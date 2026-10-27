Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Record Q3 2026 Earnings, Highlighted By 43% Net Income Growth
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,896
|$
|58,895
|$
|45,496
|$
|61,624
|$
|51,273
|Securities, net (1)
|150,254
|153,606
|151,287
|155,696
|156,607
|Loans held for sale
|205
|1,008
|610
|-
|110
|Loans
|1,310,800
|1,286,904
|1,275,901
|1,222,662
|1,203,690
|Less allowance for credit losses
|13,879
|13,762
|13,671
|13,130
|12,710
|Net loans
|1,296,921
|1,273,142
|1,262,230
|1,209,532
|1,190,980
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,355
|1,355
|1,426
|1,368
|2,627
|Premises & equipment, net
|7,418
|7,532
|7,648
|7,779
|7,859
|Bank-owned life insurance
|22,461
|22,312
|22,164
|22,327
|22,182
|Other assets
|36,960
|35,460
|35,804
|37,201
|39,328
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,608,470
|$
|1,553,310
|$
|1,526,665
|$
|1,495,527
|$
|1,470,966
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|322,786
|319,214
|328,414
|332,304
|346,571
|Savings
|603,513
|562,617
|540,008
|518,770
|477,877
|Time
|516,028
|501,874
|490,768
|480,690
|464,574
|Deposit accounts
|$
|1,442,327
|$
|1,383,705
|$
|1,359,189
|$
|1,331,764
|$
|1,289,022
|Other borrowings
|15,910
|20,039
|23,289
|22,435
|26,669
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,000
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|12,815
|11,643
|11,134
|12,608
|11,652
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,471,052
|1,415,387
|1,393,612
|1,366,807
|1,347,343
|Common stock ($1.00 par value)
|$
|7,864
|7,847
|7,831
|7,829
|7,829
|Additional paid-in capital
|57,493
|57,278
|57,204
|57,217
|56,727
|Retained earnings
|83,617
|78,301
|73,382
|69,728
|65,922
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,556
|)
|(5,502
|)
|(5,364
|)
|(6,054
|)
|(6,855
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|137,418
|137,923
|133,053
|128,720
|123,623
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,608,470
|$
|1,553,310
|$
|1,526,665
|$
|1,495,527
|$
|1,470,966
|(1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Interest income
|$
|23,928
|$
|22,720
|$
|21,974
|$
|22,066
|$
|21,122
|$
|68,622
|$
|61,218
|Interest expense
|9,117
|8,606
|8,398
|8,325
|8,394
|26,121
|24,508
|Net interest income
|14,811
|14,114
|13,576
|13,741
|12,728
|42,501
|36,710
|Provision for credit losses
|188
|154
|528
|476
|480
|870
|1,099
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|14,623
|13,960
|13,048
|13,265
|12,248
|41,631
|35,611
|Non-interest income
|1,232
|1,255
|960
|930
|1,304
|3,447
|3,029
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,912
|3,764
|3,771
|3,880
|3,885
|11,447
|11,962
|Net occupancy and equipment
|1,526
|1,478
|1,598
|1,471
|1,351
|4,602
|4,231
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|224
|207
|215
|189
|211
|646
|589
|Franchise taxes
|191
|189
|186
|284
|126
|566
|336
|Advertising and marketing
|169
|175
|225
|205
|225
|569
|585
|Legal
|45
|36
|96
|65
|52
|177
|299
|Professional fees
|251
|301
|338
|326
|238
|890
|962
|ATM Network
|99
|101
|123
|118
|246
|323
|458
|Audit and accounting
|105
|163
|129
|199
|177
|397
|485
|Amortization of intangible assets
|476
|492
|507
|522
|537
|1,475
|1,658
|Other
|658
|635
|727
|642
|746
|2,020
|2,051
|Total non-interest expense
|7,656
|7,541
|7,915
|7,901
|7,794
|23,112
|23,616
|Income before federal income taxes
|8,199
|7,674
|6,093
|6,294
|5,758
|21,966
|15,024
|Provision for federal income taxes
|1,706
|1,580
|1,265
|1,392
|1,219
|4,551
|3,177
|Net income
|$
|6,493
|$
|6,094
|$
|4,828
|$
|4,902
|$
|4,539
|$
|17,415
|$
|11,847
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.22
|$
|1.52
|Diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.19
|$
|1.51
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Per common share data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.22
|$
|1.52
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.19
|$
|1.51
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|17.47
|$
|17.58
|$
|16.99
|$
|16.44
|$
|15.79
|$
|17.47
|$
|15.79
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)
|$
|15.87
|$
|15.91
|$
|15.25
|$
|14.64
|$
|13.94
|$
|15.87
|$
|13.94
|Stock price at end of period
|$
|24.00
|$
|20.27
|$
|18.30
|$
|17.28
|$
|16.01
|$
|24.00
|$
|16.01
|Dividends declared
|$
|1,177
|$
|1,174
|$
|1,174
|$
|1,096
|$
|1,096
|$
|3,525
|$
|3,280
|Dividend yield
|2.50
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.48
|%
|2.51
|%
|3.51
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|18.13
|%
|19.26
|%
|24.32
|%
|22.36
|%
|24.15
|%
|6.76
