First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2026 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) () (the“Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported a quarterly net income of $15.42 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reached a record $49.96 million, with diluted earnings per common share of $2.63. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-three cents, $0.33, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 13, 2026, and is expected to be paid on November 27, 2026. This year marks the 41st consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights Income Statement



o Net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $3.16 million, or 25.74%, to $15.42 million, compared with $12.27 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, net income reached a record $49.96 million, surpassing the previous nine-month record of $40.61 million reported in 2021 and increasing $13.63 million compared with the first nine months of 2025. o Excluding merger-related and other non-recurring items, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $14.74 million, an increase of $1.84 million, or 14.23%, from the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net income totaled $42.79 million, an increase of $5.82 million, or 15.76%, compared to the same time period of 2025. Significant non-recurring pre-tax items during 2026 included a $10.38 million gain on the sale of the Company's stake in Bearing Insurance and merger-related costs of $2.31 million. o Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 4.46% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 4.43% for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest rate spread increased 10 basis points to 4.16%, contributing to a $4.62 million, or 14.72%, increase in tax-equivalent net interest income. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in average earning assets and lower funding costs. Average earning assets increased $390.91 million, or 13.89%, contributing $4.56 million in additional interest income, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 15 basis points. o Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $3.89 million, or 12.42%, compared with September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in average earning assets associated with the acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, completed in the first quarter of 2026. o Noninterest income increased $1.76 million, or 16.14%, compared to the same quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting a combined $1.61 million increase in other operating income and other service charges and fees. Noninterest expense increased $1.66 million, or 6.32%, over the same period, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits of $955 thousand, or 6.66%, other operating expense of $471 thousand, or 13.95%, and amortization of intangibles of $401 thousand, or 92.61%. o Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") increased to 1.69% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 1.53% for the same quarter of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") increased to 11.23%, compared with 9.58% for the same period of 2025. o When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, ROA was 1.62% for the third quarter of 2026 and ROE was 10.73%. Return on average tangible common equity was 15.32%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

o Consolidated assets totaled $3.63 billion at September 30, 2026. o The Company's loan portfolio increased $162.66 million, or 7.03% from year-end 2025. Excluding the Hometown acquisition, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $8.38 million, or 0.36%. However, loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was $125.59 million, compared to $88.84 million for the same quarter in 2025, a 41.37% increase. o The allowance for credit losses increased $1.88 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to December 31, 2025, primarily driven by the impact of the Hometown transaction. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.32% on September 30, 2026, compared to 1.33% on December 31, 2025, and 1.36% on September 30, 2025. o The Company did not repurchase any common shares in the third quarter of 2026 or 2025. However, 504,652 common shares at a total cost of $20.33 million were repurchased during the first quarter of 2026. o Total non-performing assets declined $1.03 million, or 6.09%, compared to the same period of 2025, reflecting continued improvement in asset quality and the second consecutive quarterly decline. o Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.64% on September 30, 2026, from 0.71% at September 30, 2025, a decrease of 7 basis points. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $696 thousand, or 0.11%, of annualized average loans, compared to $1.42 million, or 0.24%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to $2.01 million of significant charge-offs recorded during the third quarter of 2025. o Book value per share on September 30, 2026, was $ 28.83, an increase of $1.53, or 5.60%, from year-end 2025.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include“tangible book value per common share,”“return on average tangible common equity,”“adjusted earnings,”“adjusted diluted earnings per share,”“adjusted return on average assets,”“adjusted return on average common equity,”“adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 61 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2026. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.82 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2026. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.63 billion as of September 30, 2026. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol,“FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company's website at.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 33,125 $ 32,638 $ 31,722 $ 31,232 $ 30,805 $ 97,485 $ 92,111 Interest on securities 2,167 2,106 2,198 1,221 1,050 6,471 3,317 Interest on deposits in banks 4,913 4,865 3,861 3,826 3,844 13,639 10,828 Total interest income 40,205 39,609 37,781 36,279 35,699 117,595 106,256 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,340 4,734 4,487 3,918 4,402 13,561 14,004 Total interest expense 4,340 4,734 4,487 3,918 4,402 13,561 14,004 Net interest income 35,865 34,875 33,294 32,361 31,297 104,034 92,252 Provision for credit losses 680 483 378 36 - 1,541 36 Net interest income after provision 35,185 34,392 32,916 32,325 31,297 102,493 92,216 Noninterest income 12,647 22,341 11,457 11,429 10,889 46,445 31,458 Noninterest expense 27,940 27,565 28,737 27,624 26,279 84,242 76,679 Income before income taxes 19,892 29,168 15,636 16,130 15,907 64,696 46,995 Income tax expense 4,469 6,655 3,609 3,665 3,641 14,733 10,666 Net income $ 15,423 $ 22,513 $ 12,027 $ 12,465 $ 12,266 $ 49,963 $ 36,329 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.82 $ 1.19 $ 0.64 $ 0.68 $ 0.67 $ 2.64 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 1.19 $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 0.67 $ 2.63 $ 1.97 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.33 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.95 0.93 Special cash dividend - - - 1.00 - - 2.07 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,910,756 18,879,907 18,925,478 18,315,268 18,314,865 18,905,327 18,311,661 Diluted 18,993,264 18,979,314 19,032,945 18,390,550 18,400,289 18,986,593 18,417,066 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.69 % 2.49 % 1.39 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.86 % 1.52 % Return on average common equity 11.23 % 16.90 % 9.29 % 9.63 % 9.58 % 12.49 % 9.64 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 16.03 % 24.39 % 13.46 % 13.80 % 13.82 % 17.98 % 13.97 %





