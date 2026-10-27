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Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend


Date: 2026-10-27 04:17:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Nov. 20, 2026, to holders of record on Nov. 10, 2026.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
...

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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