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

During the third quarter of 2026, Hanmi Financial Corporation issued $55.0 million of fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due July 31, 2036 (the“2036 Notes”). The 2036 Notes carry a fixed interest rate of 6.50% for the first five years. Thereafter, the 2036 Notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then-current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 234 basis points. The 2036 Notes may be redeemed at the option of Hanmi, without penalty, on July 31, 2031 and any interest payment date thereafter, or earlier upon specified events. The proceeds from the issuance of the 2036 Notes and the proceeds from the sale of securities of $44.5 million were used to redeem the $110.0 million callable subordinated notes due 2031 (the“2031 Notes”).

Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026 was $808.3 million, compared with $812.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. Offsetting the increase to stockholders' equity from third quarter net income of $23.7 million were dividends of $8.3 million, share repurchases of $4.9 million, which included $0.1 million in purchases of vested employee stock in respect of Hanmi's equity compensation programs, and a $16.5 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale. During the third quarter, under its share repurchase program, Hanmi repurchased 151,048 shares of common stock at an average price of $31.79. As of September 30, 2026, there were 1.84 million shares available under the share repurchase program. In addition to the share repurchase program, Hanmi purchased 2,416 shares of common stock surrendered by employees to satisfy their tax liabilities upon the third-quarter vesting of their equity compensation awards.

Tangible common equity per share at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $27.03, essentially unchanged from $27.04 at the end of the second quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continued to exceed the minimum for the“well capitalized” category.

As of Ratio Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.47 % 15.29 % 15.22 % 15.06 % 15.05 % -0.82 -0.58 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.62 % 12.61 % 12.52 % 12.37 % 12.33 % 0.01 0.29 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.30 % 12.28 % 12.20 % 12.05 % 12.00 % 0.02 0.30 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.82 % 10.94 % 10.93 % 10.70 % 10.64 % -0.12 0.18 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.33 % 14.48 % 14.45 % 14.25 % 14.28 % -0.15 0.05 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.28 % 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.17 % 13.20 % -0.12 0.08 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.28 % 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.17 % 13.20 % -0.12 0.08 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.43 % 11.71 % 11.74 % 11.47 % 11.46 % -0.28 -0.03 (1)Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2026



Asset Quality

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Nonperforming Loans and Assets Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 12,968 $ 32,773 $ 13,274 $ 17,610 $ 11,560 $ (19,805 ) $ 1,408 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 8,942 $ 9,931 $ 12,420 $ 18,112 $ 19,369 $ (989 ) $ (10,427 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans(1) 8,942 9,931 12,420 18,112 19,369 (989 ) (10,427 ) Other real estate owned, net 1,084 - - 1,980 1,995 1,084 (911 ) Nonperforming assets(2) $ 10,026 $ 9,931 $ 12,420 $ 20,092 $ 21,364 $ 95 $ (11,338 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.50 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.18 % -0.30 0.02 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.28 % 0.30 % -0.01 -0.16 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.00 -0.15 (1)Excludes an $18.0 million nonperforming loan held for sale as of September 30, 2026. (2)Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.6 million, and $0.4 million as of Q3-26, Q2-26, Q1-26, Q4-25, and Q3-25, respectively.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were $13.0 million, or 0.20% of loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared with $32.8 million, or 0.50% of loans, at the end of the second quarter. The $19.8 million decrease was primarily due to the held-for-sale designation of a $21.2 million commercial real estate loan identified as special mention in the first quarter, the resolution of which resulted in a $3.2 million partial charge-off during the third quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $8.9 million, or 0.14% of loans, at September 30, 2026, compared with $9.9 million, or 0.15% of loans, at June 30, 2026.

Nonperforming assets were $10.0 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared with $9.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. Included in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 was a $1.1 million other-real-estate-owned property transferred from classified loans during the third quarter.

As of (in thousands) Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Criticized Loans Special mention $ 56,221 $ 68,198 $ 93,682 $ 71,113 $ 16,775 $ (11,977 ) $ 39,446 Classified 78,196 45,748 22,736 25,891 28,590 32,448 49,606 Total criticized loans(1) $ 134,417 $ 113,946 $ 116,418 $ 97,004 $ 45,365 $ 20,471 $ 89,052 Criticized loans to total loans 2.05 % 1.74 % 1.78 % 1.48 % 0.69 % 0.31 1.36 (1)Includes nonaccrual loans of $8.9 million, $9.9 million, $12.4 million, $18.1 million, and $19.4 million as of Q3-26, Q2-26, Q1-26, Q4-25, and Q3-25, respectively.

