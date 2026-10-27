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Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Record Q3 2026 Earnings, Highlighted By 43% Net Income Growth


Date: 2026-10-27 04:17:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Third-Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net income increased for the third quarter by 43.1%, totaling $6.5 million, or $0.83 per common share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.58 per common share, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average common tangible equity (ROCTE) increased 390 basis points to 20.53%, compared to 16.63% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) increased 37 basis points to 1.62%, compared to 1.25% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Deposits increased $58.6 million, or 16.9% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026 and $110.6 million, or 11.1% annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
  • Loans increased $23.9 million, or 7.4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026 and $88.1 million, or 9.6% annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
  • Efficiency ratio of 47.72% compared to 55.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025
  • Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on August 7, 2026, following strong quarterly operating results.

WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the“Company”), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. reported net income (unaudited) of $6.5 million, or $0.83 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 43.1%, when compared to $4.5 million, $0.58 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Return on average assets increased to 1.62% from 1.25% and return on average equity rose to 18.62% from 15.19%. The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 47.72%, compared to 55.54% in the third quarter of 2025, as revenue growth outpaced expense levels.

"Our record financial performance this quarter continues a strong trend of results and reflects the strength of the relationships we have built within the communities we serve,” said Mark Witmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our success is rooted in understanding the unique needs of our customers, fostering meaningful relationships, and remaining deeply connected to each community in which we operate. The trust we have earned within our communities remains a powerful driver of our success and gives us confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net interest income was $14.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 16.4% from $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin of 3.88% for the third quarter of 2026 increased 17 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2025. Loan yields for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were 6.75%, an increase of 25 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, the core loan portfolio generated a yield of approximately 6.62%, reflecting disciplined pricing and favorable portfolio mix. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans contributed 13 basis points to overall loan yield during the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately 15 basis points during the third quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2026, $219.0 million of the existing loan portfolio repriced and the bank funded $51.5 million in term loans and extended $13.2 million of lines of credit commitments at current market rates.

Investment yields increased 25 basis points to 3.77% as of Sept 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven by the purchase of higher-yielding securities during the year ended 2025, which impacted overall investment income. The cost of funds for the third quarter of 2026 was 2.52%, remaining consistent when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Funding costs reflect increased local deposit growth and reduced reliance on wholesale funding, including FHLB advances. The cost of deposits was 2.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a 6-basis point increase when compared to 2.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The cost of borrowings, which includes other borrowings as well as FHLB advances for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, totaled 5.65%, an increase of 137 basis points when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due to other borrowings as there were no Federal Home Loan Bank advances in the quarter ended Sept 30, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of $72,000, or 5.5%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was a result of recognizing $337,000 in death benefit proceeds generated from a bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) policy in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of $138,000, 1.8%, compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was driven by a decrease in ATM network, audit and accounting, amortization of intangible assets, and advertising and marketing expenses. These decreases were partially offset by higher net occupancy and equipment, and franchise taxes expenses. Overall, the Company maintained disciplined expense management while absorbing higher regulatory and operating costs associated with growth.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $1.7 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.8%.

September 30, 2026, Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.61 billion with net loan balances totaling $1.30 billion. Loan balances grew by $23.9 million, or 7.4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026.

The allowance for credit losses increased $117,000, or 3.4% annualized, during the third quarter to $13.9 million at September 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% for September 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management's judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total liabilities were $1.47 billion at September 30, 2026, with deposits totaling $1.44 billion and wholesale funding totaling $0. Deposits grew by $58.6 million, or 16.9% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026, mainly attributed to growth from Maximize Money Market accounts and the Short-Term Relationship Certificates of Deposits. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances as the primary source of wholesale funding due to their accessibility and alignment with prevailing market rates.

Total stockholders' equity was $137.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $505,000 in the third quarter and a $8.7 million increase when compared to December 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity decreased during the second quarter of 2026 primarily from a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.1 million and offset by an increase of net income of $6.5 million and dividends of $1.2 million.

Credit Quality

A provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $188,000 was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The provision increase primarily reflects growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 were $51,000, compared to $195,000 as of September 30, 2025.

