DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Third quarter sales were $172.8 million, up 14% versus Q3 2025

Net income attributable to DMC was $9.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share in Q3 2025

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC*, excluding $5.4 million in tariff refunds*, was $13.6 million, up 59% versus Q3 2025

Including tariff refunds, adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $19.0 million Total debt was $51.7 million, while net debt* was $13.7 million, the lowest level since the December 2021 acquisition of 60% of Arcadia

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC exceeded the high end of management's forecast and substantially improved versus the 2025 third quarter. DMC's businesses benefited from specific initiatives implemented over the past two years to improve their financial and operating performance, as they continue to navigate challenging, uncertain and highly volatile end-market conditions. Third quarter consolidated sales were $172.8 million, up 14% versus the comparable year-ago quarter and up 10% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, excluding $5.4 million in tariff refunds, was $13.6 million, up 59% versus the 2025 third quarter and up 48% sequentially. Inclusive of tariff refunds, adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $19.0 million. Sales at Arcadia Products, DMC's building products business, were $76.9 million, up 25% versus the 2025 third quarter and up 14% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $6.8 million, up 32% versus the year-ago third quarter and up 23% sequentially. The improvement over the prior third quarter reflects higher sales of commercial aluminum and residential products, supported by improving service levels and product availability. Despite extremely difficult market conditions, Arcadia has remained focused on improving execution and regaining market share. Short-cycle commercial and high-end residential sales made meaningful contributions, offsetting continued challenges created by elevated interest rates and materially higher aluminum costs. Large, longer-cycle commercial projects remain heavily impacted by these ongoing market conditions and a still highly competitive pricing environment. DynaEnergetics, DMC's energy products business, reported third quarter sales of $67.1 million, down 3% versus the 2025 third quarter and flat sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding tariff refunds, was $6.5 million, up 34% year over year and up 57% sequentially. DynaEnergetics' improved profitability, despite lower year-over-year sales, reflects specific cost savings initiatives and improved sales mix, partially attributable to recent diversification efforts and the initial contributions from both the defense and enhanced geothermal sectors. At NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, third quarter sales were $28.8 million, up 38% versus last year's third quarter and up 30% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million, up 120% year over year and up 51% sequentially. NobelClad's performance reflects increased shipments on a large, international petrochemical order, as well as the resolution of supply chain issues on a large defense order that was fully shipped in the quarter. NobelClad ended the quarter with an order backlog of $72.4 million, which included $16 million in orders related to U.S. Navy vessel construction. “Our improved performance reflects the cost optimization and commercial initiatives selectively implemented across our businesses over the past two years,” said James O'Leary, DMC's president and CEO.“These improvements were achieved despite continued macroeconomic headwinds across all of our end markets. We also strengthened DMC's financial position during this period, with net debt now at its lowest level since the acquisition of Arcadia in December 2021. I want to thank all of our DMC associates for their hard work, dedication and continued commitment to improving our businesses.” Guidance

Fourth quarter sales are expected to be in a range of $154 million to $164 million, with adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC anticipated in a range of $10 million to $13 million. Our fourth quarter guidance reflects normal seasonal moderation at Arcadia, further affected by a temporary shutdown of our California finishing facility for planned maintenance, a decline in large, long-cycle project activity, the negative impact of still rising interest rates on construction activity, ongoing volatility in aluminum input costs, and tight labor conditions for commercial and residential builders; steady well completion activity at DynaEnergetics with the benefit from previously discussed cost optimization programs more than offsetting input cost increases; and continued improvement in shipping activity at NobelClad. DMC's fourth quarter guidance does not contemplate increased disruptions in international supply chains due to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, which could impact both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, or generally weaker end market conditions. Moreover, this guidance remains highly dependent on macroeconomic conditions, particularly within DMC's core energy and construction markets, and may change-either positively or negatively-as these factors evolve throughout the remainder of 2026. Summary Third Quarter Results

