Martensen IP Offers Crucial Insights On IP And Cybersecurity, Controlled Unclassified Information, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Understanding Trade Secret Enforceability, And Common Leak Points For IP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUI, CMMC, and Intellectual Property: What Does Cybersecurity Compliance Mean for Your IP? Martensen IP Provides Perspective.

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





This article was developed in collaboration with Terry Bradley, CISSP, Founder and President of Mile High Cyber, who provided technical insight into penetration testing, threat patterns and vulnerability management alongside legal analysis from our team at Martensen IP.

For companies with valuable intellectual property (IP), it is crucial to understand the difference between two essential concepts related to cybersecurity and the protection of those assets: legal compliance and technical testing. Compliance audits confirm that you have documented the cybersecurity controls you have in place; technical testing proves that those controls work when someone attempts to breach your defenses.

Bad actors don't know whether your organization is compliant with applicable standards or requirements, and they don't care. They will try to exploit weaknesses in your digital defenses and gain access to your data regardless of your compliance status. So, checking the boxes saying you have implemented controlled access, compartmentalized your IP, or met other basic standards is really just the starting point. Meeting contractual requirements for cybersecurity measures establishes a bare minimum security baseline rather than indicating you have comprehensive asset protection.

Importantly, even if you have solid cybersecurity today, the process of“configuration drift” can mean that your IP is no longer properly protected one month, six months, or a year from now. This is problematic, as hackers often use autonomous scanning tools that continually search for openings caused by configuration drift, network misconfigurations, and other issues.

If they find a way in and steal IP or other valuable information, the unfortunate reality is that you can't turn back the clock. Confidential data extracted from your network can never be confidential again. Ultimately, an effective IP strategy-including identifying and categorizing key assets to be protected using trade secrets, patents, or copyrights, as well as early research into new brands-is only as viable as the technical controls keeping that information secure.

Early research and development conducted to create new technologies prior to a patent filing essentially functions as a trade secret that must be carefully protected before an application is submitted. Without adequate security, the underlying invention might be lost, eliminating the patent opportunity and wasting the capital invested in research. Even worse, that preliminary R&D typically includes a long-term product roadmap and marketing strategy, which may be far more valuable to a competitor than the actual technology.

What Are Controlled Unclassified Information and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification?

Two terms often used in conversations about IP and cybersecurity are Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

CUI refers to government information that is sensitive but not classified. Essentially, it sits between public information (which is readily available) and classified information (which is tightly controlled).

CMMC is a federal government framework for enforcing the implementation of cybersecurity requirements for companies doing business with the Department of Defense. Authorities established strict verification mandates after finding that many contractors were not actually implementing required controls, while sensitive defense technical data continued to be stolen.

Today, prime contractors face contractual liability and contract termination if they or the subcontractors they hire fail to meet and maintain established cybersecurity standards. Consequently, primes typically require their partners to provide verification of compliance to protect their contract eligibility.

Understanding Trade Secret Enforceability and the Legal Standard of Reasonable Measures

One critical aspect of securing your IP involves using federal trade secret protections. This requires that a company owner take“reasonable measures” to protect proprietary business information. Failing to address digital vulnerabilities or to meet recognized industry cybersecurity standards can invalidate trade secret claims by exposing a lack of reasonable precautions.

This is one of many areas where professional cybersecurity testing comes into play. Objective technical records, including penetration testing reports and documented remediation work, can serve as strong evidence in court that a company has done its defensive due diligence.

Some of the essential defensive measures include:



Multi-factor authentication

Rigorous network access logging Immediate revocation of the credentials of departing employees

Also critical is using the cybersecurity methodology known as least-privilege access or the principle of least authority. This concept means that a user, program, or system is granted the minimum level of access and resources needed to complete a specific task.

Severe negligence in safeguarding proprietary data can lead to a variety of negative consequences. They include substantial civil liabilities as well as potential corporate officer accountability under criminal trade secret statutes.

What Are Common Leak Points for IP and Other Data?

Common places where proprietary data can be accessed without authorization include employee email inboxes, inadequately secured cloud-based file-sharing platforms, unmonitored backups, vendor credentials that remain active after an engagement ends, and exposed API keys in code repositories.

Bad actors target companies in many ways. For example, they might look to engage with software developers on professional networking websites using deceptive job offers that include fake coding tests. Malicious job-screening content frequently bypasses security measures by delivering code directly to employees who unknowingly open the door to remote access by hackers.

Implementing effective protections against this type of attack is crucial. These can include running unverified assessment projects strictly in isolated environments without production credentials, prohibiting interview evaluations on company workstations, and restricting access from developers' computers to sensitive data elsewhere on the system. Employees should also know how to ask if a recruiter or any outside entity is legitimate in a blame-free way.

The unvetted implementation of third-party generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems is another area of concern. These platforms can compromise proprietary data and create significant operational and legal issues for business owners.

How Do Cybersecurity Failures Affect Patentability and Potential Business Transactions?

Lax cybersecurity that allows a breach creates more than an immediate remediation challenge. Public exposure of IP prior to filing a patent can destroy an invention's“novelty” and eliminate its eligibility for patenting.

The commercial fallout of an intrusion often has a“blast radius” that extends beyond the data that was stolen. For instance, a breach can severely disrupt a product development pipeline, and the ripples from that disruption can reach all the way to corporate financial projections. An example of the potential damage from an incident is Verizon cutting $350 million from its Yahoo purchase price after Yahoo's breaches came to light.

Because of this potential, entities looking to acquire a company or prime contractors seeking to engage with the business frequently require recent penetration test results and security assessments as part of their due diligence, as they want to identify hidden operational liabilities. Unresolved breaches or inadequate cybersecurity measures discovered in that process can trigger huge purchase price reductions or destroy a deal altogether.

Even when a deal goes through, the cybersecurity implications are long-lasting. Acquiring parties frequently demand large escrow holdbacks over multiple years when targets show lax cybersecurity controls. While the funds are eventually released, the inability to access them during the holding period can adversely impact company initiatives like research and development efforts or geographic expansion.

Protect Your IP With Expert Guidance

Treating cybersecurity simply as a box to be checked on the way to beginning work on a contract leaves your vital IP assets exposed. The most effective real-world protection involves aligning your technical defenses with an enforceable legal strategy. If you need help evaluating your legal protections, navigating CMMC flow-down obligations, or structuring a comprehensive defense for your proprietary innovations, Martensen can help.

Contact our team today to ensure your intellectual property remains secure, defensible, and fully protected against modern digital threats.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools.

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

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