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $9.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $599,000 for the quarter. The NPL to average loan receivable ratio was 0.71% as of September 30, 2026. Past due loan balances of 30 days or more decreased from $9.6 million at June 30, 2026, to $8.4 million, or 0.65% of net loans outstanding, as of September 30, 2026.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates twenty-one branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at .

Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of the Company's return on average equity, return on average assets, net income, and efficiency ratios which exclude amounts the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and system conversion costs. The financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and the Company's marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results. When used in this release, the words“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Matthew Hartzler
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(330) 264-5767


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,896 $ 58,895 $ 45,496 $ 61,624 $ 51,273
Securities, net (1) 150,254 153,606 151,287 155,696 156,607
Loans held for sale 205 1,008 610 - 110
Loans 1,310,800 1,286,904 1,275,901 1,222,662 1,203,690
Less allowance for credit losses 13,879 13,762 13,671 13,130 12,710
Net loans 1,296,921 1,273,142 1,262,230 1,209,532 1,190,980
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,355 1,355 1,426 1,368 2,627
Premises & equipment, net 7,418 7,532 7,648 7,779 7,859
Bank-owned life insurance 22,461 22,312 22,164 22,327 22,182
Other assets 36,960 35,460 35,804 37,201 39,328
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,608,470 $ 1,553,310 $ 1,526,665 $ 1,495,527 $ 1,470,966
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand 322,786 319,214 328,414 332,304 346,571
Savings 603,513 562,617 540,008 518,770 477,877
Time 516,028 501,874 490,768 480,690 464,574
Deposit accounts $ 1,442,327 $ 1,383,705 $ 1,359,189 $ 1,331,764 $ 1,289,022
Other borrowings 15,910 20,039 23,289 22,435 26,669
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - - 20,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,815 11,643 11,134 12,608 11,652
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,471,052 1,415,387 1,393,612 1,366,807 1,347,343
Common stock ($1.00 par value) $ 7,864 7,847 7,831 7,829 7,829
Additional paid-in capital 57,493 57,278 57,204 57,217 56,727
Retained earnings 83,617 78,301 73,382 69,728 65,922
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,556 ) (5,502 ) (5,364 ) (6,054 ) (6,855 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,418 137,923 133,053 128,720 123,623
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,608,470 $ 1,553,310 $ 1,526,665 $ 1,495,527 $ 1,470,966
(1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Interest income $ 23,928 $ 22,720 $ 21,974 $ 22,066 $ 21,122 $ 68,622 $ 61,218
Interest expense 9,117 8,606 8,398 8,325 8,394 26,121 24,508
Net interest income 14,811 14,114 13,576 13,741 12,728 42,501 36,710
Provision for credit losses 188 154 528 476 480 870 1,099
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,623 13,960 13,048 13,265 12,248 41,631 35,611
Non-interest income 1,232 1,255 960 930 1,304 3,447 3,029
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 3,912 3,764 3,771 3,880 3,885 11,447 11,962
Net occupancy and equipment 1,526 1,478 1,598 1,471 1,351 4,602 4,231
Federal deposit insurance premiums 224 207 215 189 211 646 589
Franchise taxes 191 189 186 284 126 566 336
Advertising and marketing 169 175 225 205 225 569 585
Legal 45 36 96 65 52 177 299
Professional fees 251 301 338 326 238 890 962
ATM Network 99 101 123 118 246 323 458
Audit and accounting 105 163 129 199 177 397 485
Amortization of intangible assets 476 492 507 522 537 1,475 1,658
Other 658 635 727 642 746 2,020 2,051
Total non-interest expense 7,656 7,541 7,915 7,901 7,794 23,112 23,616
Income before federal income taxes 8,199 7,674 6,093 6,294 5,758 21,966 15,024
Provision for federal income taxes 1,706 1,580 1,265 1,392 1,219 4,551 3,177
Net income $ 6,493 $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,539 $ 17,415 $ 11,847
Earnings per share
Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 2.22 $ 1.52
Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 2.19 $ 1.51