|%
|24.15
|%
|Period ending shares outstanding
|7,863,994
|7,847,053
|7,830,532
|7,829,137
|7,829,137
|7,863,994
|7,829,137
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets (Annualized)
|1.62
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.10
|%
|Return on average equity (Annualized)
|18.62
|%
|18.05
|%
|14.95
|%
|16.41
|%
|15.19
|%
|17.28
|%
|10.59
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (Annualized) (1) (3)
|20.53
|%
|20.04
|%
|16.39
|%
|17.11
|%
|16.63
|%
|19.18
|%
|14.41
|%
|Efficiency
|47.72
|%
|49.07
|%
|54.45
|%
|53.86
|%
|55.54
|%
|50.30
|%
|59.43
|%
|Equity to assets at period end
|8.54
|%
|8.88
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.40
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.40
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.48
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.54
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.62
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Yields
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
|6.75
|%
|6.59
|%
|6.55
|%
|6.75
|%
|6.50
|%
|6.64
|%
|6.41
|%
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|3.77
|%
|3.89
|%
|4.32
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.86
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|3.15
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.43
|%
|5.82
|%
|5.38
|%
|3.22
|%
|5.10
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6.27
|%
|6.19
|%
|6.21
|%
|6.39
|%
|6.15
|%
|6.22
|%
|6.07
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Deposits:
|2.49
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.37
|%
|Other borrowings
|5.65
|%
|5.20
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.10
|%
|3.88
|%
|5.48
|%
|3.96
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|-
|-
|3.70
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.55
|%
|3.66
|%
|4.42
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.52
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.51
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.88
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.64
|%
| (1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 22.5%.
| (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
| (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|Asset quality data
|(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|9,113
|$
|8,514
|$
|6,384
|$
|5,391
|$
|5,013
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|84
|149
|537
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|9,113
|$
|8,514
|$
|6,468
|$
|5,540
|$
|5,550
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|13,879
|$
|13,762
|$
|13,671
|$
|13,130
|$
|12,710
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|51
|$
|59
|$
|(37
|)
|$
|40
|$
|195
|Year-to-date
|73
|22
|-37
|253
|213
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|0.01
|%
|0.07
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total average loans
|0.71
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.70
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
|152.29
|%
|161.63
|%
|214.14
|%
|243.55
|%
|253.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.57
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.46
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Non-GAAP reconciliation
|Net Income as reported - GAAP
|$
|6,493
|$
|6,094
|$
|4,828
|$
|4,902
|$
|4,539
|Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(337
|)
|Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income non-GAAP
|$
|6,493
|$
|6,094
|$
|4,828
|$
|4,902
|$
|4,202
|Earnings per share - GAAP
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.58
|Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.04
|)
|Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Earnings per share non-GAAP
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.54
|Return on average assets - GAAP
|1.62
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.25
|%
|Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.09
|%)
|Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Return on average assets non-GAAP
|1.62
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average equity - GAAP
|18.62
|%
|18.05
|%
|14.95
|%
|16.41
|%
|15.19
|%
|Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1.13
|%)
|Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Return on average equity non-GAAP
|18.62
|%
|18.05
|%
|14.95
|%
|16.41
|%
|14.06
|%
|Efficiency Ratio - GAAP
|47.72
|%
|49.07
|%
|54.45
|%
|53.86
|%
|55.54
|%
|Effect of BOLI death benefit recognition (tax-free)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1.37
|%