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 172,825 $ 156,953 $ 151,532 10 % 14 % Gross profit percentage 26.9 % 21.9 % 21.7 % SG&A $ 27,492 $ 24,541 $ 25,950 12 % 6 % Net income (loss) $ 12,071 $ 2,017 $ (2,070 ) 498 % 683 % Net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 9,708 $ 507 $ (3,081 ) 1,815 % 415 % Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to DMC $ 0.59 $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) 490 % 690 % Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 9,783 $ 727 $ (1,629 ) 1,246 % 701 % Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.48 $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) 1,100 % 700 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 19,014 $ 10,673 $ 8,564 78 % 122 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, excluding tariff refunds $ 13,589 $ 9,185 $ 8,564 48 % 59 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 23,528 $ 14,333 $ 11,972 64 % 97 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation, excluding tariff refunds $ 18,103 $ 12,845 $ 11,972 41 % 51 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin, excluding tariff refunds 10.5 % 8.2 % 7.9 %

Arcadia Products

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 76,886 $ 67,419 $ 61,661 14 % 25 % Gross profit percentage 28.6 % 27.7 % 28.7 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 6,770 $ 5,490 $ 5,111 23 % 32 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 11,284 $ 9,150 $ 8,519 23 % 32 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 14.7 % 13.6 % 13.8 %

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 67,124 $ 67,383 $ 68,946 - % (3)% Gross profit percentage 26.1 % 15.9 % 14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,928 $ 5,638 $ 4,867 112 % 145 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.8 % 8.4 % 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA, excluding tariff refunds $ 6,503 $ 4,150 $ 4,867 57 % 34 % Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding tariff refunds 9.7 % 6.2 % 7.1 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,815 $ 22,151 $ 20,925 30 % 38 % Gross profit percentage 24.1 % 22.6 % 24.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,568 $ 3,032 $ 2,075 51 % 120 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 % 13.7 % 9.9 %

NobelClad's rolling 12-month bookings were $105.1 million, and the 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.19.



Conference call information

The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), DMC also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:



EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding tariff refunds: DMC received refunds of certain tariffs previously paid on imported products and materials. The Company believes presenting Adjusted EBITDA both inclusive and exclusive of these refunds provides investors with additional insight into its underlying operating performance. In particular, excluding the refunds enables investors to better assess the profitability of DMC's ongoing operations without the benefit of these items and facilitates comparisons of operating performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance. Net debt: defined as total debt less consolidated cash and cash equivalents per the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding DMC's operating performance, excluding the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC's GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance.

DMC is unable to reconcile its expected third quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC to the most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measure because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of DMC's control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, DMC is unable to provide a reconciliation for expected adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC without unreasonable efforts.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia Products, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit:

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter 2026 guidance on sales and adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC; expected steady well completion activity at DynaEnergetics and the benefit from previously discussed cost optimization programs more than offsetting input cost increases; and continued improvement in shipping activity at NobelClad. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: changes in global economic conditions, including tariffs or reciprocal tariffs; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; product pricing and margins; our ability to realize sales from our backlog and our ability to adjust our manufacturing and supply chain; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to manage periods of growth and contraction effectively; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of the end-market users we serve; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timely receipt of government approvals and permits; the price and availability of metal and other raw materials; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; the impact of catastrophic weather events on our business and that of our customers; the ability to remain an innovative leader in our fields of business; the costs and impacts of pending or future litigation or regulatory matters; changes to legislation, regulation or public sentiment related to our business and the industries in which our customers operate; the impacts of trade and economic sanctions or other restrictions imposed by the European Union, the United States or other countries; costs and risks associated with compliance with laws and regulations, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar legislation; the availability and cost of funds; fluctuations in foreign currencies; actions of activist stockholders or others; the impact of our stockholder protection rights agreement, which includes terms and conditions that could discourage a takeover or other transaction that stockholders may consider favorable, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 172,825 $ 156,953 $ 151,532 10 % 14 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 126,379 122,598 118,703 3 % 6 % Gross profit 46,446 34,355 32,829 35 % 41 % Gross profit percentage 26.9 % 21.9 % 21.7 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 16,516 13,916 15,282 19 % 8 % Selling and distribution expenses 10,976 10,625 10,668 3 % 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,356 4,357 4,764 - % (9) % Strategic review and related expenses - - 303 - % (100) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 94 239 1,202 (61) % (92) % Total costs and expenses 31,942 29,137 32,219 10 % (1) % OPERATING INCOME 14,504 5,218 610 178 % 2,278 % OTHER EXPENSE: Other income (expense), net 18 15 (334 ) 20 % 105 % Interest expense, net (1,256 ) (1,280 ) (1,632 ) (2) % (23)

% INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,266 3,953 (1,356 ) 236 % 1,078 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,195 1,936 714 (38) % 67 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 12,071 2,017 (2,070 ) 498 % 683 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,363 1,510 1,011 56 % 134 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 9,708 $ 507 $ (3,081 ) 1,815 % 415 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) 490 % 690 % Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) 490 % 690 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 20,252,213 20,199,424 19,930,699 - % 2 % Diluted 20,315,635 20,235,822 19,930,699 - % 2 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 9,708 $ 507 $ (3,081 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,395 1,541 1,018 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 12,103 $ 2,048 $ (2,063 )





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 465,373 $ 466,309 - % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 359,129 355,550 1 % Gross profit 106,244 110,759 (4) % Gross profit percentage 22.8 % 23.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 44,564 47,861 (7) % Selling and distribution expenses 32,073 32,536 (1) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 13,069 14,290 (9) % Strategic review and related expenses - 2,376 (100) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 899 2,676 (66) % Total costs and expenses 90,605 99,739 (9) % OPERATING INCOME 15,639 11,020 42 % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (12 ) (898 ) (99) % Interest expense, net (3,997 ) (5,142 ) (22) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,630 4,980 134 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,352 4,866 (11) % NET INCOME 7,278 114 6,284 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,128 2,402 30 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,150 $ (2,288 ) 281 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.31 ) 216 % Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.31 ) 216 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 20,173,280 19,883,652 1 % Diluted 20,223,991 19,883,652 2 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 4,150 $ (2,288 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,201 (3,801 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 7,351 $ (6,089 )





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Arcadia Products Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 76,886 $ 67,419 $ 61,661 14 % 25 % Gross profit 21,994 18,664 17,717 18 % 24 % Gross profit percentage 28.6 % 27.7 % 28.7 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 7,146 6,205 5,998 15 % 19 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,665 4,410 4,238 6 % 10 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,356 4,357 4,764 - % (9) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 47 47 132 - % (64) % Operating income 5,780 3,645 2,585 59 % 124 % Adjusted EBITDA 11,284 9,150 8,519 23 % 32 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,514 ) (3,660 ) (3,408 ) 23 % 32 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 6,770 $ 5,490 $ 5,111 23 % 32 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Year-on-year Net sales $ 201,011 $ 189,221 6 % Gross profit 54,323 54,328 - % Gross profit percentage 27.0 % 28.7 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 19,782 19,947 (1) % Selling and distribution expenses 13,460 13,345 1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 13,069 14,290 (9) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 589 649 (9) % Operating income 7,423 6,097 22 % Adjusted EBITDA 24,336 24,571 (1) % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9,734 ) (9,829 ) (1) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 14,602 $ 14,742 (1) %





DynaEnergetics Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 67,124 $ 67,383 $ 68,946 - % (3) % Gross profit 17,544 10,714 9,976 64 % 76 % Gross profit percentage 26.1 % 15.9 % 14.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,076 2,619 2,416 17 % 27 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,233 4,101 4,514 3 % (6) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 31 67 57 (54) % (46) % Operating income 10,204 3,927 2,989 160 % 241 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,928 $ 5,638 $ 4,867 112 % 145 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Year-on-year Net sales $ 194,054 $ 201,359 (4) % Gross profit 35,763 36,746 (3) % Gross profit percentage 18.4 % 18.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 8,334 8,191 2 % Selling and distribution expenses 12,217 12,764 (4) % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 169 803 (79) % Operating income 15,043 14,988 - % Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,312 $ 21,225 (4) %





