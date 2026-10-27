Pulmonx Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Recent Highlights



Achieved worldwide revenue of $22.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, a 6% increase over the same period last year on both a GAAP and constant currency basis

Delivered $14.9 million in U.S. revenue in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 7% year-over-year increase

Delivered $7.9 million in international revenue in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 5% year-over-year increase and an increase of 6% on a constant currency basis; excluding China, year-over-year international revenue increased 9% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis

Realized gross margin of 76% in the third quarter of 2026 Demonstrated continued operating leverage from cost realignment efforts, reducing net loss by 40% and Adjusted EBITDA loss by 57% in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the same period last year



“We are very pleased to have returned to year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. We continue to execute on our commercial strategy, advance our clinical initiatives, and deliver the operating leverage we expected,” said Glen French, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pulmonx.“With a fully staffed U.S. sales leadership team, a more focused global commercial team, and a realigned cost structure, we are confident in our ability to build on this momentum and deliver growth while advancing our longer-term strategic priorities.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total worldwide revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $22.8 million, a 6% increase from $21.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $14.9 million, a 7% increase from the third quarter of 2025. International revenue was $7.9 million, a 5% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025, and a 6% increase on a constant currency basis. International revenue growth was tempered by an absence of sales to the Company's distributor in China as we restart commercial activity in the region following the renewal of our Chinese registration certificate. Excluding China, international revenue grew 9% year-over-year on a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2026 was $17.4 million, compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 76%, compared to 75% for the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $24.9 million, compared to $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 18%.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2026 was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.0 million, or $0.34 per share, for the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.5 million, a reduction of 57% as compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.2 million for the same period in 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $52.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 Financial Outlook

Pulmonx continues to expect revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million.

The Company now expects gross margin for the full year 2026 to be approximately 77%.

Pulmonx now expects total operating expenses for the full year 2026 to fall within the range of $108 million to $109 million, inclusive of approximately $14 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

The Company now expects cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to decrease by approximately $22 million for the full year 2026 assuming no additional drawdowns under the Company's credit facility.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Pulmonx will host a conference call today, October 27, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Pulmonx's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, Pulmonx provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Pulmonx's business.

Constant currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year period. Pulmonx uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance. Pulmonx calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using foreign currency exchange rates from the applicable comparable period in the prior year. Pulmonx generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. Pulmonx believes the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Pulmonx generally uses constant currency to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Pulmonx's historical operating results.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation and may also exclude certain non-recurring, irregular or one-time items not reflective of our ongoing core business operations, such as impairment charges. Management believes that, in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. Further, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for strategic and annual operating planning. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as a supplement in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by Pulmonx should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company's definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to drive improvements in revenue growth, execute on our commercial strategy, advance our strategic priorities, and deliver operating leverage, our possible or assumed future results of operations, including long-term outlook, descriptions of our revenues, total operating expenses, gross margin, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, profitability, guidance for full year 2026, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Pulmonx's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026, available at Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX® Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) to commercialize the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve following its designation as a“breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit .

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, LungTraX®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

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