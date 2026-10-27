Outset Medical To Participate In The 2026 Stifel Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Stifel Healthcare conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Investors” section of the Outset website at .

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo®Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what's possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit .

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