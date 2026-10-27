Orthopediatrics Announces FDA 510(K) Clearance Of PNP Femur Retrograde Nail System And Completes First Implantations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New addition to the Pediatric Nailing Platform expands options for pediatric femoral trauma and deformity correction

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Pediatric Nailing Platform (PNP) | Femur Retrograde Nail System (“PNP Retrograde”) and the successful completion of the first procedures using the system.

Developed in collaboration with a team of pediatric orthopedic surgeons, the system was designed specifically for pediatric anatomy to address an important unmet market need and includes anatomic nails for trauma and straight nails for deformity. PNP Retrograde builds on the Company's successful previous launches of PNP Femur and PNP Tibia and leverages existing PNP instrumentation. The new system offers innovative instruments intended to help simplify complex varus/valgus and coronal/sagittal plane correction procedures.

"Our Pediatric Nailing Platform has supported nearly 15,000 patients worldwide, demonstrating the impact of our differentiated approach to pediatric orthopedic care," said Joe Hauser. "The FDA clearance of PNP Retrograde expands our portfolio and creates an opportunity to reach more children with implants designed specifically for their needs. With the first surgical case already complete, we are encouraged by the initial adoption of this latest addition to our platform. By addressing the unique anatomical needs of growing children that adult-focused systems may not fully accommodate, we continue to strengthen OrthoPediatrics' position as a leader in pediatric-specific orthopedic solutions."

PNP Retrograde is available in diameters ranging from 7 mm to 11 mm in both nail designs. The system will be available through a limited market release for the remainder of 2026, with broader commercialization planned for 2027.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 95 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

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