NobelClad Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,815 $ 22,151 $ 20,925 30 % 38 % Gross profit 6,942 5,010 5,208 39 % 33 % Gross profit percentage 24.1 % 22.6 % 24.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,171 746 2,076 57 % (44) % Selling and distribution expenses 2,045 2,081 1,870 (2) % 9 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments - - 1,013 - % (100) % Operating income 3,726 2,183 249 71 % 1,396 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,568 $ 3,032 $ 2,075 51 % 120 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Year-on-year Net sales $ 70,308 $ 75,729 (7) % Gross profit 16,329 19,898 (18) % Gross profit percentage 23.2 % 26.3 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,085 4,119 (25) % Selling and distribution expenses 6,283 6,277 - % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments - 1,224 (100) % Operating income 6,961 8,278 (16) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,493 $ 11,890 (20) %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands) Change Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sequential Year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,957 $ 28,551 $ 31,898 33 % 19 % Accounts receivable, net 109,156 102,051 93,697 7 % 16 % Inventories 172,346 167,309 144,552 3 % 19 % Prepaid expenses and other 14,094 15,256 16,224 (8) % (13) % Total current assets 333,553 313,167 286,371 7 % 16 % Property, plant and equipment, net 118,286 121,104 127,358 (2) % (7) % Purchased intangible assets, net 141,982 146,338 155,051 (3) % (8) % Other long-term assets 66,966 69,017 67,051 (3) % - % Total assets $ 660,787 $ 649,626 $ 635,831 2 % 4 % LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 57,521 $ 49,076 $ 48,188 17 % 19 % Contract liabilities 24,769 30,072 22,568 (18) % 10 % Accrued income taxes 2,902 2,762 4,289 5 % (32) % Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 3,750 3,438 - % 9 % Other current liabilities 41,303 36,870 35,842 12 % 15 % Total current liabilities 130,245 122,530 114,325 6 % 14 % Long-term debt 47,924 55,314 47,206 (13) % 2 % Deferred tax liabilities 364 412 475 (12) % (23) % Other long-term liabilities 45,318 46,940 44,695 (3) % 1 % Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,080 187,080 - % - % Stockholders' equity 249,856 237,350 242,050 5 % 3 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 660,787 $ 649,626 $ 635,831 2 % 4 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 12,071 $ 2,017 $ (2,070 ) $ 7,278 $ 114 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 3,633 3,588 3,733 10,936 11,100 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,356 4,357 4,764 13,069 14,290 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 231 241 262 703 710 Stock-based compensation 807 794 1,360 2,464 4,376 Bad debt expense - 34 329 95 1,025 Deferred income taxes (141 ) 898 (421 ) 418 (7 ) Asset impairments - - - - 296 Other, net (185 ) (457 ) (83 ) (761 ) 905 Change in working capital, net (3,263 ) (19,432 ) 10,732 (27,032 ) 5,531 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,509 (7,960 ) 18,606 7,170 38,340 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (980 ) (1,274 ) (4,243 ) (4,364 ) (10,943 ) Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements 95 556 1,894 1,498 3,682 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 10 335 20 345 47 Proceeds from settlement of note receivable - - - - 4,167 Net cash used in investing activities (875 ) (383 ) (2,329 ) (2,521 ) (3,047 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (938 ) (937 ) (625 ) (2,500 ) (1,875 ) Borrowings on revolving loans 52,337 65,338 52,300 176,275 99,159 Repayments on revolving loans (58,900 ) (59,400 ) (53,918 ) (173,075 ) (111,805 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - - - (650 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder - - (145 ) - (6,400 ) Treasury stock purchases - (93 ) (15 ) (460 ) (578 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,501 ) 4,908 (2,403 ) 240 (22,149 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 273 475 111 1,170 (1,021 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,406 (2,960 ) 13,985 6,059 12,123 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 28,551 31,511 12,427 31,898 14,289 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 37,957 $ 28,551 $ 26,412 $ 37,957 $ 26,412