Criticized loans were $134.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared with $113.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026. The $20.5 million increase in criticized loans included a $32.5 million increase in classified loans, partially offset by a $12.0 million decrease in special mention loans. The increase in classified loans was primarily attributable to two multifamily loans downgraded in the third quarter that are subject to rent control restrictions in New York City, totaling $51.4 million, partially offset by the $21.2 million commercial real estate loan that was moved from classified to held-for-sale. The decrease in special mention loans was due primarily to the upgrade of an $11.2 million commercial and industrial loan.

As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 2.05% as of September 30, 2026, compared with 1.74% as of June 30, 2026.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 70,475 $ 70,468 $ 69,903 $ 69,781 $ 66,756 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 4,680 1,271 3,163 1,701 2,543 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (4,345 ) (1,264 ) (2,598 ) (1,579 ) 482 Balance at end of period $ 70,810 $ 70,475 $ 70,468 $ 69,903 $ 69,781 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.27 % 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.10 % -0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 1,993 $ 2,078 $ 2,349 $ 2,107 $ 2,506 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (150 ) (85 ) (271 ) 242 (399 ) Balance at end of period $ 1,843 $ 1,993 $ 2,078 $ 2,349 $ 2,107 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 990,715 $ 946,544 $ 891,594 $ 930,122 $ 952,475 (1)Annualized

The allowance for credit losses was $70.8 million, or 1.08% of loans, at September 30, 2026, compared with $70.5 million, or 1.08% of loans, at June 30, 2026. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $1.0 million, while specific allowances decreased $0.7 million.

Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were $5.0 million, compared with $1.9 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs during the third quarter included $3.2 million on the previously mentioned problem loan held for sale at September 30, 2026 and $1.4 million for equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged off loans were $0.7 million, substantially all of which were equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $4.3 million of net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026, or 0.27% of loans (annualized), compared with $1.3 million of net charge-offs, or 0.08% of loans (annualized), for the second quarter of 2026.

Corporate Developments

On July 23, 2026, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share for the 2026 third quarter. Hanmi paid the dividend on August 19, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call today, October 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi's Investor Relations website at where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are“forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:



a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates and the shape of the yield curve that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors;

failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract, develop, or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions, and any retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy;

the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, which may impact on our ability to effect sales of Small Business Administration loans or debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank's retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into, including the costs associated with the evaluation of any strategic opportunities and the overall effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make;

the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

the inability of third-party service providers to perform their obligations to us; and the ability of the Company to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of the operational systems of third parties.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

...

310-622-8251

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2026 2026 Change 2025 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 348,576 $ 331,206 5.2 % $ 215,654 61.6 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 869,499 896,610 -3.0 % 904,721 -3.9 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 31,242 16,969 84.1 % 6,512 379.8 % Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 6,497,891 6,464,837 0.5 % 6,458,478 0.6 % Accrued interest receivable 25,404 24,613 3.2 % 23,986 5.9 % Premises and equipment, net 20,380 20,251 0.6 % 20,340 0.2 % Customers' liability on acceptances 467 116 302.6 % 342 36.5 % Servicing assets 6,693 6,419 4.3 % 6,484 3.2 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,031 0.0 % 11,031 0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,359 56,048 0.6 % 56,382 0.0 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 159,861 156,988 1.8 % 136,416 17.2 % Total assets $ 8,043,788 $ 8,001,473 0.5 % $ 7,856,731 2.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,146,060 $ 2,135,418 0.5 % $ 2,087,132 2.8 % Interest-bearing 4,909,714 4,819,924 1.9 % 4,679,507 4.9 % Total deposits 7,055,774 6,955,342 1.4 % 6,766,639 4.3 % Accrued interest payable 28,131 27,530 2.2 % 34,219 -17.8 % Bank's liability on acceptances 467 116 302.6 % 342 36.5 % Borrowings - - 0.0 % 62,500 -100.0 % Subordinated debentures 76,147 130,773 -41.8 % 130,309 -41.6 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 74,960 75,032 -0.1 % 83,172 -9.9 % Total liabilities 7,235,479 7,188,793 0.6 % 7,077,181 2.2 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 34 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 597,236 596,303 0.2 % 593,768 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (62,372 ) (46,552 ) -34.0 % (47,959 ) 30.1 % Retained earnings 438,893 423,499 3.6 % 381,183 15.1 % Less treasury stock (165,482 ) (160,604 ) -3.0 % (147,476 ) 12.2 % Total stockholders' equity 808,309 812,680 -0.5 % 779,550 3.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,043,788 $ 8,001,473 0.5 % $ 7,856,731 2.4 %