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Per common share data
Basic earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 2.22 $ 1.52
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 2.19 $ 1.51
Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.42
Book value per share (period end) $ 17.47 $ 17.58 $ 16.99 $ 16.44 $ 15.79 $ 17.47 $ 15.79
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 15.87 $ 15.91 $ 15.25 $ 14.64 $ 13.94 $ 15.87 $ 13.94
Stock price at end of period $ 24.00 $ 20.27 $ 18.30 $ 17.28 $ 16.01 $ 24.00 $ 16.01
Dividends declared $ 1,177 $ 1,174 $ 1,174 $ 1,096 $ 1,096 $ 3,525 $ 3,280
Dividend yield 2.50 % 2.96 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.48 % 2.51 % 3.51 %
Dividend payout ratio 18.13 % 19.26 % 24.32 % 22.36 % 24.15 % 6.76 % 24.15 %
Period ending shares outstanding 7,863,994 7,847,053 7,830,532 7,829,137 7,829,137 7,863,994 7,829,137
Selected ratios
Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.62 % 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.47 % 1.10 %
Return on average equity (Annualized) 18.62 % 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 15.19 % 17.28 % 10.59 %
Return on average tangible common equity (Annualized) (1) (3) 20.53 % 20.04 % 16.39 % 17.11 % 16.63 % 19.18 % 14.41 %
Efficiency 47.72 % 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 55.54 % 50.30 % 59.43 %
Equity to assets at period end 8.54 % 8.88 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 8.54 % 8.40 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 1.46 % 1.62 %
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2026
2025
Yields
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1) 6.75 % 6.59 % 6.55 % 6.75 % 6.50 % 6.64 % 6.41 %
Investment securities (1) (2) 3.77 % 3.89 % 4.32 % 3.67 % 3.60 % 3.99 % 3.86 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.15 % 3.11 % 3.43 % 5.82 % 5.38 % 3.22 % 5.10 %
Total interest-earning assets 6.27 % 6.19 % 6.21 % 6.39 % 6.15 % 6.22 % 6.07 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits: 2.49 % 2.43 % 2.44 % 2.44 % 2.43 % 2.45 % 2.37 %
Other borrowings 5.65 % 5.20 % 5.35 % 5.10 % 3.88 % 5.48 % 3.96 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 3.70 % 4.27 % 4.55 % 3.66 % 4.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.52 % 2.47 % 2.49 % 2.49 % 2.52 % 2.50 % 2.51 %
Net interest margin (3) 3.88 % 3.85 % 3.83 % 3.98 % 3.71 % 3.85 % 3.64 %
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 22.5%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Asset quality data
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
Nonperforming loans $ 9,113 $ 8,514 $ 6,384 $ 5,391 $ 5,013
Other real estate owned - - 84 149 537
Nonperforming assets $ 9,113 $ 8,514 $ 6,468 $ 5,540 $ 5,550
Allowance for credit losses $ 13,879 $ 13,762 $ 13,671 $ 13,130 $ 12,710
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Quarter-to-date $ 51 $ 59 $ (37 ) $ 40 $ 195
Year-to-date 73 22 -37 253 213
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
Quarter-to-date 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.01 % 0.07 %
Year-to-date 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.01 %) 0.09 % 0.08 %
Nonperforming loans/total average loans 0.71 % 0.67 % 0.52 % 0.45 % 0.43 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.42 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 152.29 % 161.63 % 214.14 % 243.55 % 253.54 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.46 %
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Net Income as reported - GAAP $ 6,493 $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,539
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - - (337 )
Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Net Income non-GAAP $ 6,493 $ 6,094 $ 4,828 $ 4,902 $ 4,202
Earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.58
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - - (0.04 )
Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Earnings per share non-GAAP $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.54
Return on average assets - GAAP 1.62 % 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.25 %
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - - (0.09 %)
Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Return on average assets non-GAAP 1.62 % 1.58 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.16 %
Return on average equity - GAAP 18.62 % 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 15.19 %
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - - (1.13 %)
Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Return on average equity non-GAAP 18.62 % 18.05 % 14.95 % 16.41 % 14.06 %
Efficiency Ratio - GAAP 47.72 % 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 55.54 %
Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free) - - - - 1.37 %
Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit) - - - - -
Efficiency Ratio non-GAAP 47.72 % 49.07 % 54.45 % 53.86 % 56.91 %