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(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,324 $ 1,399 $ 1,299 $ 1,181 $ 1,371 $ 4,022 $ 3,755 Service charges on deposits 4,719 4,431 4,185 4,292 4,520 13,335 12,476 Other service charges and fees 4,412 4,473 3,943 4,046 3,847 12,828 10,978 (Loss) gain on sale of securities - 210 (2 ) - - 208 - Other operating income(1) 2,192 11,828 2,032 1,911 1,151 16,052 4,249 Total noninterest income $ 12,647 $ 22,341 $ 11,457 $ 11,429 $ 10,889 $ 46,445 $ 31,458 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,306 $ 15,127 $ 14,367 $ 14,398 $ 14,351 $ 44,800 $ 42,035 Occupancy expense 1,431 1,529 1,666 1,306 1,508 4,626 4,374 Furniture and equipment expense 1,650 1,576 1,573 1,484 1,502 4,799 4,664 Service fees 3,033 2,858 2,789 2,648 2,728 8,680 7,687 Advertising and public relations 1,122 922 873 923 939 2,917 3,148 Professional fees 305 324 238 240 293 867 1,025 Amortization of intangibles 834 841 846 433 433 2,521 1,483 FDIC premiums and assessments 412 408 415 360 362 1,235 1,085 Merger expense - - 2,310 2,125 787 2,310 787 Other operating expense 3,847 3,980 3,660 3,707 3,376 11,487 10,391 Total noninterest expense $ 27,940 $ 27,565 $ 28,737 $ 27,624 $ 26,279 $ 84,242 $ 76,679





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(1 ) includes other operating income and expense items, such as the gain from the sale of Bearing Insurance.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2026 2025 Adjusted Net Income $ 15,423 $ 22,513 $ 12,027 $ 12,465 $ 12,266 $ 49,963 $ 36,329 Non-GAAP adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale of securities - (210 ) 2 - - (208 ) - Merger expense - - 2,310 2,125 787 2,310 787 Gain on divestiture - (10,384 ) - - - (10,384 ) - Other items (1) (902 ) (77 ) (216 ) - - (1,195 ) - Total adjustments (902 ) (10,671 ) 2,096 2,125 787 (9,477 ) 787 Tax effect (216 ) (2,543 ) 457 434 152 (2,302 ) 152 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 14,737 $ 14,385 $ 13,666 $ 14,156 $ 12,901 $ 42,788 $ 36,964 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.78 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 2.25 $ 2.01 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.62 % 1.59 % 1.58 % 1.74 % 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.54 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.73 % 10.80 % 10.56 % 10.94 % 10.08 % 10.70 % 9.81 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.32 % 15.58 % 15.30 % 15.67 % 14.53 % 15.40 % 14.21 %





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(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items, such as BOLI proceeds and the sale of bank property. (2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest (1) Rate (1) Balance Interest (1) Rate (1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,459,077 $ 33,281 5.37 % $ 2,339,631 $ 30,897 5.24 % Securities available for sale 243,418 2,180 3.55 % 130,187 1,070 3.26 % Interest-bearing deposits 501,771 4,913 3.88 % 343,541 3,845 4.44 % Total earning assets 3,204,266 40,374 5.00 % 2,813,359 35,812 5.05 % Other assets 409,121 377,244 Total assets $ 3,613,387 $ 3,190,603 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 810,579 $ 292 0.14 % $ 657,223 $ 196 0.12 % Savings deposits 1,030,223 3,246 1.25 % 895,925 3,225 1.43 % Time deposits 203,090 788 1.54 % 213,601 981 1.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,043,892 4,326 0.84 % 1,766,749 4,402 0.99 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - - - - Retail repurchase agreements 3,082 14 1.86 % 1,159 - 0.06 % Total borrowings 3,082 14 1.86 % 1,159 - 0.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,046,974 4,340 0.84 % 1,767,908 4,402 0.99 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 965,545 868,489 Other liabilities 55,925 46,321 Total liabilities 3,068,444 2,682,718 Stockholders' equity 544,943 507,885 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,613,387 $ 3,190,603 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 36,034 $ 31,410 Net interest rate spread 4.16 % 4.06 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.46 % 4.43 %