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) DMC Global EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Net income (loss) $ 12,071 $ 2,017 $ (2,070 ) $ 7,278 $ 114 Interest expense, net 1,256 1,280 1,632 3,997 5,142 Income tax provision 1,195 1,936 714 4,352 4,866 Depreciation 3,633 3,588 3,733 10,936 11,100 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,356 4,357 4,764 13,069 14,290 EBITDA 22,511 13,178 8,773 39,632 35,512 Stock-based compensation 941 931 1,360 2,774 4,340 Strategic review and related expenses - - 303 - 2,376 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 94 239 1,202 899 2,676 Executive transition costs - - - - 520 Other (income) expense, net (18 ) (15 ) 334 12 898 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,528 $ 14,333 $ 11,972 $ 43,317 $ 46,322 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,514 ) (3,660 ) (3,408 ) (9,734 ) (9,829 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 19,014 $ 10,673 $ 8,564 $ 33,583 $ 36,493 Less: Tariff refunds (5,425 ) (1,488 ) - (6,913 ) - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc., excluding tariff refunds $ 13,589 $ 9,185 $ 8,564 $ 26,670 $ 36,493





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share *Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share Three months ended September 30, 2026 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 9,708 $ 0.48 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 75 - As adjusted $ 9,783 $ 0.48 (1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 20,315,635.





Three months ended June 30, 2026 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 507 $ 0.03 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 220 0.01 As adjusted $ 727 $ 0.04 (1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 20,235,822.





Three months ended September 30, 2025 Amount Per Share(1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (3,081 ) $ (0.16 ) Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 303 0.02 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 1,149 0.06 As adjusted $ (1,629 ) $ (0.08 ) (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,930,699.





Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ 4,150 $ 0.21 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 663 0.03 As adjusted $ 4,813 $ 0.24 (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 20,223,991.







Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Amount Per Share(1) Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc.* $ (2,288 ) $ (0.12 ) Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 2,376 0.12 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 2,406 0.12 Executive transition costs, net of tax 520 0.03 As adjusted $ 3,014 $ 0.15 (1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,883,652.





Segment Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia Products Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Operating income, as reported $ 5,780 $ 3,645 $ 2,585 $ 7,423 $ 6,097 Adjustments: Depreciation 1,022 1,023 1,020 3,074 3,042 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,356 4,357 4,764 13,069 14,290 Stock-based compensation 79 78 18 181 493 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 47 47 132 589 649 Adjusted EBITDA 11,284 9,150 8,519 24,336 24,571 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,514 ) (3,660 ) (3,408 ) (9,734 ) (9,829 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 6,770 $ 5,490 $ 5,111 $ 14,602 $ 14,742





DynaEnergetics Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Operating income, as reported $ 10,204 $ 3,927 $ 2,989 $ 15,043 $ 14,988 Adjustments: Depreciation 1,693 1,644 1,821 5,100 5,434 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 31 67 57 169 803 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,928 $ 5,638 $ 4,867 $ 20,312 $ 21,225 Less: Tariff refunds (5,425 ) (1,488 ) - (6,913 ) - Adjusted EBITDA, excluding tariff refunds $ 6,503 $ 4,150 $ 4,867 $ 13,399 $ 21,225





NobelClad Three months ended Nine months ended Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Operating income, as reported $ 3,726 $ 2,183 $ 249 $ 6,961 $ 8,278 Adjustments: Depreciation 842 849 813 2,532 2,388 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments - - 1,013 - 1,224 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,568 $ 3,032 $ 2,075 $ 9,493 $ 11,890





CONTACT:

Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924