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2026 2026 Change 2025 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 97,977 $ 94,808 3.3 % $ 95,691 2.4 % Interest on securities 6,819 6,337 7.6 % 6,592 3.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 451 219 105.9 % 357 26.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 3,409 1,958 74.1 % 2,586 31.8 % Total interest and dividend income 108,656 103,322 5.2 % 105,226 3.3 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 39,271 37,774 4.0 % 42,244 -7.0 % Interest on borrowings - 154 -100.0 % 324 -100.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,815 1,537 18.1 % 1,579 14.9 % Total interest expense 41,086 39,465 4.1 % 44,147 -6.9 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 67,570 63,857 5.8 % 61,079 10.6 % Credit loss expense 4,530 1,186 282.0 % 2,145 111.2 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 63,040 62,671 0.6 % 58,934 7.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,080 2,102 -1.0 % 2,160 -3.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,892 1,902 -0.5 % 1,551 22.0 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 2,284 1,318 73.3 % 1,857 23.0 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 279 357 -21.8 % 1,156 -75.9 % Other operating income 2,495 2,669 -6.5 % 3,156 -20.9 % Total noninterest income 9,030 8,348 8.2 % 9,880 -8.6 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,334 22,784 2.4 % 22,163 5.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,529 4,383 3.3 % 4,507 0.5 % Data processing 4,706 4,555 3.3 % 3,860 21.9 % Professional fees 1,696 1,997 -15.1 % 1,978 -14.3 % Supplies and communications 489 491 -0.4 % 423 15.6 % Advertising and promotion 728 679 7.2 % 712 2.2 % Other operating expenses 4,367 4,150 5.2 % 3,714 17.6 % Total noninterest expense 39,849 39,039 2.1 % 37,357 6.7 % Income before tax 32,221 31,980 0.8 % 31,457 2.4 % Income tax expense 8,538 8,475 0.7 % 9,396 -9.1 % Net income $ 23,683 $ 23,505 0.8 % $ 22,061 7.4 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 0.73 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,388,692 29,514,712 29,830,475 Diluted 29,569,858 29,689,113 29,880,865 Common shares outstanding 29,496,736 29,650,306 29,975,371

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Percentage 2026 2025 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 286,651 $ 279,168 2.7 % Interest on securities 19,115 19,022 0.5 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,501 1,071 40.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 6,863 6,554 4.7 % Total interest and dividend income 314,130 305,815 2.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 113,783 124,727 -8.8 % Interest on borrowings 830 3,032 -72.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 4,887 4,746 3.0 % Total interest expense 119,500 132,505 -9.8 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 194,630 173,310 12.3 % Credit loss expense 8,608 12,496 -31.1 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 186,022 160,814 15.7 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,309 6,546 -3.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 5,295 4,409 20.1 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 5,705 6,018 -5.2 % Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 1,121 1,331 -15.8 % Other operating income 7,487 7,372 1.6 % Total noninterest income 25,917 25,676 0.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 68,074 65,204 4.4 % Occupancy and equipment 13,326 13,301 0.2 % Data processing 13,647 11,374 20.0 % Professional fees 6,473 5,171 25.2 % Supplies and communications 1,536 1,455 5.6 % Advertising and promotion 2,096 2,094 0.1 % Other operating expenses 12,104 10,090 20.0 % Total noninterest expense 117,256 108,689 7.9 % Income before tax 94,683 77,801 21.7 % Income tax expense 24,938 22,951 8.7 % Net income $ 69,745 $ 54,850 27.2 % Basic earnings per share: $ 2.35 $ 1.82 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.33 $ 1.82 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,509,964 29,905,265 Diluted 29,690,052 29,955,366 Common shares outstanding 29,496,736 29,975,371