|Effect of gain on the sale of investments (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of termination expenses (net of tax benefit)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Efficiency Ratio non-GAAP
|47.72
|%
|49.07
|%
|54.45
|%
|53.86
|%
|56.91
|%
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,285,529
|$
|21,870
|6.75
|%
|$
|1,173,927
|$
|19,243
|6.50
|%
|Investment securities
|155,011
|1,472
|3.77
|%
|153,091
|1,389
|3.60
|%
|Interest-earning deposits
|73,742
|586
|3.15
|%
|36,166
|491
|5.38
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,514,282
|23,928
|6.27
|%
|1,363,184
|21,122
|6.15
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|71,667
|88,186
|Total assets
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,451,370
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,416,677
|$
|8,874
|2.49
|%
|$
|1,260,712
|$
|7,727
|2.43
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,051
|243
|5.65
|%
|25,437
|249
|3.88
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|-
|-
|-
|36,454
|418
|4.55
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,433,728
|9,117
|2.52
|%
|1,322,604
|8,394
|2.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|13,838
|5,143
|Total liabilities
|1,447,566
|1,327,747
|Stockholders' equity
|138,383
|123,623
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,451,370
|Net interest income
|$
|14,811
|$
|12,728
|Interest rate spread
|3.75
|%
|3.63
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.88
|%
|3.48
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|105.62
|%
|103.07
|%
|Interest income/avge earnings assets
|6.27
|%
|6.15
|%
|Interest expense/avge earnings assets
|2.39
|%
|2.44
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.88
|%
|3.71
|%
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,285,529
|$
|21,870
|6.75
|%
|$
|1,267,068
|$
|20,829
|6.59
|%
|Investment securities
|155,011
|1,472
|3.77
|%
|152,614
|1,482
|3.89
|%
|Interest-earning deposits
|73,742
|586
|3.15
|%
|52,791
|409
|3.11
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,514,282
|23,928
|6.27
|%
|1,472,473
|22,720
|6.19
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|71,667
|72,938
|Total assets
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,545,411
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,416,677
|$
|8,874
|2.49
|%
|$
|1,377,190
|$
|8,340
|2.43
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,051
|243
|5.65
|%
|20,534
|266
|5.20
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,433,728
|9,117
|2.52
|%
|1,397,724
|8,606
|2.47
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|13,838
|12,305
|Total liabilities
|1,447,566
|1,410,030
|Stockholders' equity
|138,383
|135,382
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,545,411
|Net interest income
|$
|14,811
|$
|14,114
|Interest rate spread
|3.75
|%
|3.72
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.88
|%
|3.84
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|105.62
|%
|105.35
|%
|Interest income/avge earnings assets
|6.27
|%
|6.19
|%
|Interest expense/avge earnings assets
|2.39
|%
|2.34
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.88
|%
|3.85
|%
|MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,261,709
|$
|62,615
|6.64
|%
|$
|1,149,049
|$
|55,102
|6.41
|%
|Investment securities
|153,950
|4,597
|3.99
|%
|158,540
|4,581
|3.86
|%
|Interest-earning deposits
|58,537
|1,410
|3.22
|%
|40,205
|1,535
|5.10
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,474,196
|68,622
|6.22
|%
|1,347,794
|61,218
|6.07
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|111,753
|110,349
|Total assets
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,458,143
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,378,682
|$
|25,296
|2.45
|%
|$
|1,211,344
|$
|21,513
|2.37
|%
|Other borrowings
|19,039
|781
|5.48
|%
|26,722
|791
|3.96
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,607
|44
|3.66
|%
|66,728
|2,204
|4.42
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,399,327
|26,121
|2.50
|%
|1,304,794
|24,508
|2.51
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|51,840
|29,725
|Total liabilities
|1,451,168
|1,334,520
|Stockholders' equity
|134,781
|123,623
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,585,949
|$
|1,458,143
|Net interest income
|$
|42,501
|$
|36,710
|Interest rate spread
|3.73
|%
|3.56
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.85
|%
|3.64
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|105.35
|%
|103.30
|%
|Interest income/avge earnings assets
|6.22
|%
|6.07
|%
|Interest expense/avge earnings assets
|2.37
|%
|2.43
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.85
|%
|3.64
|%
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