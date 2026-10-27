Orthopediatrics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Increases 2026 Financial Guidance
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|17,141
|$
|19,556
|Restricted cash
|710
|2,064
|Short-term investments
|27,088
|41,295
|Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,619 and $1,501, respectively
|59,543
|53,838
|Inventories, net
|141,864
|133,790
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,895
|5,876
|Total current assets
|253,241
|256,419
|Property and equipment, net
|46,941
|49,555
|Other assets:
|Amortizable intangible assets, net
|61,668
|64,802
|Goodwill
|118,586
|109,269
|Other intangible assets
|12,200
|12,909
|Other non-current assets
|16,451
|15,676
|Total other assets
|208,905
|202,656
|Total assets
|$
|509,087
|$
|508,630
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable - trade
|$
|24,485
|$
|18,786
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|16,657
|13,693
|Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate
|174
|170
|Current portion of acquisition installment payable
|1,691
|2,194
|Other current liabilities
|12,625
|11,354
|Total current liabilities
|55,632
|46,197
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term term loan
|48,560
|48,189
|Long-term convertible note
|48,961
|48,486
|Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion
|152
|283
|Other long-term debt, net of current portion
|515
|2,862
|Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion
|3,053
|2,898
|Deferred income taxes
|3,140
|3,582
|Other long-term liabilities
|9,724
|9,537
|Total long-term liabilities
|114,105
|115,837
|Total liabilities
|169,737
|162,034
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 26,115,126 shares and 25,093,792 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|7
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|637,299
|622,325
|Accumulated deficit
|(298,992
|)
|(275,212
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,036
|(523
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|339,350
|346,596
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|509,087
|$
|508,630
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net revenue
|$
|72,661
|$
|61,250
|$
|202,530
|$
|174,743
|Cost of revenue
|18,685
|15,976
|52,798
|47,188
|Gross profit
|53,976
|45,274
|149,732
|127,555
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|23,096
|18,652
|62,860
|54,327
|General and administrative
|32,029
|29,155
|95,866
|89,878
|Intangible asset impairment
|611
|2,268
|611
|2,268
|Restructuring
|-
|2,294
|1
|5,305
|Research and development
|2,465
|2,333
|7,021
|6,843
|Total operating expenses
|58,201
|54,702
|166,359
|158,621
|Operating loss
|(4,225
|)
|(9,428
|)
|(16,627
|)
|(31,066
|)
|Other expense (income):
|Interest expense, net
|2,617
|1,822
|7,248
|4,064
|Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
|(814
|)
|-
|(814
|)
|-
|Other expense (income), net
|11
|648
|765
|(5,705
|)
|Total other expense (income), net
|1,814
|2,470
|7,199
|(1,641
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|$
|(6,039
|)
|$
|(11,898
|)
|(23,826
|)
|(29,425
|)
|Income tax (benefit) charge
|(109
|)
|(125
|)
|(46
|)
|120
|Net loss
|$
|(5,930
|)
|$
|(11,773
|)
|$
|(23,780
|)
|$
|(29,545
|)
|Weighted average common stock - basic and diluted
|24,153,621
|23,565,779
|23,964,171
|23,420,158
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)(In Thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(23,780
|)
|$
|(29,545
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments
|611
|4,163
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,048
|15,517
|Stock-based compensation
|12,592
|13,362
|Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
|(814
|)
|-
|Accretion of acquisition installment payable
|365
|105
|Deferred income taxes
|(393
|)
|120
|Non-cash other
|695
|(88
|)
|Changes in certain operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(4,717
|)
|(8,270
|)
|Inventories
|(4,922
|)
|(7,893
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(579
|)
|176
|Accounts payable - trade
|5,299
|(1,961
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,816
|790
|Other
|(1,074
|)
|(1,675
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|2,147
|(15,199
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Other acquisitions, including clinics, net of cash acquired
|(8,410
|)
|(8,852
|)
|Sale of short-term marketable securities
|15,000
|-
|Investment in private companies and purchases of licenses
|(810
|)
|(2,007
|)
|Purchase of short-term marketable securities
|-
|(15,000
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8,716
|)
|(10,511
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,936
|)
|(36,370
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|-
|25,000
|Payment on debt issuance costs
|(289
|)
|-
|Payments on mortgage notes
|(127
|)
|(119
|)
|Payments on acquisition notes
|(2,464
|)
|(489
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(2,880
|)
|24,392
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(100
|)
|284
|NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(3,769
|)
|(26,893
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|$
|21,620
|$
|45,777
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|17,851
|$
|18,884
|2026
|2025
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|5,646
|$
|4,562
|Transfer of instruments between property and equipment and inventory
|$
|2,611
|$
|1,881
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|$
|2,838
|$
|4,812
|Issuance of common shares to settle an obligation with a vendor
|$
|-
|$
|1,261
|Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment
|$
|2,398
|$
|226
|Issuance of common shares in connection with acquisitions
|$
|1,656
|$
|-
|Issuance of common shares in connection with Boston O&P acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|233
|Capital contribution associated with reclassification of MedTech liability to equity
|$
|-
|$
|2,062
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Product sales by geographic location:
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|U.S.
|$
|57,890
|$
|48,718
|$
|157,990
|$
|137,757
|International
|14,771
|12,532
|44,540
|36,986
|Total
|$
|72,661
|$
|61,250
|$
|202,530
|$
|174,743
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Product sales by category:
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Trauma and deformity
|$
|52,623
|$
|44,143
|$
|148,300
|$
|123,665
|Scoliosis
|19,172
|16,261
|51,490
|48,447
|Sports medicine/other
|866
|846
|2,740
|2,631
|Total
|$
|72,661
|$
|61,250
|$
|202,530
|$
|174,743
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
TO FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|4,506
|$
|(581
|)
|$
|2,147
|$
|(15,199
|)
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(2,911
|)
|(2,839
|)
|(8,716
|)
|(10,511
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,595
|$
|(3,420
|)
|$
|(6,569
|)
|$
|(25,710
|)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(5,930
|)
|$
|(11,773
|)
|$
|(23,780
|)
|$
|(29,545
|)
|Interest expense, net
|2,617
|1,822
|7,248
|4,064
|Other expense (income), net
|11
|648
|765
|(5,705
|)
|Income tax charge (benefit)
|(109
|)
|(125
|)
|(46
|)
|120
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,621
|5,299
|17,048
|15,517
|Intangible asset impairment
|611
|2,268
|611
|2,268
|Stock-based compensation
|4,419
|4,251
|12,592
|13,362
|Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
|(814
|)
|-
|(814
|)
|-
|Restructuring charges
|-
|2,294
|1
|5,305
|Tariffs
|178
|306
|570
|954
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase
|-
|-
|-
|109
|Acquisition-related costs
|342
|943
|1,691
|2,532
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|-
|261
|-
|960
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,946
|$
|6,194
|$
|15,886
|$
|9,941
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Loss per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Intangible asset impairment
|0.03
|0.10
|0.03
|0.10
|Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
|(0.03
|)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|Restructuring charges
|-
|0.10
|-
|0.23
|Tariffs
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related costs
|0.01
|0.04
|0.07
|0.11
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|-
|0.01
|-
|0.04
|Loss per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
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