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average Balance Interest Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, net $ 1,285,529 $ 21,870 6.75 % $ 1,173,927 $ 19,243 6.50 %
Investment securities 155,011 1,472 3.77 % 153,091 1,389 3.60 %
Interest-earning deposits 73,742 586 3.15 % 36,166 491 5.38 %
Total interest-earning assets 1,514,282 23,928 6.27 % 1,363,184 21,122 6.15 %
Noninterest-earning assets 71,667 88,186
Total assets $ 1,585,949 $ 1,451,370
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits $ 1,416,677 $ 8,874 2.49 % $ 1,260,712 $ 7,727 2.43 %
Other borrowings 17,051 243 5.65 % 25,437 249 3.88 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 36,454 418 4.55 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,433,728 9,117 2.52 % 1,322,604 8,394 2.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,838 5,143
Total liabilities 1,447,566 1,327,747
Stockholders' equity 138,383 123,623
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,585,949 $ 1,451,370
Net interest income $ 14,811 $ 12,728
Interest rate spread 3.75 % 3.63 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.88 % 3.48 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.62 % 103.07 %
Interest income/avge earnings assets 6.27 % 6.15 %
Interest expense/avge earnings assets 2.39 % 2.44 %
Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.71 %


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026
Average Balance Interest Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, net $ 1,285,529 $ 21,870 6.75 % $ 1,267,068 $ 20,829 6.59 %
Investment securities 155,011 1,472 3.77 % 152,614 1,482 3.89 %
Interest-earning deposits 73,742 586 3.15 % 52,791 409 3.11 %
Total interest-earning assets 1,514,282 23,928 6.27 % 1,472,473 22,720 6.19 %
Noninterest-earning assets 71,667 72,938
Total assets $ 1,585,949 $ 1,545,411
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits $ 1,416,677 $ 8,874 2.49 % $ 1,377,190 $ 8,340 2.43 %
Other borrowings 17,051 243 5.65 % 20,534 266 5.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - - - -
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,433,728 9,117 2.52 % 1,397,724 8,606 2.47 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,838 12,305
Total liabilities 1,447,566 1,410,030
Stockholders' equity 138,383 135,382
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,585,949 $ 1,545,411
Net interest income $ 14,811 $ 14,114
Interest rate spread 3.75 % 3.72 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.88 % 3.84 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.62 % 105.35 %
Interest income/avge earnings assets 6.27 % 6.19 %
Interest expense/avge earnings assets 2.39 % 2.34 %
Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.85 %


MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average Balance Interest Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, net $ 1,261,709 $ 62,615 6.64 % $ 1,149,049 $ 55,102 6.41 %
Investment securities 153,950 4,597 3.99 % 158,540 4,581 3.86 %
Interest-earning deposits 58,537 1,410 3.22 % 40,205 1,535 5.10 %
Total interest-earning assets 1,474,196 68,622 6.22 % 1,347,794 61,218 6.07 %
Noninterest-earning assets 111,753 110,349
Total assets $ 1,585,949 $ 1,458,143
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits $ 1,378,682 $ 25,296 2.45 % $ 1,211,344 $ 21,513 2.37 %
Other borrowings 19,039 781 5.48 % 26,722 791 3.96 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,607 44 3.66 % 66,728 2,204 4.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,399,327 26,121 2.50 % 1,304,794 24,508 2.51 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 51,840 29,725
Total liabilities 1,451,168 1,334,520
Stockholders' equity 134,781 123,623
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,585,949 $ 1,458,143
Net interest income $ 42,501 $ 36,710
Interest rate spread 3.73 % 3.56 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.85 % 3.64 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.35 % 103.30 %
Interest income/avge earnings assets 6.22 % 6.07 %
Interest expense/avge earnings assets 2.37 % 2.43 %
Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.64 %

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