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate (1) $ 4,017,696 $ 59,167 5.84 % $ 3,986,661 $ 57,244 5.76 % $ 3,934,477 $ 56,908 5.74 % Residential mortgage (1) 991,153 13,281 5.36 % 1,001,859 13,511 5.39 % 1,020,889 13,812 5.37 % Commercial and industrial (1) 1,090,135 19,276 7.02 % 1,065,744 17,467 6.57 % 904,019 17,593 7.72 % Consumer 5,670 98 6.90 % 5,711 92 6.44 % 8,323 156 7.43 % Equipment finance 355,169 6,155 6.93 % 381,878 6,494 6.80 % 436,727 7,222 6.61 % Total loans (1) 6,459,823 97,977 6.03 % 6,441,853 94,808 5.90 % 6,304,435 95,691 6.03 % Securities (2) 966,574 6,819 2.85 % 950,786 6,337 2.69 % 985,888 6,592 2.70 % FHLB stock 16,385 451 10.92 % 16,385 219 5.36 % 16,385 358 8.65 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 370,575 3,409 3.65 % 221,361 1,958 3.55 % 239,993 2,585 4.27 % Total interest-earning assets 7,813,357 108,656 5.53 % 7,630,385 103,322 5.43 % 7,546,701 105,226 5.54 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 47,625 48,769 53,144 Allowance for credit losses (70,267 ) (70,249 ) (67,851 ) Other assets 265,516 255,426 252,039 Total assets $ 8,056,231 $ 7,864,331 $ 7,784,033 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 83,470 $ 35 0.16 % $ 81,682 $ 33 0.16 % $ 86,839 $ 38 0.17 % Money market and savings 2,159,553 14,680 2.70 % 2,056,148 13,540 2.64 % 2,122,967 17,238 3.22 % Time deposits 2,657,593 24,556 3.67 % 2,646,480 24,201 3.67 % 2,494,285 24,968 3.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,900,616 39,271 3.18 % 4,784,310 37,774 3.17 % 4,704,091 42,244 3.56 % Borrowings - - 0.00 % 15,330 154 4.06 % 27,772 324 4.63 % Subordinated debentures 132,407 1,815 5.48 % 130,695 1,537 4.70 % 130,766 1,579 4.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,033,023 41,086 3.24 % 4,930,335 39,465 3.21 % 4,862,629 44,147 3.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,034,788 1,963,242 1,960,331 Other liabilities 126,211 120,896 142,592 Stockholders' equity 862,209 849,858 818,481 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,056,231 $ 7,864,331 $ 7,784,033 Net interest income $ 67,570 $ 63,857 $ 61,079 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.51 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.29 % 2.22 % 1.94 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.44 % 3.36 % 3.22 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans: Commercial real estate(1) $ 3,989,706 $ 172,248 5.77 % $ 3,950,295 $ 168,156 5.69 % Residential mortgage(1) 1,009,483 40,827 5.39 % 990,848 39,816 5.37 % Commercial and industrial(1) 1,060,241 53,712 6.77 % 840,404 48,051 7.64 % Consumer 5,560 274 6.58 % 7,673 414 7.21 % Equipment finance 380,434 19,590 6.87 % 461,770 22,731 6.56 % Loans receivable(1) 6,445,424 286,651 5.94 % 6,250,990 279,168 5.97 % Securities(2) 946,309 19,115 2.72 % 993,730 19,022 2.58 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,501 12.25 % 16,385 1,071 8.74 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 255,357 6,863 3.59 % 205,663 6,554 4.26 % Total interest-earning assets 7,663,475 314,130 5.48 % 7,466,768 305,815 5.48 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 49,669 53,596 Allowance for credit losses (69,937 ) (69,233 ) Other assets 256,302 250,485 Total assets $ 7,899,509 $ 7,701,616 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 80,070 $ 96 0.16 % $ 82,533 $ 95 0.15 % Money market and savings 2,093,315 41,302 2.64 % 2,090,118 51,016 3.26 % Time deposits 2,609,354 72,385 3.71 % 2,425,309 73,616 4.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,782,739 113,783 3.18 % 4,597,960 124,727 3.63 % Borrowings 27,985 830 3.96 % 88,561 3,032 4.58 % Subordinated debentures 131,222 4,887 4.97 % 130,788 4,746 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,941,946 119,500 3.23 % 4,817,309 132,505 3.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,978,909 1,930,659 Other liabilities 127,056 142,425 Stockholders' equity 851,598 811,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,899,509 $ 7,701,616 Net interest income $ 194,630 $ 173,310 Cost of deposits 2.25 % 2.55 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.25 % 1.80 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.40 % 3.11 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Yields calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets $ 8,043,788 $ 8,001,473 $ 7,839,227 $ 7,869,185 $ 7,856,731 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible assets $ 8,032,757 $ 7,990,442 $ 7,828,196 $ 7,858,154 $ 7,845,700 Stockholders' equity(1) $ 808,309 $ 812,680 $ 802,819 $ 796,386 $ 779,550 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) Tangible stockholders' equity(1) $ 797,278 $ 801,649 $ 791,788 $ 785,355 $ 768,519 Stockholders' equity to assets 10.05 % 10.16 % 10.24 % 10.12 % 9.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.93 % 10.03 % 10.11 % 9.99 % 9.80 % Common shares outstanding 29,496,736 29,650,306 29,806,694 29,894,757 29,975,371 Tangible common equity per common share $ 27.03 $ 27.04 $ 26.56 $ 26.27 $ 25.64 (1)There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Preprovision Net Revenues

Preprovision net revenues is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi's core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenues, management can better understand the Company's true profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenues is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable loan loss provisions.

The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

Preprovision Net Revenues (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Percentage Change Hanmi Financial Corporation and Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-26 Q3-26 Subsidiaries 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 vs. Q2-26 vs. Q3-25 Net income $ 23,683 $ 23,505 $ 22,557 $ 21,239 $ 22,061 Add back: Credit loss expense 4,530 1,186 2,892 1,943 2,145 Income tax expense 8,538 8,475 7,925 8,887 9,396 Preprovision net revenue $ 36,751 $ 33,166 $ 33,374 $ 32,069 $ 33,602 10.8 % 9.4 %