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(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $156 thousand and $405 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026,and 2025, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,450,945 $ 97,931 5.34 % $ 2,366,151 $ 92,385 5.22 % Securities available for sale 248,350 6,521 3.51 % 135,900 3,384 3.33 % Interest-bearing deposits 473,225 13,644 3.85 % 324,625 10,828 4.46 % Total earning assets 3,172,520 118,096 4.98 % 2,826,676 106,597 5.04 % Other assets 413,180 376,317 Total assets $ 3,585,700 $ 3,202,993 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 808,799 $ 1,279 0.21 % $ 657,916 $ 554 0.11 % Savings deposits 1,018,583 9,602 1.26 % 894,049 9,857 1.47 % Time deposits 210,513 2,644 1.68 % 226,690 3,593 2.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,037,895 13,525 0.89 % 1,778,655 14,004 1.05 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - - - - Retail repurchase agreements 2,882 36 1.69 % 1,174 - 0.06 % Total borrowings 2,882 36 1.69 % 1,174 - 0.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,040,777 13,561 0.89 % 1,779,829 14,004 1.05 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 952,429 868,639 Other liabilities 57,653 50,547 Total liabilities 3,050,859 2,699,015 Stockholders' equity 534,841 503,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,585,700 $ 3,202,993 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 104,535 $ 92,593 Net interest rate spread 4.09 % 3.99 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.41 % 4.38 %





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(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.02 million and $1.39 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 502,348 $ 591,913 $ 600,299 $ 512,240 $ 427,705 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 335,316 239,050 267,522 132,688 131,314 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,477,419 2,459,746 2,456,029 2,314,755 2,331,305 Allowance for credit losses (32,638 ) (32,654 ) (33,543 ) (30,761 ) (31,597 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,444,781 2,427,092 2,422,486 2,283,994 2,299,708 Premises and equipment, net 50,132 50,161 50,204 47,560 47,522 Other real estate owned 66 52 - - 264 Interest receivable 9,740 9,344 9,856 8,720 9,121 Goodwill 145,672 145,672 145,672 143,946 143,946 Other intangible assets 17,167 18,001 18,841 11,098 11,531 Other assets 128,457 126,435 130,067 119,397 118,502 Total assets $ 3,633,679 $ 3,607,720 $ 3,644,947 $ 3,259,643 $ 3,189,613 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 974,259 $ 973,218 $ 959,555 $ 896,255 $ 865,554 Interest-bearing 2,054,625 2,043,373 2,104,832 1,789,074 1,765,039 Total deposits 3,028,884 3,016,591 3,064,387 2,685,329 2,630,593 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,440 2,924 3,181 1,214 1,429 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 57,085 49,105 55,985 72,553 46,866 Total liabilities 3,088,409 3,068,620 3,123,553 2,759,096 2,678,888 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,916 18,903 18,861 18,335 18,315 Additional paid-in capital 186,827 186,291 184,684 170,358 169,569 Retained earnings 351,285 342,103 325,439 319,368 330,895 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,758 ) (8,197 ) (7,590 ) (7,514 ) (8,054 ) Total stockholders' equity 545,270 539,100 521,394 500,547 510,725 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,633,679 $ 3,607,720 $ 3,644,947 $ 3,259,643 $ 3,189,613 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,916,116 18,902,628 18,861,295 18,334,787 18,314,905 Book value per common share $ 28.83 $ 28.52 $ 27.64 $ 27.30 $ 27.89 Tangible book value per common share(1) 20.22 19.86 18.92 18.84 19.40





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(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 32,654 $ 33,543 $ 30,761 $ 31,597 $ 33,020 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 505 433 355 319 319 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 33,159 33,976 31,116 31,916 33,339 Adjustments to beginning balance: Allowance for credit losses - loans - Hometown acquisition - - 3,213 - - Net Adjustments - - 3,213 - - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 680 411 300 - - Provision for credit losses - loan commitments - 72 78 36 - Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 680 483 378 36 - Charge-offs (1,254 ) (1,804 ) (1,379 ) (1,527 ) (2,015 ) Recoveries 558 504 648 691 592 Net charge-offs (696 ) (1,300 ) (731 ) (836 ) (1,423 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 32,638 32,654 33,543 30,761 31,597 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 505 505 433 355 319 Ending balance $ 33,143 $ 33,159 $ 33,976 $ 31,116 $ 31,916 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 15,763 $ 16,816 $ 17,672 $ 13,941 $ 16,514 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 45 280 30 212 125 Total nonperforming loans 15,808 17,096 17,702 14,153 16,639 OREO 66 52 - - 264 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,874 $ 17,148 $ 17,702 $ 14,153 $ 16,903 Additional Information Total modified loans $ 3,418 $ 3,435 $ 2,736 $ 2,442 $ 2,291 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.61 % 0.71 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 206.47 % 191.00 % 189.49 % 217.35 % 189.90 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.33 % 1.36 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.24 %





FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: David D. Brown (276) 326-9000